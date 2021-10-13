BioGaia : profit for third quarter to exceed market expectations

(Figures in brackets refer to the year-earlier period)

In the latter part of the third quarter of 2021, BioGaia was requested by certain customers at risk of running out of stock to bring orders forward, which has had a positive impact on sales for the quarter.

Sales for the third quarter are preliminarily estimated at SEK 174 million (132), up 32%. Operating profit for the third quarter is preliminarily estimated at SEK 67 million (27), up 148%. Full-year sales are largely expected to be in line with expectations.

BioGaia will publish the interim report for the third quarter on Thursday, 21 October 2021 at 8:00 a.m., followed by a teleconference at 9:30 a.m.

