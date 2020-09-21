Log in
Biogen : Aducanumab Phase 3 Topline Results at the 23rd Chinese National Conference of Neurology

09/21/2020

EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results: Two Phase 3 Studies to Evaluate Aducanumab in Patients With Early Alzheimer's Disease

Samantha Budd Haeberlein,1 Christian von Hehn,1 Ying Tian,1 Spyros Chalkias,1 Kumar Kandadi Muralidharan,1 Tianle Chen,1 Shuang Wu,1 Jie Li,1 LeAnne Skordos,1 Laura Nisenbaum,1

Raj Rajagovindan,1 Gersham Dent,1 Katie Harrison,1 Ivan Nestorov,1 Ying Zhu,1 Craig Mallinckrodt,1 Alfred Sandrock1

1Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA

Disclosures: SBH (presenter), CvH, YT, SC, KKM, TC, SW, JL, LS, LN, RR, GD, KH, IN, YZ, CM, and AS are employees Biogen

1

Forward-looking statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to additional results from the Phase 3 clinical studies of aducanumab; the potential clinical effects of aducanumab; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of aducanumab; potential regulatory discussions, submissions, and approvals and the timing thereof; clinical development programs, clinical trials, data readouts, and presentations related to aducanumab; the enrollment of any future clinical studies of aducanumab; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including aducanumab; the anticipated benefits and potential of Biogen's collaboration arrangements with Eisai Co, Ltd; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.
  • These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding aducanumab; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates, including aducanumab; actual timing and enrollment of future studies of aducanumab; the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risks of other unexpected hurdles; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of aducanumab; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; risks relating to the potential launch of aducanumab, including preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate reimbursement for aducanumab, and other unexpected difficulties or hurdles; product liability claims; third-party collaboration risks; the impact related to the effect of COVID- 19 or other public health epidemics on our operations, including employees; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

2

Aducanumab Phase 3 studies EMERGE and ENGAGE

Studies

Geography/ sample size

Population

Doses

Primary endpoint

Other endpoints

Two identical,18-month, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled, Phase 3 studies

3285 patients at 348 sites in 20 countries

  • Early Alzheimer's disease (MCI due to Alzheimer's disease + mild Alzheimer's disease dementia)
    • MMSE 24-30,CDR-G 0.5, RBANS ≤ 85, with confirmed amyloid pathology
  • Two dosing regimens (low and high) and placebo; randomized 1:1:1
  • CDR-SBat 18 months
  • Secondary: MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, ADCS-ADL-MCI
  • Sub-studies:amyloid PET, tau PET, CSF disease- related biomarkers

Countries with active sites included:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States

1. ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02477800. Accessed November 2019; ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02484547. Accessed November 2019; Data on file. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version);

CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; PET, positron-emission tomography; RBANS, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of3 Neuropsychological Status.

EMERGE and ENGAGE: Dose regimen

Early enrolled patients in the high dose arm received a lower dose

ApoE ε4+

Low Dose

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

56

60

64

68

72

76

80

3 mg/kg

1 mg/kg

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

56

60

64

68

72

76

80

ApoEε4− DoseLow

6 mg/kg

3 mg/kg

1 mg/kg

Median cumulativedose

at Week 78

56 mg/kg

Low dose

Titrated to 3 or 6 mg/kg

98 mg/kg

Maintained throughout study

ε4−

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

56

60

64

68

72

76

80

ε4+ & ApoE High Dose

10 mg/kg

6 mg/kg

3 mg/kg

ApoE

1 mg/kg

116 mg/kg (pre-PV4)

153 mg/kg (post-PV4)

High dose

  • Titrated to 6 or 10 mg/kg in Protocol Versions 1-3
  • Titrated to 10 mg/kg in Protocol Version 4 and higher

Expected # of 10 mg/kg in high

by Week 26: 1

by Week 50: 7

by Week 78: 14

dose group

dose

doses

doses

ApoE, apolipoprotein E; PV3, Protocol Version 3; PV4, Protocol Version 4.

4

EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results

5

Baseline demographics

EMERGE

ENGAGE

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

(n=548)

(n=543)

(n=547)

(n=545)

(n=547)

(n=555)

Age in years, mean ± SD

70.8±7.40

70.6±7.45

70.6±7.47

69.8±7.72

70.4±6.96

70.0±7.65

Female, n (%)

290

(52.9)

269

(49.5)

284

(51.9)

287 (52.7)

284 (51.9)

292 (52.6)

Race, n (%)

Asian

47

(8.6)

38

(7.0)

41

(7.5)

55 (10.1)

55 (10.1)

65 (11.7)

White

415 (75.7)

418 (77.0)

405 (74.0)

413 (75.8)

412 (75.3)

413 (74.4)

Education years, mean ± SD

14.5±3.82

14.5±3.63

14.6±3.74

14.7±3.66

14.6±3.77

14.6±3.72

Alzheimer's disease medications

279

(50.9)

277

(51.0)

277

(50.6)

293 (53.8)

307 (56.1)

307 (55.3)

used, n (%)

ApoE ε4, n (%)

Carriers

367

(67.0)

362

(66.7)

365

(66.7)

376 (69.0)

391 (71.5)

378 (68.1)

Non-carriers

178

(32.5)

178

(32.8)

181

(33.1)

167 (30.6)

156 (28.5)

176 (31.7)

Clinical stage, n (%)

MCI due to Alzheimer's disease

446

(81.4)

452

(83.2)

438

(80.1)

443 (81.3)

440 (80.4)

442 (79.6)

Mild Alzheimer's disease

102

(18.6)

91 (16.8)

109

(19.9)

102 (18.7)

107 (19.6)

113 (20.4)

Amyloid PET SUVR, mean

1.37±0.175

1.39±0.181

1.38±0.183

1.38±0.198

1.39±0.186

1.41±0.177

composite ± SD (n)

PET sub-study population only

(157)

(157)

(171)

(203)

(198)

(181)

ITT population.

ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; PET, positron-emission tomography; SD, standard deviation; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio.

6

Baseline disease characteristics

EMERGE

ENGAGE

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

(n=548)

(n=543)

(n=547)

(n=545)

(n=547)

(n=555)

RBANS delayed memory

60.5±14.23

60.0±14.02

60.7±14.15

60.0±13.65

59.5±14.16

60.6±14.09

score, mean ± SD

MMSE score, mean ± SD

26.4±1.78

26.3±1.72

26.3±1.68

26.4±1.73

26.4±1.78

26.4±1.77

CDR global score, n (%)

0.5

544 (99.3)

543 (100)

546 (99.8)

544 (99.8)

546 (99.8)

554 (99.8)

1

3 (0.5)

0

1 (0.2)

1 (0.2)

1 (0.2)

0

CDR-SB score, mean ± SD

2.47±0.999

2.46±1.011

2.51±1.053

2.40±1.012

2.43±1.014

2.40±1.009

ADAS-Cog 13 score, mean

21.9±6.73

22.5±6.76

22.2±7.08

22.5±6.56

22.5±6.30

22.4±6.54

± SD

ADCS-ADL-MCI score,

42.6±5.73

42.8±5.48

42.5±5.82

43.0±5.55

42.9±5.73

42.9±5.70

mean ± SD

ITT population.

ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version);

7

CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; RBANS, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of Neuropsychological Status.

Patient disposition

Randomized

EMERGE (N=1643)

n=1638

ENGAGE (N=1653)

n=1647

Dosed

Discontinued treatmenta, n (%)

Adverse event

Consent withdrawn

Death

Study visit burden

Site terminated by sponsor

Other

Withdrew from studya, n (%)

Adverse event

Consent withdrawn

Death

Study visit burden

Site terminated by sponsor

Other

Completed placebo-controlled period, n (%)

Placebo

n=548

82 (15.0)

16 (2.9)

6 (1.1)

5 (0.9)

2 (0.4)

  1. (3.8)
  1. (4.2)

39 (7.1)

10 (1.8)

8 (1.5)

5 (0.9)

2 (0.4)

0

3 (0.5)

275 (50.2)

Low dose

High dose

n=543

n=547

108 (19.9)

131 (23.9)

41 (7.6)

46 (8.4)

22 (4.1)

18 (3.3)

0

5 (0.9)

7 (1.3)

5 (0.9)

10 (1.8)

14 (2.6)

23 (4.2)

28 (5.1)

54 (9.9)

66 (12.1)

11 (2.0)

18 (3.3)

28 (5.2)

22 (4.0)

0

6 (1.1)

7 (1.3)

5 (0.9)

0

1 (0.2)

4 (0.7)

3 (0.5)

274 (50.5)

285 (52.1)

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

n=545

n=547

n=555

96 (17.6)

105 (19.2)

148 (26.7)

26 (4.8)

43 (7.9)

64 (11.5)

14 (2.6)

11 (2.0)

15 (2.7)

0

3 (0.5)

1 (0.2)

4 (0.7)

3 (0.5)

9 (1.6)

16 (2.9)

16 (2.9)

24 (4.3)

28 (5.1)

22 (4.0)

28 (5.0)

58 (10.6)

60 (11.0)

78 (14.1)

16 (2.9)

23 (4.2)

26 (4.7)

21 (3.9)

14 (2.6)

23 (4.1)

0

3 (0.5)

2 (0.4)

5 (0.9)

3 (0.5)

11 (2.0)

2 (0.4)

1 (0.2)

0

5 (0.9)

5 (0.9)

9 (1.6)

319 (58.5)

314 (57.4)

275 (49.5)

ITT population. aSome categories with less than 1% patients are not displayed, including lost to follow-up, disease progression, pregnancy, investigator decision, relocation, change of treatment, withdrawal by

parent/guardian, protocol amendment, site terminated by investigator and loss of capacity.

8

ITT, intent to treat.

Prespecified primary and secondary endpoints at Week 78

EMERGE

ENGAGE

Difference vs. placebo (%)a

Difference vs. placebo (%)a

Placebo

p-value

Placebo

p-valueb

decline

Low dose

High dose

decline

Low dose

High dose

(n=548)

(n=543)

(n=547)

(n=545)

(n=547)

(n=555)

CDR-SB

1.74

-0.26 (-15%)-0.39 (-22%)

1.56

-0.18(-12%)

0.03 (2%)

0.0901

0.0120

0.2250

0.8330

MMSE

-3.3

-0.1(3%)

0.6 (-18%)

-3.5

0.2 (-6%)

-0.1(3%)

0.7578

0.0493

0.4795

0.8106

ADAS-Cog 13

5.162

-0.701(-14%)

-1.400(-27%)

5.140

-0.583(-11%) -0.588(-11%)

0.1962

0.0097

0.2536

0.2578

ADCS-ADL-MCI

-4.3

0.7 (-16%)

1.7 (-40%)

-3.8

0.7 (-18%)

0.7 (-18%)

0.1515

0.0006

0.1225

0.1506

ITT population. aDifference vs placebo at Week 78. Negative percentage means less progression in the treated arm.

ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version);

CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination.

9

Longitudinal change from baseline in CDR-SB

from

2.00

1.50

change

(±SE)

meanAdjusted

baseline

1.00

0.50

0.00

0

EMERGE

*

Analysis visit (weeks)

26

50

78

Adjusted mean change from baseline (±SE)

2.00

1.50

1.00

0.50

0.00

0

ENGAGE

Analysis visit (weeks)

26

50

78

Placebo

n=547

531

429

288

Placebo

n=545

522

455

333

Low dose adu

n=543

512

420

289

Low dose adu

n=547

529

454

331

High dose adu

n=547

513

431

299

High dose adu

n=554

532

448

293

ITT population. *p <0.05, p<0.1 and ≥0.05 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in CDR-SB as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline CDR-SB, baseline CDR-SB by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard 10 error.

Longitudinal change from baseline in amyloid PET SUVR

from

0.05

0.00

change

-0.05

(±SE)

meanAdjusted

-0.10

baseline

-0.15

-0.20

-0.25

-0.30

-0.35

0

Placebo n=157 Low dose adu n=157 High dose adu n=171

EMERGE

0.05

from

0.00

0.019

***

change

(±SE)

-0.05

***

-0.10

***

meanAdjusted

baseline

-0.15

-0.165

-0.20

***

-0.25

-0.272

-0.30

Median cumulative dose at

Analysis visit (weeks) Week 78a: 140 mg/kg

-0.35

26

78

0

128

74

Placebo

n=203

125

79

Low dose adu

n=198

136

87

High dose adu

n=181

ENGAGE

-0.005

***

***

***

-0.168

***-0.238

Median cumulative dose

at Week 78a: 126 mg/kg

Analysis visit (weeks)

26

78

164

104

166

116

149

97

aCalculated from patients with Week 78 PET assessment. 18F-florbetapir amyloid PET analysis population. ***p<0.0001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline SUVR, baseline SUVR by visit interaction, baseline MMSE,

Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; PET, 11 positron emission tomography; SE, standard error; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio.

CSF biomarkers of tau pathology and neurodegeneration

EMERGE

p-tau

total tau

Low

High

Low

High

Placebo

dose

dose

Placebo

dose

dose

n = 22

n = 28

n = 15

n = 23

n = 29

n = 14

0

0

changemeanAdjusted

pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)

changemeanAdjusted

pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)

-20

changemeanAdjusted

pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)

-5

-60

-5

-10

-100

-10

-15

*

-140

-15

-20

-180

-20

-25

***

-220

-25

p-tau

Low

High

Placebo

dose

dose

n = 17

n = 21

n = 18

** **

ENGAGE

total tau

Low

High

Placebo

dose

dose

n = 17

n = 21

n = 16

changemeanAdjusted

pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)

-20

-60

-100

-140

-180

-220

CSF modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline CSF assessments). *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values were based on an ANCOVA model at Week

78, fitted with change from baseline as the dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline biomarker value, baseline age, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as the independent

12

variables. ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; ApoE, apolipoprotein; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; SE, standard error.

EMERGE and ENGAGE: tau PET composite SUVR change from baseline

Adjusted mean change from baseline (±SE)

Medial temporal composite

0.12

0.10

0.08

0.06

0.04

0.02

0.00

-0.02

-0.04

-0.06

***

-0.08

***

-0.10

Placebo Low dose High dose

n=11 n=14 n=11

HIPPOCAMPUS PARAHIPPOCAMPAL

TEMPORAL LOBE ANTERIOR MEDIAL (includes Entorhinal and Amygdala)

TEMPORAL LOBE ANTERIOR LATERAL

Temporal composite

(±SE)

0.12

0.10

baseline

0.08

0.06

from

0.04

change

0.02

0.00

mean

-0.02

Adjusted

-0.04

-0.06

Low dose

*

Placebo

High dose

n=11

n=14

n=11

TEMPORAL LOBE Comprised of:

SUPERIOR, POSTERIOR, MIDDLE INFERIOR POSTERIOR, SUPERIOR ANTERIOR, FUSIFORM GYRUS

Frontal composite

(±SE)

0.12

baseline

0.10

from

0.08

change

0.06

*

mean

0.04

Adjusted

0.02

0.00

Placebo

Low dose High dose

n=11

n=14

n=11

FRONTAL LOBE Comprised of:

MIDDLE, PRECENTRAL, STRAIGHT GYRUS INFERIOR, SUPERIOR ORBITOFRONTAL CORTEX Comprised of:

ANTERIOR, MEDIAL, LATERAL, POSTERIOR

Tau PET modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline tau PET assessments). *P <0.05, ***P<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values based on an ANCOVA model, fitted with change from baseline as dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline tau PET value and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as independent variables. Due to the early termination of the

studies, all the post-baseline tau PET assessments were performed within a range of 9 to 20 months post-baseline in the placebo-controlled period.13 ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; PET, positron emission tomography; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio.

Tau deposition in representative patients

Placebo

Aducanumab (10 mg/kg)

Baseline

Follow-up

Baseline

Follow-up

Patient 1

Patient 4

Patient 2

Patient 5

Patient 3

Patient 6

Representative images from 3 patients in placebo group and 3 patients in aducanumab high dose group.

14

Safety summary

EMERGE

ENGAGE

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

(n=547)

(n=544)

(n=547)

(n=541)

(n=548)

(n=558)

Patients with an AE, n (%)

476 (87.0)

477

(87.7)

505

(92.3)

465 (86.0)

491

(89.6)

500 (89.6)

Patients with an SAE, n (%)

77 (14.1)

69 (12.7)

66 (12.1)

69 (12.8)

71 (13.0)

71 (12.7)

Patients permanently discontinuing

16 (2.9)

42

(7.7)

48

(8.8)

28 (5.2)

45

(8.2)

64 (11.5)

treatment due to AE, n (%)

Patients permanently discontinuing

1 (0.2)

25

(4.6)

36

(6.6)

6 (1.1)

27

(4.9)

41 (7.3)

treatment due to ARIA, n (%)

Number of all-cause deaths, n (%)

5 (0.9)

0

6 (1.1)

0

3 (0.5)

2 (0.4)

Safety population. Patients randomized to placebo who accidentally received active dose are summarized under active groups (4 in ENGAGE and 1 in EMERGE).

All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period.

15

AE, adverse event; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; SAE, serious adverse event.

Adverse events with incidence >10%

EMERGE

ENGAGE

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

(n=547)

(n=544)

(n=547)

(n=541)

(n=548)

(n=558)

Patients with any event, n (%)

476 (87.0)

477 (87.7)

505 (92.3)

465 (86.0)

491 (89.6)

500 (89.6)

ARIA-E (%)

12

(2.2)

140 (25.7)

186 (34.0)

16

(3.0)

139 (25.4)

198 (35.5)

Headache (%)

83

(15.2)

106 (19.5)

106 (19.4)

81

(15.0)

98

(17.9)

114 (20.4)

ARIA-H, microhemorrhage (%)

38

(6.9)

88

(16.2)

102 (18.6)

31

(5.7)

85

(15.5)

98

(17.6)

Nasopharyngitis (%)

90

(16.5)

70

(12.9)

87 (15.9)

67

(12.4)

64

(11.7)

66

(11.8)

ARIA-H, superficial siderosis (%)

14

(2.6)

50

(9.2)

73 (13.3)

10

(1.8)

48

(8.8)

86

(15.4)

Fall (%)

68

(12.4)

64

(11.8)

69 (12.6)

55

(10.2)

77

(14.1)

83

(14.9)

This table includes patients who received at least one dose of investigational treatment.

Safety population. Patients randomized to placebo who accidentally received active dose are summarized under active groups (4 in ENGAGE and 1 in EMERGE).

All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period.

16

ARIA-E, amyloid related imaging abnormality-edema/effusion;ARIA-H, amyloid related imaging abnormality-micro-hemorrhages and hemosiderin deposits.

ARIA incidence

EMERGE

ENGAGE

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

Placebo

Low dose

High dose

(n=544)

(n=537)

(n=541)

(n=533)

(n=544)

(n=554)

ARIA-Ea, n/total (%)

12/544 (2.2)

140/537 (26.1)

186/541 (34.4)

16/533 (3.0)

139/544 (25.6)

198/554 (35.7)

ApoE ε4 carriers

7/371 (1.9)

109/366 (29.8)

154/362 (42.5)

9/371 (2.4)

112/390 (28.7)

158/378 (41.8)

ApoE ε4 non-carriers

5/173 (2.9)

31/171 (18.1)

32/179 (17.9)

7/162 (4.3)

27/154 (17.5)

40/176 (22.7)

ARIA-H, microhemorrhage, n (%)

38 (7.0)

88

(16.4)

102 (18.9)

31 (5.8)

85 (15.6)

98

(17.7)

ARIA-H, superficial siderosis, n (%)

14 (2.6)

50

(9.3)

73

(13.5)

10 (1.9)

48

(8.8)

86

(15.5)

ARIA-H, macrohemorrhage, n (%)

0

1

(0.2)

3

(0.6)

4

(0.8)

0

3

(0.5)

Any ARIA (either E or H), n (%)

56

(10.3)

176

(32.8)

223 (41.2)

52 (9.8)

167

(30.7)

223 (40.3)

Symptomatic status, n (%)

56

176

223

52

167

223

Asymptomatic ARIA

53

(94.6)

138

(78.4)

179 (80.3)

49

(94.2)

139

(83.2)

158 (70.9)

Symptomatic ARIA

3

(5.4)

38

(21.6)

44

(19.7)

3

(5.8)

28 (16.8)

65

(29.1)

This table includes patients who had at least one post-baseline safety MRI.

  • Symptoms reported in patients with ARIA included: headache, dizziness, visual disturbances, nausea and vomiting
  • ARIA-Eepisodes generally resolved within 4-16 weeks
  • The majority of patients who experienced ARIA were able to continue investigational treatment

Safety MRI population (patients with at least one post-baseline MRI). aARIA-E with or without ARIA-H.

All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period.

ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ARIA-E,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to vasogenic edema; ARIA-H,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to microhemorrhage, superficial siderosis or macrohemorrhage. 17

Defining a population by a randomized cohort who had the opportunity for all 14 doses of 10 mg/kg

Pre-PV4

Post-PV4

Individual

patient

consent

to PV4

ApoE ε4+

ApoE ε4 -

opportunity to

opportunity to receive

receive 6 mg/kg

10 mg/kg before PV4

before PV4 consent

consent

ApoE ε4 +

opportunity to

receive 0-13 doses

of 10 mg/kg after

PV4 consent

Patients selected using the cutoff related to PV4:

  1. To assess the treatment effect under the intended dosing regimen and ARIA management
  2. To assess the treatment effect among a representative population (i.e., ApoE ε4 carriers consist of ~2/3 of the population in AD)
  3. To preserve the randomization

ApoE ε4 +

ApoE ε4 -

opportunity to

opportunity to

receive 14 doses of

receive 14 doses of

10 mg/kg after PV4

10 mg/kg after PV4

consent

consent

116 mg/kg

Median cumulative dose

153 mg/kg

(pre-PV4)

at Week 78

(post-PV4)

ApoE, apolipoprotein E; PV4, Protocol Version 4.

18

CDR-SB for ITT population compared with Post-PV4 population for EMERGE and ENGAGE at Week 78

ITT

Post-PV4a,b

Low dose

High dose

EMERGE

Placebo decline

(n=543)

(n=547)

(n=548)

diff vs. placebo,

diff vs. placebo

(%)c

(%)c

CDR-SB

1.74

-0.26

-0.39

(-15%)

(-22%)

ENGAGE

Placebo decline

Low dose

High dose

(n=545)

(n=547)

(n=555)

CDR-SB

1.56

-0.18

0.03

(-12%)

(2%)

Low dose

High dose

Placebo decline

(n=295)

(n=288)

(n=304)

diff vs. placebo

diff vs. placebo

(%)c

(%)c

1.76

-0.42

-0.53

(-24%)

(-30%)

Placebo decline

Low dose

High dose

(n=247)

(n=261)

(n=282)

1.79

-0.35

-0.48

(-20%)

(-27%)

aMMRM model was fitted separately for pre- and post-Protocol Version 4 set; bPatients who consented to PV4 or higher version prior to Week 16 in ITT population; cDifference vs placebo at Week 78. Negative

percentage means less progression in the treated arm; N denotes the number of all randomized and dosed patients that were included in the ITT analysis.

19

CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat.

Populationa,b randomized with the opportunity to receive

14 doses of 10 mg/kg

2.00

EMERGE

2.00

changemeanAdjustedin

baselinefromSB-CDR(±SE)

changemeanAdjustedin

baselinefromSB-CDR(±SE)

1.50

1.50

1.00

1.00

0.50

0.50

0.00

Analysis visit (weeks)

0.00

0

26

50

78

0

Placebo

n=303

293

198

74

Placebo

n=247

Low dose aducanumab

n=295

280

197

76

Low dose aducanumab

n=261

High dose aducanumab

n=288

271

200

80

High dose aducanumab n=282

ENGAGE

Analysis visit (weeks)

26

50

78

236

174

66

251

185

82

276

204

69

aMMRM model was fitted separately for pre- and post-Protocol Version 4 set; bPatients who consented to PV4 or higher version prior to Week 16 in ITT population. CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; PV4, Protocol Version 4; SE, standard error.

20

Summary of aducanumab Phase 3 topline results

Following study termination based on futility, analysis of a larger dataset showed:

  • In EMERGE, high dose aducanumab reduced clinical decline as measured by primary and secondary endpoints
  • In ENGAGE, aducanumab did not reduce clinical decline
    • In a post hoc analysis, data from a subset of patients exposed to high dose aducanumab support the positive findings of EMERGE
  • In sub-studies, aducanumab showed an effect on disease related biomarkers
  • The most common AEs were ARIA-E and headache
  • We are finalizing the details of a re-dosing study with the aim to offer access to aducanumab to eligible patients previously enrolled in the aducanumab clinical studies

AE, adverse event; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ARIA-E,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to vasogenic edema.

21

Acknowledgments

  • We thank all patients and family members who participated in the aducanumab studies and the investigators and staff who conducted these studies, DSMB, and steering committee members
  • We also thank those who contributed to this work, including Kimberly Umans, Stacy Lindborg, John
    O'Gorman, Xiaopeng Miao, Charlie Cao, Carmen Castrillo-Viguera, Ping He, Carol Yurgalevitch, Ivana Rubino, and Eric Ponton

22

BACK-UP

23

EMERGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13 and ADSC-ADL-MCI

0.00

MMSE

(±SE)

6.00

ADAS-Cog 13

(±SE)

ADCS-ADL-MCI

(±SE)

-0.50

0.00

baseline

baseline

5.00

baseline

*

-1.00

-1.00

from

-1.50

from

4.00

**

from

*

-2.00

change

-2.00

change

change

***

3.00

mean

-2.50

mean

2.00

mean

-3.00

Adjusted

-3.00

Adjusted

Adjusted

-4.00

1.00

*

-3.50

*

Analysis visit (weeks)

Analysis visit (weeks)

-4.00

0.00

Analysis visit (weeks)

-5.00

0

26

50

78

0

26

50

78

0

26

50

78

Placebo

n=548

531

434

288

n=545

528

431

287

n=545

528

430

283

Low dose adu n=543

516

423

293

n=542

514

420

290

n=540

509

416

286

High dose adu n=547

521

433

298

n=545

518

430

292

n=544

513

428

293

ITT population. p<0.1 and ≥0.05, *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, or ADCS- ADL-MCI as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline measure, baseline measure by visit interaction, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities24 of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error.

ENGAGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13 and ADSC-ADL-MCI

(±SE)

0.00

-0.50

baseline

-1.00

from

-1.50

change

-2.00

mean

-2.50

-3.00

Adjusted

-3.50

-4.00

0

Placebo n=545 Low dose adu n=547 High dose adu n=555

MMSE

Analysis visit (weeks)

26

50

78

525

457

332

532

457

334

537

454

296

(±SE)

6.00

baseline

5.00

from

4.00

change

3.00

mean

2.00

Adjusted

1.00

0.00

0

n=542

n=547

n=553

ADAS-Cog 13

Analysis visit (weeks)

26

50

78

521

454

331

531

457

333

533

453

293

(±SE)

0.00

ADCS-ADL-MCI

baseline

*

-1.00

from

-2.00

change

-3.00

mean

Adjusted

-4.00

-5.00

Analysis visit (weeks)

0

26

50

78

n=541

517

451

331

n=546

530

455

330

n=553

532

450

298

ITT population. *p <0.05 compared with placebo (nominal). compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, or ADCS-ADL- MCI as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline measure, baseline measure by visit interaction, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication

use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily 25 Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error.

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:54:07 UTC
