    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
283.69 USD   +0.29%
Biogen : To report first quarter 2023 financial results april 25, 2023
PU
04/10Biogen-Eisai's Alzheimer's Drug's Full Approval to be Discussed by US FDA's Independent Advisers in June
MT
04/10US FDA advisers to weigh full approval for Eisai-Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
RE
BIOGEN : TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS APRIL 25, 2023

04/11/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Cambridge, Mass.- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq:BIIB) today announced it will report first quarter 2023 financial results Tuesday, April 25, 2023, before the financial markets open.

Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live webcast with Biogen management at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Biogen's website at investors.biogen.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the presentation.

About Biogen
Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Contact:
Karen Jewell
Investor Relations
Biogen
781.464.2442

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 586 M - -
Net income 2023 2 060 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40 869 M 40 869 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 725
Free-Float 85,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 282,86 $
Average target price 322,27 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Priya Singhal Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.2.15%40 869
CSL LIMITED4.32%96 014
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.10%43 239
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.89%25 509
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-5.72%19 207
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-5.26%18 289
