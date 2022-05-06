Log in
Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2022
GL
Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2022
AQ
Biofrontera Inc. to Showcase Actinic Keratosis Treatments at the Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education
GL
Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2022

05/06/2022 | 08:26am EDT
WOBURN, Mass., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, May 13, 2022 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:Biofrontera Inc. First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
Date:Friday, May 13, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Conference call:1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)
1-412-858-5202 (international)
Webcast:Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at www.investors.biofrontera-us.com.
  

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


