Biogen Inc. is one of the world's leaders in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of therapeutic products. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - sales of medicines (80.5%): for treating multiple sclerosis, chronic psoriasis in adults, rheumatoid arthritis, cancers, etc.; - royalties (15.1%) ; - other (4.4%): primarily revenues from partnership agreements.

Sector Pharmaceuticals