BioGaia : Research funding for prevention of antibiotic resistance

PAR Foundation (The Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance), initiated by BioGaia, has granted a total of SEK 3 million to three different projects in Ghana, Portugal and Sweden in its first international grant call. The purpose of PAR Foundation is the prevention of antibiotic resistance, and in this call the focus was on infection prevention among elderly.
