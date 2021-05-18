Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  BioGaia AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    BIOG B   SE0000470395

BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)

(BIOG B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioGaia : Research funding for prevention of antibiotic resistance

05/18/2021 | 07:41am EDT
PAR Foundation (The Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance), initiated by BioGaia, has granted a total of SEK 3 million to three different projects in Ghana, Portugal and Sweden in its first international grant call. The purpose of PAR Foundation is the prevention of antibiotic resistance, and in this call the focus was on infection prevention among elderly.

Read more about each funded project on the PAR Foundation website.

Disclaimer

BioGaia AB published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 793 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net income 2021 189 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 543 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 8 190 M 982 M 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,38x
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BioGaia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 470,00 SEK
Last Close Price 405,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Isabelle Valerie G. Ducellier Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Kotsinas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Michael Rothschild Chairman
Gianfranco Grompone Vice President-Discovery & Research
Henrik Nilsson Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)-24.49%982
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.45.26%8 614
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.4.14%5 406
BALCHEM CORPORATION13.70%4 249
MEDIFAST, INC.51.27%3 597
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY1.05%3 035