Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biofrontera Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFRI   US09077D1000

BIOFRONTERA INC.

(BFRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 11:05:46 am EDT
2.960 USD   +0.68%
10:42aBiofrontera Inc. to Participate in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Conference
AQ
05/24BIOFRONTERA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24BIOFRONTERA INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera Inc. to Participate in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Conference

05/31/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOBURN, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the Company will be participating in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Conference being held on June 2, 2022.

Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer and Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc. will be meeting with registered investors in virtual one-on-one meetings and small-group sessions.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


All news about BIOFRONTERA INC.
10:42aBiofrontera Inc. to Participate in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Conf..
AQ
05/24BIOFRONTERA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/24BIOFRONTERA INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/24Biofrontera Inc. Appoints Kevin D. Weber to the Nominating and Corporate Governance, Au..
CI
05/24New Data and Forecasts for the U.S. Skin Cancer Market Strongly Support the Commercial ..
GL
05/23Biofrontera Inc. announced that it has received $9.40068 million in funding
CI
05/20BIOFRONTERA : Announces Pricing of $9.4 Million Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
05/20BIOFRONTERA INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity..
AQ
05/19Biofrontera Inc. Announces Closing of $9.4 Million Private Placement
GL
05/16Biofrontera Inc. Announces Pricing of $9.4 Million Private Placement
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOFRONTERA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,81 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,7 M 55,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart BIOFRONTERA INC.
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,94 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 427%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erica L. Monaco Chief Executive, Operating & Financial Officer
Erica Gates Controller, CAO & Senior Director-Finance
Hermann Lübbert Executive Chairman
Armin Ollig Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel Hakansson General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOFRONTERA INC.-60.90%56
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.86%476 521
PFIZER, INC.-8.70%302 483
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.11%291 184
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.77%281 751
ABBVIE INC.10.78%265 067