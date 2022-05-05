Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biofrontera Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFRI   US09077D1000

BIOFRONTERA INC.

(BFRI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.850 USD   +2.39%
08:31aBiofrontera Inc. to Showcase Actinic Keratosis Treatments at the Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education
AQ
04/27Certain Common Stock of Biofrontera Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 27-APR-2022.
CI
04/21Biofrontera Launches New Patient-Focused Websites for Ameluz® and Xepi®
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera Inc. to Showcase Actinic Keratosis Treatments at the Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education

05/05/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Live Demonstration of New RhodoLED® XL to be Featured

WOBURN, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today its sponsorship of the 17th Edition of the Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education (SCALE), being held May 11-15, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. As a Sponsor, Biofrontera will be hosting a booth showcasing its innovative, FDA-approved products and featuring its new RhodoLED® XL illumination lamp used in photodynamic therapy (PDT) for treating actinic keratosis (AK). On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Dr. Michael Gold, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon and founder of Gold Skin Care Center in Nashville, will present a live demonstration of RhodoLED XL during the “Live Lasers and EBDs On Stage” session of the Symposium.

Music City SCALE is considered a premier multidisciplinary meeting for aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery and medical dermatology. This is the first domestic medical conference where the RhodoLED® XL lamp will be featured.

“The Biofrontera team looks forward to meeting with dermatologists and healthcare providers, presenting the benefits of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® and showcasing our new, larger RhodoLED® XL PDT lamp among the latest treatments and breakthroughs in medical dermatology and aesthetics. RhodoLED® XL, which was approved in combination with Ameluz® for the treatment of mild and moderate AK on the scalp, allows for the illumination of a larger skin area, thereby enabling simultaneous treatment of AK lesions that are distant from one another. We remain on track with our plans to launch XL by the end of the year,” stated Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc.

Additionally, Biofrontera recognizes May as Skin Cancer Awareness Month through its support of education-focused initiatives. Biofrontera announced its participation in the Noah Worcester Dermatological Society Conference from May 4-8 in Newport, R.I. as part of its strategic initiative to strengthen medical affairs and education. The Company will also be attending The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala 2022 on May 12th in New York, with proceeds from the fundraiser supporting lifesaving educational campaigns, community programs and research initiatives.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s business and marketing strategy, future operations and business, future financial position, potential to expand the label of Ameluz®, expected revenue growth, expected cash flow for operations, expected total revenues, projections constituting the financial guidance included in this release and statements about the commercial focus of Biofrontera Inc. throughout the year and expected increases in the Company’s sales force. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


