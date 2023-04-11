BIOGEN : TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS APRIL 25, 2023

Cambridge, Mass.- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq:BIIB) today announced it will report first quarter 2023 financial results Tuesday, April 25, 2023, before the financial markets open.

Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live webcast with Biogen management at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Biogen's website at investors.biogen.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the presentation.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

