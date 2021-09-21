Log in
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : 2021 Investor R&D Day

09/21/2021 | 10:32am EDT
Investor R&D Day

September 21, 2021

1

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and the discussions during this conference call contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: our strategy and plans; potential of, and expectations for, our commercial business and pipeline programs; capital allocation and investment strategy; clinical development programs, clinical trials, and data readouts and presentations; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; regulatory discussions, submissions, filings, and approvals and the timing thereof; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of our and our collaboration partners' products and investigational therapies; the anticipated benefits and potential of investments, collaborations, and business development activities; our future financial and operating results; 2021 financial guidance; plans relating to share repurchases. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "prospect," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our dependence on sales from our products; uncertainty of long-term success in developing, licensing, or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; failure to compete effectively due to significant product competition in the markets for our products; failure to successfully execute or realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic and growth initiatives; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing, and reimbursement for our products; our dependence on collaborators, joint venture partners, and other third parties for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of products and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential future healthcare reforms; risks related to commercialization of biosimilars; failure to obtain, protect, and enforce our data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and the risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; the risk that positive results in a clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent or confirmatory trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage or large scale clinical trials or trials in other potential indications; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events, restrictions on use with our products, or product liability claims; risks relating to the distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit or unfit versions of our products; risks relating to the use of social media for our business; risks relating to technology failures or breaches; risks relating to management and key personnel changes, including attracting and retaining key personnel; failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements; the risks of doing business internationally, including currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks relating to investment in our manufacturing capacity; problems with our manufacturing processes; fluctuations in our effective tax rate; the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, and financial condition; fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to investment in properties; the market, interest, and credit risks associated with our investment portfolio; risks relating to share repurchase programs; risks relating to access to capital and credit markets; risks related to indebtedness; change in control provisions in certain of our collaboration agreements; environmental risks; and any other risks and uncertainties that are described in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements.

2

Investor R&D Day Agenda

Introduction

Opening Remarks

Biogen R&D Strategy

A Leading Alzheimer's Disease

Clinical Portfolio

New Innovations for

Neuropsychiatric Diseases

Building an ALS Portfolio

Novel Therapeutic Approaches for Stroke

Advancing a Late-stage Lupus Pipeline

Closing Remarks

Michael Hencke

Investor Relations

Michel Vounatsos

Chief Executive Officer

Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D.

Head of Research & Development

Samantha Budd Haeberlein, Ph.D.

Head of Neurodegeneration Development

Lynn Kramer, M.D.

Chief Clinical Officer, Neurology Business Group at Eisai Co., Ltd.

Mona Kotecha, M.D.

Senior Medical Director

Jim Doherty, Ph.D.

Chief Research Officer, Sage Therapeutics

Toby Ferguson, M.D., Ph.D.

Head of Neuromuscular Development

Josh Bell, M.D., Ph.D.

Medical Director

Nathalie Franchimont, M.D., Ph.D.

Head of MS & Immunology Development

Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D.

Head of Research & Development

3

Additional recorded presentations available on demand

Research: Building the Pipeline

Alzheimer's Disease Research

of the Future

Portfolio

Chris Henderson, Ph.D.

Dominic Walsh, Ph.D.

Head of Research

Head of the Neurodegeneration

Research Unit

Biogen Gene Therapy

Biomarkers

Junghae Suh, Ph.D.

John Beaver, Ph.D.

Head of Gene Therapy Accelerator Unit

Head of Biomarkers

Biotherapeutics and Medicinal

Sciences at Biogen

Anabella Villalobos, Ph.D.

Head of Biotherapeutic and

Medicinal Sciences

Human Genetics

MS Portfolio

A "Human First" Drug Discovery

Pipeline

Jerome Hanna, MB BCh

Sally John, Ph.D.

Senior Medical Director

Head of Translational Biology

Biogen Digital Health

Movement Disorders

(BDH)

at Biogen

Martin Dubuc

Tien Dam, M.D.

Head of Biogen Digital Health

Head of Movement Disorders

Shibeshih Belachew, M.D., Ph.D.

Carole Ho, M.D.

Head of Biogen Digital Health Sciences

Chief Medical Officer & Head of

Development, Denali Therapeutics

James Williams, Ph.D.

Head of Biogen Digital Health External

Innovation & Alliances

4

Opening Remarks

Michel Vounatsos

R&D Day

Chief Executive Officer

September 21, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
