Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Biogen Inc.    BIIB

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BIIB Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Biogen Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2021

01/08/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Biogen Inc. ("Biogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIIB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen securities between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/biib.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/biib or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Biogen you have until January 12, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BIOGEN INC.
11:02aBIIB INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Biogen Inc. Sha..
BU
11:01aDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
10:39aDenali Therapeutics Plans Expansion of Study for Genetic Disorder Drug in 202..
MT
08:05aBIOGEN : Treats First Patient in Study of SPINRAZA to Treat Children With Spinal..
MT
07:30aBiogen Announces First Patient Treated in RESPOND Study Evaluating Benefit of..
GL
01/07RBC Capital Raises Price Targets on Seven Stocks, Lowers Targets on Four, Ahe..
MT
01/06DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
01/06BIOGEN : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities C..
PR
01/05BIOGEN : Teams Up With ViGeneron to Develop Ophthalmic Gene Therapies
MT
01/05PRESS RELEASE : ViGeneron signs global collaboration agreement for ophthalmic ge..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 389 M - -
Net income 2020 4 274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38 538 M 38 538 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 286,93 $
Last Close Price 250,44 $
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred W. Sandrock Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN INC.2.28%38 538
CSL LIMITED-1.70%97 058
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.09%49 518
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.2.16%36 965
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.97%34 085
CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD--.--%21 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ