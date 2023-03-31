BioGaia : launches probiotic skin ointment for infants and children

For the first time in its over 30-year history, BioGaia is launching its own cosmetic probiotic product, Aldermis. Children's skin, like their digestive tracts, needs a healthy balance of bacteria. Therefore, BioGaia has developed Aldermis which helps combat dry and sensitive skin. Aldermis is a multi-purpose skin ointment that contains BioGaia's patented bacteria strain L. reuteri DSM 17938, one of the most scientifically well-documented probiotic strains in the world, both in terms of efficacy and safety.

Aldermis is dermatologically tested and developed for infants and children with dry and sensitive skin. It moisturises and nourishes sensitive skin and can be used all over the body including the cheeks, chin, or bottom. The ointment is water-free, and in addition to the bacteria strain L. reuteri DSM 17938, contains only vegetable oils.

"Aldermis is a complement to our broader product portfolio in children's and adult health, with quality products focused primarily on parents and children. We see potential for Aldermis, as developed by BioGaia's trusted brand", says Isabelle Ducellier, CEO of BioGaia.

The US, a prioritised market for BioGaia, is the first market to launch Aldermis. As Aldermis is BioGaia's first cosmetic probiotic product and falls under a different regulatory framework than BioGaia's other probiotic products, a test launch will be conducted. The test launch is planned for the US during the second quarter 2023.

"Natural skincare products are gaining in popularity. As a trusted leader in the baby probiotic category, BioGaia USA is very excited to offer parents a gentle, yet effective solution for their babies' sensitive skin", says Jennifer Cherry, CEO of BioGaia AB´s fully owned subsidiary BioGaia USA.



Follow us:

Subscribe to BioGaia press releases here

LinkedIn here

Contacts:

Joakim Annwall, Regional Sales Director USA & Canada

Email: joa@biogaia.com

Phone: +1 919 909 6411

About BioGaia AB

BioGaia is an innovative Swedish healthcare company that develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits. The products are sold through distribution partners or through our own distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaia.com