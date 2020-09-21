Biogen : Aducanumab Phase 3 Topline Results at the 23rd Chinese National Conference of Neurology
0
09/21/2020 | 03:55am EDT
EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results: Two Phase 3 Studies to Evaluate Aducanumab in Patients With Early Alzheimer's Disease
Samantha Budd Haeberlein,1 Christian von Hehn,1 Ying Tian,1 Spyros Chalkias,1 Kumar Kandadi Muralidharan,1 Tianle Chen,1 Shuang Wu,1 Jie Li,1 LeAnne Skordos,1 Laura Nisenbaum,1
Raj Rajagovindan,1 Gersham Dent,1 Katie Harrison,1 Ivan Nestorov,1 Ying Zhu,1 Craig Mallinckrodt,1 Alfred Sandrock1
1Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA
Disclosures: SBH (presenter), CvH, YT, SC, KKM, TC, SW, JL, LS, LN, RR, GD, KH, IN, YZ, CM, and AS are employees Biogen
1
2
Aducanumab Phase 3 studies EMERGE and ENGAGE
Studies
Geography/ sample size
Population
Doses
Primary endpoint
Other endpoints
Two identical,18-month, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled, Phase 3 studies
3285 patients at 348 sites in 20 countries
Early Alzheimer's disease (MCI due to Alzheimer's disease + mild Alzheimer's disease dementia)
MMSE 24-30,CDR-G 0.5, RBANS ≤ 85, with confirmed amyloid pathology
Two dosing regimens (low and high) and placebo; randomized 1:1:1
CDR-SBat 18 months
Secondary: MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, ADCS-ADL-MCI
Sub-studies:amyloid PET, tau PET, CSF disease- related biomarkers
Countries with active sites included:
Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States
CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; PET, positron-emission tomography; RBANS, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of3 Neuropsychological Status.
EMERGE and ENGAGE: Dose regimen
Early enrolled patients in the high dose arm received a lower dose
ApoE ε4+
Low Dose
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
28
32
36
40
44
48
52
56
60
64
68
72
76
80
3 mg/kg
1 mg/kg
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
28
32
36
40
44
48
52
56
60
64
68
72
76
80
ApoEε4− DoseLow
6 mg/kg
3 mg/kg
1 mg/kg
Median cumulativedose
at Week 78
56 mg/kg
Low dose
• Titrated to 3 or 6 mg/kg
98 mg/kg
• Maintained throughout study
ε4−
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
28
32
36
40
44
48
52
56
60
64
68
72
76
80
ε4+ & ApoE High Dose
10 mg/kg
6 mg/kg
3 mg/kg
ApoE
1 mg/kg
116 mg/kg (pre-PV4)
153 mg/kg (post-PV4)
High dose
Titrated to 6 or 10 mg/kg in Protocol Versions 1-3
Titrated to 10 mg/kg in Protocol Version 4 and higher
Expected # of 10 mg/kg in high
by Week 26: 1
by Week 50: 7
by Week 78: 14
dose group
dose
doses
doses
ApoE, apolipoprotein E; PV3, Protocol Version 3; PV4, Protocol Version 4.
4
EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results
5
Baseline demographics
EMERGE
ENGAGE
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
(n=548)
(n=543)
(n=547)
(n=545)
(n=547)
(n=555)
Age in years, mean ± SD
70.8±7.40
70.6±7.45
70.6±7.47
69.8±7.72
70.4±6.96
70.0±7.65
Female, n (%)
290
(52.9)
269
(49.5)
284
(51.9)
287 (52.7)
284 (51.9)
292 (52.6)
Race, n (%)
Asian
47
(8.6)
38
(7.0)
41
(7.5)
55 (10.1)
55 (10.1)
65 (11.7)
White
415 (75.7)
418 (77.0)
405 (74.0)
413 (75.8)
412 (75.3)
413 (74.4)
Education years, mean ± SD
14.5±3.82
14.5±3.63
14.6±3.74
14.7±3.66
14.6±3.77
14.6±3.72
Alzheimer's disease medications
279
(50.9)
277
(51.0)
277
(50.6)
293 (53.8)
307 (56.1)
307 (55.3)
used, n (%)
ApoE ε4, n (%)
Carriers
367
(67.0)
362
(66.7)
365
(66.7)
376 (69.0)
391 (71.5)
378 (68.1)
Non-carriers
178
(32.5)
178
(32.8)
181
(33.1)
167 (30.6)
156 (28.5)
176 (31.7)
Clinical stage, n (%)
MCI due to Alzheimer's disease
446
(81.4)
452
(83.2)
438
(80.1)
443 (81.3)
440 (80.4)
442 (79.6)
Mild Alzheimer's disease
102
(18.6)
91 (16.8)
109
(19.9)
102 (18.7)
107 (19.6)
113 (20.4)
Amyloid PET SUVR, mean
1.37±0.175
1.39±0.181
1.38±0.183
1.38±0.198
1.39±0.186
1.41±0.177
composite ± SD (n)
PET sub-study population only
(157)
(157)
(171)
(203)
(198)
(181)
ITT population.
ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; PET, positron-emission tomography; SD, standard deviation; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio.
6
Baseline disease characteristics
EMERGE
ENGAGE
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
(n=548)
(n=543)
(n=547)
(n=545)
(n=547)
(n=555)
RBANS delayed memory
60.5±14.23
60.0±14.02
60.7±14.15
60.0±13.65
59.5±14.16
60.6±14.09
score, mean ± SD
MMSE score, mean ± SD
26.4±1.78
26.3±1.72
26.3±1.68
26.4±1.73
26.4±1.78
26.4±1.77
CDR global score, n (%)
0.5
544 (99.3)
543 (100)
546 (99.8)
544 (99.8)
546 (99.8)
554 (99.8)
1
3 (0.5)
0
1 (0.2)
1 (0.2)
1 (0.2)
0
CDR-SB score, mean ± SD
2.47±0.999
2.46±1.011
2.51±1.053
2.40±1.012
2.43±1.014
2.40±1.009
ADAS-Cog 13 score, mean
21.9±6.73
22.5±6.76
22.2±7.08
22.5±6.56
22.5±6.30
22.4±6.54
± SD
ADCS-ADL-MCI score,
42.6±5.73
42.8±5.48
42.5±5.82
43.0±5.55
42.9±5.73
42.9±5.70
mean ± SD
ITT population.
ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version);
7
CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; RBANS, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of Neuropsychological Status.
Patient disposition
Randomized
EMERGE (N=1643)
n=1638
ENGAGE (N=1653)
n=1647
Dosed
Discontinued treatmenta, n (%)
Adverse event
Consent withdrawn
Death
Study visit burden
Site terminated by sponsor
Other
Withdrew from studya, n (%)
Adverse event
Consent withdrawn
Death
Study visit burden
Site terminated by sponsor
Other
Completed placebo-controlled period, n (%)
Placebo
n=548
82 (15.0)
16 (2.9)
6 (1.1)
5 (0.9)
2 (0.4)
(3.8)
(4.2)
39 (7.1)
10 (1.8)
8 (1.5)
5 (0.9)
2 (0.4)
0
3 (0.5)
275 (50.2)
Low dose
High dose
n=543
n=547
108 (19.9)
131 (23.9)
41 (7.6)
46 (8.4)
22 (4.1)
18 (3.3)
0
5 (0.9)
7 (1.3)
5 (0.9)
10 (1.8)
14 (2.6)
23 (4.2)
28 (5.1)
54 (9.9)
66 (12.1)
11 (2.0)
18 (3.3)
28 (5.2)
22 (4.0)
0
6 (1.1)
7 (1.3)
5 (0.9)
0
1 (0.2)
4 (0.7)
3 (0.5)
274 (50.5)
285 (52.1)
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
n=545
n=547
n=555
96 (17.6)
105 (19.2)
148 (26.7)
26 (4.8)
43 (7.9)
64 (11.5)
14 (2.6)
11 (2.0)
15 (2.7)
0
3 (0.5)
1 (0.2)
4 (0.7)
3 (0.5)
9 (1.6)
16 (2.9)
16 (2.9)
24 (4.3)
28 (5.1)
22 (4.0)
28 (5.0)
58 (10.6)
60 (11.0)
78 (14.1)
16 (2.9)
23 (4.2)
26 (4.7)
21 (3.9)
14 (2.6)
23 (4.1)
0
3 (0.5)
2 (0.4)
5 (0.9)
3 (0.5)
11 (2.0)
2 (0.4)
1 (0.2)
0
5 (0.9)
5 (0.9)
9 (1.6)
319 (58.5)
314 (57.4)
275 (49.5)
ITT population. aSome categories with less than 1% patients are not displayed, including lost to follow-up, disease progression, pregnancy, investigator decision, relocation, change of treatment, withdrawal by
parent/guardian, protocol amendment, site terminated by investigator and loss of capacity.
8
ITT, intent to treat.
Prespecified primary and secondary endpoints at Week 78
EMERGE
ENGAGE
Difference vs. placebo (%)a
Difference vs. placebo (%)a
Placebo
p-value
Placebo
p-valueb
decline
Low dose
High dose
decline
Low dose
High dose
(n=548)
(n=543)
(n=547)
(n=545)
(n=547)
(n=555)
CDR-SB
1.74
-0.26 (-15%)-0.39 (-22%)
1.56
-0.18(-12%)
0.03 (2%)
0.0901
0.0120
0.2250
0.8330
MMSE
-3.3
-0.1(3%)
0.6 (-18%)
-3.5
0.2 (-6%)
-0.1(3%)
0.7578
0.0493
0.4795
0.8106
ADAS-Cog 13
5.162
-0.701(-14%)
-1.400(-27%)
5.140
-0.583(-11%) -0.588(-11%)
0.1962
0.0097
0.2536
0.2578
ADCS-ADL-MCI
-4.3
0.7 (-16%)
1.7 (-40%)
-3.8
0.7 (-18%)
0.7 (-18%)
0.1515
0.0006
0.1225
0.1506
ITT population. aDifference vs placebo at Week 78. Negative percentage means less progression in the treated arm.
ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version);
CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination.
9
Longitudinal change from baseline in CDR-SB
from
2.00
1.50
change
(±SE)
meanAdjusted
baseline
1.00
0.50
0.00
0
EMERGE
*
†
Analysis visit (weeks)
26
50
78
Adjusted mean change from baseline (±SE)
2.00
1.50
1.00
0.50
0.00
0
ENGAGE
Analysis visit (weeks)
26
50
78
Placebo
n=547
531
429
288
Placebo
n=545
522
455
333
Low dose adu
n=543
512
420
289
Low dose adu
n=547
529
454
331
High dose adu
n=547
513
431
299
High dose adu
n=554
532
448
293
ITT population. *p <0.05, † p<0.1 and ≥0.05 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in CDR-SB as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline CDR-SB, baseline CDR-SB by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard 10 error.
Longitudinal change from baseline in amyloid PET SUVR
from
0.05
0.00
change
-0.05
(±SE)
meanAdjusted
-0.10
baseline
-0.15
-0.20
-0.25
-0.30
-0.35
0
Placebo n=157Low dose adun=157High dose adun=171
EMERGE
0.05
from
0.00
0.019
***
change
(±SE)
-0.05
***
-0.10
***
meanAdjusted
baseline
-0.15
-0.165
-0.20
***
-0.25
-0.272
-0.30
Median cumulative dose at
Analysis visit (weeks) Week 78a: 140 mg/kg
-0.35
26
78
0
128
74
Placebo
n=203
125
79
Low dose adu
n=198
136
87
High dose adu
n=181
ENGAGE
-0.005
***
***
***
-0.168
***-0.238
Median cumulative dose
at Week 78a: 126 mg/kg
Analysis visit (weeks)
26
78
164
104
166
116
149
97
aCalculated from patients with Week 78 PET assessment. 18F-florbetapir amyloid PET analysis population. ***p<0.0001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline SUVR, baseline SUVR by visit interaction, baseline MMSE,
Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; PET, 11 positron emission tomography; SE, standard error; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio.
CSF biomarkers of tau pathology and neurodegeneration
EMERGE
p-tau
total tau
Low
High
Low
High
Placebo
dose
dose
Placebo
dose
dose
n = 22
n = 28
n = 15
n = 23
n = 29
n = 14
0
0
changemeanAdjusted
pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)
changemeanAdjusted
pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)
-20
changemeanAdjusted
pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)
-5
-60
-5
-10
-100
-10
-15
*
-140
-15
-20
-180
-20
-25
***
-220
-25
p-tau
Low
High
Placebo
dose
dose
n = 17
n = 21
n = 18
** **
ENGAGE
total tau
Low
High
Placebo
dose
dose
n = 17
n = 21
n = 16
changemeanAdjusted
pg/mLbaseline,from(SE)
-20
-60
-100
-140
-180
-220
CSF modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline CSF assessments). *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values were based on an ANCOVA model at Week
78, fitted with change from baseline as the dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline biomarker value, baseline age, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as the independent
12
variables. ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; ApoE, apolipoprotein; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; SE, standard error.
EMERGE and ENGAGE: tau PET composite SUVR change from baseline
Adjusted mean change from baseline (±SE)
Medial temporal composite
0.12
0.10
0.08
0.06
0.04
0.02
0.00
-0.02
-0.04
-0.06
***
-0.08
***
-0.10
Placebo Low dose High dose
n=11 n=14 n=11
HIPPOCAMPUS PARAHIPPOCAMPAL
TEMPORAL LOBE ANTERIOR MEDIAL (includes Entorhinal and Amygdala)
TEMPORAL LOBE ANTERIOR LATERAL
Temporal composite
(±SE)
0.12
0.10
baseline
0.08
0.06
from
0.04
change
0.02
0.00
mean
-0.02
Adjusted
-0.04
-0.06
Low dose
*
Placebo
High dose
n=11
n=14
n=11
TEMPORAL LOBE Comprised of:
SUPERIOR, POSTERIOR, MIDDLE INFERIOR POSTERIOR, SUPERIOR ANTERIOR, FUSIFORM GYRUS
Frontal composite
(±SE)
0.12
baseline
0.10
from
0.08
change
0.06
*
mean
0.04
Adjusted
0.02
0.00
Placebo
Low dose High dose
n=11
n=14
n=11
FRONTAL LOBE Comprised of:
MIDDLE, PRECENTRAL, STRAIGHT GYRUS INFERIOR, SUPERIOR ORBITOFRONTAL CORTEX Comprised of:
ANTERIOR, MEDIAL, LATERAL, POSTERIOR
Tau PET modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline tau PET assessments). *P <0.05, ***P<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values based on an ANCOVA model, fitted with change from baseline as dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline tau PET value and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as independent variables. Due to the early termination of the
studies, all the post-baseline tau PET assessments were performed within a range of 9 to 20 months post-baseline in the placebo-controlled period.13 ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; PET, positron emission tomography; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio.
Tau deposition in representative patients
Placebo
Aducanumab (10 mg/kg)
Baseline
Follow-up
Baseline
Follow-up
Patient 1
Patient 4
Patient 2
Patient 5
Patient 3
Patient 6
Representative images from 3 patients in placebo group and 3 patients in aducanumab high dose group.
14
Safety summary
EMERGE
ENGAGE
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
(n=547)
(n=544)
(n=547)
(n=541)
(n=548)
(n=558)
Patients with an AE, n (%)
476 (87.0)
477
(87.7)
505
(92.3)
465 (86.0)
491
(89.6)
500 (89.6)
Patients with an SAE, n (%)
77 (14.1)
69 (12.7)
66 (12.1)
69 (12.8)
71 (13.0)
71 (12.7)
Patients permanently discontinuing
16 (2.9)
42
(7.7)
48
(8.8)
28 (5.2)
45
(8.2)
64 (11.5)
treatment due to AE, n (%)
Patients permanently discontinuing
1 (0.2)
25
(4.6)
36
(6.6)
6 (1.1)
27
(4.9)
41 (7.3)
treatment due to ARIA, n (%)
Number of all-cause deaths, n (%)
5 (0.9)
0
6 (1.1)
0
3 (0.5)
2 (0.4)
Safety population. Patients randomized to placebo who accidentally received active dose are summarized under active groups (4 in ENGAGE and 1 in EMERGE).
All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period.
This table includes patients who received at least one dose of investigational treatment.
Safety population. Patients randomized to placebo who accidentally received active dose are summarized under active groups (4 in ENGAGE and 1 in EMERGE).
All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period.
16
ARIA-E, amyloid related imaging abnormality-edema/effusion;ARIA-H, amyloid related imaging abnormality-micro-hemorrhages and hemosiderin deposits.
ARIA incidence
EMERGE
ENGAGE
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
Placebo
Low dose
High dose
(n=544)
(n=537)
(n=541)
(n=533)
(n=544)
(n=554)
ARIA-Ea, n/total (%)
12/544 (2.2)
140/537 (26.1)
186/541 (34.4)
16/533 (3.0)
139/544 (25.6)
198/554 (35.7)
ApoE ε4 carriers
7/371 (1.9)
109/366 (29.8)
154/362 (42.5)
9/371 (2.4)
112/390 (28.7)
158/378 (41.8)
ApoE ε4 non-carriers
5/173 (2.9)
31/171 (18.1)
32/179 (17.9)
7/162 (4.3)
27/154 (17.5)
40/176 (22.7)
ARIA-H, microhemorrhage, n (%)
38 (7.0)
88
(16.4)
102 (18.9)
31 (5.8)
85 (15.6)
98
(17.7)
ARIA-H, superficial siderosis, n (%)
14 (2.6)
50
(9.3)
73
(13.5)
10 (1.9)
48
(8.8)
86
(15.5)
ARIA-H, macrohemorrhage, n (%)
0
1
(0.2)
3
(0.6)
4
(0.8)
0
3
(0.5)
Any ARIA (either E or H), n (%)
56
(10.3)
176
(32.8)
223 (41.2)
52 (9.8)
167
(30.7)
223 (40.3)
Symptomatic status, n (%)
56
176
223
52
167
223
Asymptomatic ARIA
53
(94.6)
138
(78.4)
179 (80.3)
49
(94.2)
139
(83.2)
158 (70.9)
Symptomatic ARIA
3
(5.4)
38
(21.6)
44
(19.7)
3
(5.8)
28 (16.8)
65
(29.1)
This table includes patients who had at least one post-baseline safety MRI.
Symptoms reported in patients with ARIA included: headache, dizziness, visual disturbances, nausea and vomiting
ARIA-Eepisodes generally resolved within 4-16 weeks
The majority of patients who experienced ARIA were able to continue investigational treatment
Safety MRI population (patients with at least one post-baseline MRI). aARIA-E with or without ARIA-H.
All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period.
ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ARIA-E,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to vasogenic edema; ARIA-H,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to microhemorrhage, superficial siderosis or macrohemorrhage. 17
Defining a population by a randomized cohort who had the opportunity for all 14 doses of 10 mg/kg
Pre-PV4
Post-PV4
Individual
patient
consent
to PV4
ApoE ε4+
ApoE ε4 -
opportunity to
opportunity to receive
receive 6 mg/kg
10 mg/kg before PV4
before PV4 consent
consent
ApoE ε4 +
opportunity to
receive 0-13 doses
of 10 mg/kg after
PV4 consent
Patients selected using the cutoff related to PV4:
To assess the treatment effect under the intended dosing regimen and ARIA management
To assess the treatment effect among a representative population (i.e., ApoE ε4 carriers consist of ~2/3 of the population in AD)
To preserve the randomization
ApoE ε4 +
ApoE ε4 -
opportunity to
opportunity to
receive 14 doses of
receive 14 doses of
10 mg/kg after PV4
10 mg/kg after PV4
consent
consent
116 mg/kg
Median cumulative dose
153 mg/kg
(pre-PV4)
at Week 78
(post-PV4)
ApoE, apolipoprotein E; PV4, Protocol Version 4.
18
CDR-SB for ITT population compared with Post-PV4 population for EMERGE and ENGAGE at Week 78
ITT
Post-PV4a,b
Low dose
High dose
EMERGE
Placebo decline
(n=543)
(n=547)
(n=548)
diff vs. placebo,
diff vs. placebo
(%)c
(%)c
CDR-SB
1.74
-0.26
-0.39
(-15%)
(-22%)
ENGAGE
Placebo decline
Low dose
High dose
(n=545)
(n=547)
(n=555)
CDR-SB
1.56
-0.18
0.03
(-12%)
(2%)
Low dose
High dose
Placebo decline
(n=295)
(n=288)
(n=304)
diff vs. placebo
diff vs. placebo
(%)c
(%)c
1.76
-0.42
-0.53
(-24%)
(-30%)
Placebo decline
Low dose
High dose
(n=247)
(n=261)
(n=282)
1.79
-0.35
-0.48
(-20%)
(-27%)
aMMRM model was fitted separately for pre- and post-Protocol Version 4 set; bPatients who consented to PV4 or higher version prior to Week 16 in ITT population; cDifference vs placebo at Week 78. Negative
percentage means less progression in the treated arm; N denotes the number of all randomized and dosed patients that were included in the ITT analysis.
19
CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat.
Populationa,b randomized with the opportunity to receive
14 doses of 10 mg/kg
2.00
EMERGE
2.00
changemeanAdjustedin
baselinefromSB-CDR(±SE)
changemeanAdjustedin
baselinefromSB-CDR(±SE)
1.50
1.50
1.00
1.00
0.50
0.50
0.00
Analysis visit (weeks)
0.00
0
26
50
78
0
Placebo
n=303
293
198
74
Placebo
n=247
Low dose aducanumab
n=295
280
197
76
Low dose aducanumab
n=261
High dose aducanumab
n=288
271
200
80
High dose aducanumab n=282
ENGAGE
Analysis visit (weeks)
26
50
78
236
174
66
251
185
82
276
204
69
aMMRM model was fitted separately for pre- and post-Protocol Version 4 set; bPatients who consented to PV4 or higher version prior to Week 16 in ITT population. CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; PV4, Protocol Version 4; SE, standard error.
20
Summary of aducanumab Phase 3 topline results
Following study termination based on futility, analysis of a larger dataset showed:
In EMERGE, high dose aducanumab reduced clinical decline as measured by primary and secondary endpoints
In ENGAGE, aducanumab did not reduce clinical decline
In a post hoc analysis, data from a subset of patients exposed to high dose aducanumab support the positive findings of EMERGE
In sub-studies, aducanumab showed an effect on disease related biomarkers
The most common AEs were ARIA-E and headache
We are finalizing the details of a re-dosing study with the aim to offer access to aducanumab to eligible patients previously enrolled in the aducanumab clinical studies
AE, adverse event; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ARIA-E,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to vasogenic edema.
21
Acknowledgments
We thank all patients and family members who participated in the aducanumab studies and the investigators and staff who conducted these studies, DSMB, and steering committee members
We also thank those who contributed to this work, including Kimberly Umans, Stacy Lindborg, John
O'Gorman, Xiaopeng Miao, Charlie Cao, Carmen Castrillo-Viguera, Ping He, Carol Yurgalevitch, Ivana Rubino, and Eric Ponton
22
BACK-UP
23
EMERGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13 and ADSC-ADL-MCI
0.00
MMSE
(±SE)
6.00
ADAS-Cog 13
(±SE)
ADCS-ADL-MCI
(±SE)
-0.50
0.00
baseline
baseline
5.00
baseline
*
-1.00
-1.00
from
-1.50
†
from
4.00
**
from
*
-2.00
change
-2.00
change
change
***
3.00
mean
-2.50
†
mean
2.00
mean
-3.00
Adjusted
-3.00
Adjusted
Adjusted
-4.00
1.00
*
-3.50
*
Analysis visit (weeks)
Analysis visit (weeks)
-4.00
0.00
Analysis visit (weeks)
-5.00
0
26
50
78
0
26
50
78
0
26
50
78
Placebo
n=548
531
434
288
n=545
528
431
287
n=545
528
430
283
Low dose adu n=543
516
423
293
n=542
514
420
290
n=540
509
416
286
High dose adu n=547
521
433
298
n=545
518
430
292
n=544
513
428
293
ITT population. † p<0.1 and ≥0.05, *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, or ADCS- ADL-MCI as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline measure, baseline measure by visit interaction, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities24 of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error.
ENGAGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13 and ADSC-ADL-MCI
(±SE)
0.00
-0.50
baseline
-1.00
from
-1.50
change
-2.00
mean
-2.50
-3.00
Adjusted
-3.50
-4.00
0
Placebo n=545Low dose adun=547High dose adun=555
MMSE
Analysis visit (weeks)
26
50
78
525
457
332
532
457
334
537
454
296
(±SE)
6.00
baseline
5.00
from
4.00
change
3.00
mean
2.00
Adjusted
1.00
0.00
0
n=542
n=547
n=553
ADAS-Cog 13
Analysis visit (weeks)
26
50
78
521
454
331
531
457
333
533
453
293
(±SE)
0.00
ADCS-ADL-MCI
baseline
*
-1.00
from
-2.00
change
-3.00
mean
Adjusted
-4.00
-5.00
Analysis visit (weeks)
0
26
50
78
n=541
517
451
331
n=546
530
455
330
n=553
532
450
298
ITT population. *p <0.05 compared with placebo (nominal). compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, or ADCS-ADL- MCI as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline measure, baseline measure by visit interaction, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication
use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily 25 Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error.
