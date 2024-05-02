Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 25, 2024, Biofrontera Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Second Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amendment") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to increase the number of the Company's authorized shares of common stock, par value $0.001, from 15,000,000 to 35,000,000. (the "Authorized Share Increase"). A copy of the Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

As previously disclosed, in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2024, the Company held a Special Meeting of Stockholders on April 24, 2024, at which the stockholders approved the Authorized Share Increase.