    BIOG B   SE0000470395

BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)

(BIOG B)
BioGaia : profit for third quarter to exceed market expectations

10/13/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
(Figures in brackets refer to the year-earlier period)

In the latter part of the third quarter of 2021, BioGaia was requested by certain customers at risk of running out of stock to bring orders forward, which has had a positive impact on sales for the quarter.

Sales for the third quarter are preliminarily estimated at SEK 174 million (132), up 32%. Operating profit for the third quarter is preliminarily estimated at SEK 67 million (27), up 148%. Full-year sales are largely expected to be in line with expectations.

BioGaia will publish the interim report for the third quarter on Thursday, 21 October 2021 at 8:00 a.m., followed by a teleconference at 9:30 a.m.

This information is information that BioGaia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the CEO, on 13-10-2021 21:00 CET.

Disclaimer

BioGaia AB published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 757 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net income 2021 184 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net cash 2021 1 552 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 9 058 M 1 040 M 1 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,91x
EV / Sales 2022 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 88,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 433,50 SEK
Average target price 470,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
Managers and Directors
Isabelle Valerie G. Ducellier Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Kotsinas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Michael Rothschild Chairman
Gianfranco Grompone Vice President-Discovery & Research
Henrik Nilsson Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)-19.27%998
CSL LIMITED3.84%98 157
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.5.45%59 111
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.36%46 082
BIOGEN INC.16.31%42 443
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336