Biogen : Aducanumab Phase 3 Topline Results at the 23rd Chinese National Conference of Neurology

EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results: Two Phase 3 Studies to Evaluate Aducanumab in Patients With Early Alzheimer's Disease Samantha Budd Haeberlein,1 Christian von Hehn,1 Ying Tian,1 Spyros Chalkias,1 Kumar Kandadi Muralidharan,1 Tianle Chen,1 Shuang Wu,1 Jie Li,1 LeAnne Skordos,1 Laura Nisenbaum,1 Raj Rajagovindan,1 Gersham Dent,1 Katie Harrison,1 Ivan Nestorov,1 Ying Zhu,1 Craig Mallinckrodt,1 Alfred Sandrock1 1Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA Disclosures: SBH (presenter), CvH, YT, SC, KKM, TC, SW, JL, LS, LN, RR, GD, KH, IN, YZ, CM, and AS are employees Biogen

MMSE 24-30,CDR-G 0.5, RBANS ≤ 85, with confirmed amyloid pathology

Two dosing regimens (low and high) and placebo; randomized 1:1:1

CDR-SB at 18 months

at 18 months Secondary: MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, ADCS-ADL-MCI

ADAS-Cog 13, ADCS-ADL-MCI Sub-studies: amyloid PET, tau PET, CSF disease- related biomarkers Countries with active sites included: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States 1. ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02477800. Accessed November 2019; ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02484547. Accessed November 2019; Data on file. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; PET, positron-emission tomography; RBANS, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of3 Neuropsychological Status. EMERGE and ENGAGE: Dose regimen Early enrolled patients in the high dose arm received a lower dose ApoE ε4+ Low Dose 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 80 3 mg/kg 1 mg/kg 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 80 ApoEε4− DoseLow 6 mg/kg 3 mg/kg 1 mg/kg Median cumulativedose at Week 78 56 mg/kg Low dose • Titrated to 3 or 6 mg/kg 98 mg/kg • Maintained throughout study ε4− 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 80 ε4+ & ApoE High Dose 10 mg/kg 6 mg/kg 3 mg/kg ApoE 1 mg/kg 116 mg/kg (pre-PV4) 153 mg/kg (post-PV4) High dose Titrated to 6 or 10 mg/kg in Protocol Versions 1-3

1-3 Titrated to 10 mg/kg in Protocol Version 4 and higher Expected # of 10 mg/kg in high by Week 26: 1 by Week 50: 7 by Week 78: 14 dose group dose doses doses ApoE, apolipoprotein E; PV3, Protocol Version 3; PV4, Protocol Version 4. 4 EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results 5 Baseline demographics EMERGE ENGAGE Placebo Low dose High dose Placebo Low dose High dose (n=548) (n=543) (n=547) (n=545) (n=547) (n=555) Age in years, mean ± SD 70.8±7.40 70.6±7.45 70.6±7.47 69.8±7.72 70.4±6.96 70.0±7.65 Female, n (%) 290 (52.9) 269 (49.5) 284 (51.9) 287 (52.7) 284 (51.9) 292 (52.6) Race, n (%) Asian 47 (8.6) 38 (7.0) 41 (7.5) 55 (10.1) 55 (10.1) 65 (11.7) White 415 (75.7) 418 (77.0) 405 (74.0) 413 (75.8) 412 (75.3) 413 (74.4) Education years, mean ± SD 14.5±3.82 14.5±3.63 14.6±3.74 14.7±3.66 14.6±3.77 14.6±3.72 Alzheimer's disease medications 279 (50.9) 277 (51.0) 277 (50.6) 293 (53.8) 307 (56.1) 307 (55.3) used, n (%) ApoE ε4, n (%) Carriers 367 (67.0) 362 (66.7) 365 (66.7) 376 (69.0) 391 (71.5) 378 (68.1) Non-carriers 178 (32.5) 178 (32.8) 181 (33.1) 167 (30.6) 156 (28.5) 176 (31.7) Clinical stage, n (%) MCI due to Alzheimer's disease 446 (81.4) 452 (83.2) 438 (80.1) 443 (81.3) 440 (80.4) 442 (79.6) Mild Alzheimer's disease 102 (18.6) 91 (16.8) 109 (19.9) 102 (18.7) 107 (19.6) 113 (20.4) Amyloid PET SUVR, mean 1.37±0.175 1.39±0.181 1.38±0.183 1.38±0.198 1.39±0.186 1.41±0.177 composite ± SD (n) PET sub-study population only (157) (157) (171) (203) (198) (181) ITT population. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; PET, positron-emission tomography; SD, standard deviation; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. 6 Baseline disease characteristics EMERGE ENGAGE Placebo Low dose High dose Placebo Low dose High dose (n=548) (n=543) (n=547) (n=545) (n=547) (n=555) RBANS delayed memory 60.5±14.23 60.0±14.02 60.7±14.15 60.0±13.65 59.5±14.16 60.6±14.09 score, mean ± SD MMSE score, mean ± SD 26.4±1.78 26.3±1.72 26.3±1.68 26.4±1.73 26.4±1.78 26.4±1.77 CDR global score, n (%) 0.5 544 (99.3) 543 (100) 546 (99.8) 544 (99.8) 546 (99.8) 554 (99.8) 1 3 (0.5) 0 1 (0.2) 1 (0.2) 1 (0.2) 0 CDR-SB score, mean ± SD 2.47±0.999 2.46±1.011 2.51±1.053 2.40±1.012 2.43±1.014 2.40±1.009 ADAS-Cog 13 score, mean 21.9±6.73 22.5±6.76 22.2±7.08 22.5±6.56 22.5±6.30 22.4±6.54 ± SD ADCS-ADL-MCI score, 42.6±5.73 42.8±5.48 42.5±5.82 43.0±5.55 42.9±5.73 42.9±5.70 mean ± SD ITT population. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); 7 CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; RBANS, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of Neuropsychological Status. Patient disposition Randomized EMERGE (N=1643) n=1638 ENGAGE (N=1653) n=1647 Dosed Discontinued treatmenta, n (%) Adverse event Consent withdrawn Death Study visit burden Site terminated by sponsor Other Withdrew from studya, n (%) Adverse event Consent withdrawn Death Study visit burden Site terminated by sponsor Other Completed placebo-controlled period, n (%) Placebo n=548 82 (15.0) 16 (2.9) 6 (1.1) 5 (0.9) 2 (0.4) (3.8) (4.2) 39 (7.1) 10 (1.8) 8 (1.5) 5 (0.9) 2 (0.4) 0 3 (0.5) 275 (50.2) Low dose High dose n=543 n=547 108 (19.9) 131 (23.9) 41 (7.6) 46 (8.4) 22 (4.1) 18 (3.3) 0 5 (0.9) 7 (1.3) 5 (0.9) 10 (1.8) 14 (2.6) 23 (4.2) 28 (5.1) 54 (9.9) 66 (12.1) 11 (2.0) 18 (3.3) 28 (5.2) 22 (4.0) 0 6 (1.1) 7 (1.3) 5 (0.9) 0 1 (0.2) 4 (0.7) 3 (0.5) 274 (50.5) 285 (52.1) Placebo Low dose High dose n=545 n=547 n=555 96 (17.6) 105 (19.2) 148 (26.7) 26 (4.8) 43 (7.9) 64 (11.5) 14 (2.6) 11 (2.0) 15 (2.7) 0 3 (0.5) 1 (0.2) 4 (0.7) 3 (0.5) 9 (1.6) 16 (2.9) 16 (2.9) 24 (4.3) 28 (5.1) 22 (4.0) 28 (5.0) 58 (10.6) 60 (11.0) 78 (14.1) 16 (2.9) 23 (4.2) 26 (4.7) 21 (3.9) 14 (2.6) 23 (4.1) 0 3 (0.5) 2 (0.4) 5 (0.9) 3 (0.5) 11 (2.0) 2 (0.4) 1 (0.2) 0 5 (0.9) 5 (0.9) 9 (1.6) 319 (58.5) 314 (57.4) 275 (49.5) ITT population. aSome categories with less than 1% patients are not displayed, including lost to follow-up, disease progression, pregnancy, investigator decision, relocation, change of treatment, withdrawal by parent/guardian, protocol amendment, site terminated by investigator and loss of capacity. 8 ITT, intent to treat. Prespecified primary and secondary endpoints at Week 78 EMERGE ENGAGE Difference vs. placebo (%)a Difference vs. placebo (%)a Placebo p-value Placebo p-valueb decline Low dose High dose decline Low dose High dose (n=548) (n=543) (n=547) (n=545) (n=547) (n=555) CDR-SB 1.74 -0.26 (-15%)-0.39 (-22%) 1.56 -0.18(-12%) 0.03 (2%) 0.0901 0.0120 0.2250 0.8330 MMSE -3.3 -0.1(3%) 0.6 (-18%) -3.5 0.2 (-6%) -0.1(3%) 0.7578 0.0493 0.4795 0.8106 ADAS-Cog 13 5.162 -0.701(-14%) -1.400(-27%) 5.140 -0.583(-11%) -0.588(-11%) 0.1962 0.0097 0.2536 0.2578 ADCS-ADL-MCI -4.3 0.7 (-16%) 1.7 (-40%) -3.8 0.7 (-18%) 0.7 (-18%) 0.1515 0.0006 0.1225 0.1506 ITT population. aDifference vs placebo at Week 78. Negative percentage means less progression in the treated arm. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination. 9 Longitudinal change from baseline in CDR-SB from 2.00 1.50 change (±SE) meanAdjusted baseline 1.00 0.50 0.00 0 EMERGE * † Analysis visit (weeks) 26 50 78 Adjusted mean change from baseline (±SE) 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 0.00 0 ENGAGE Analysis visit (weeks) 26 50 78 Placebo n=547 531 429 288 Placebo n=545 522 455 333 Low dose adu n=543 512 420 289 Low dose adu n=547 529 454 331 High dose adu n=547 513 431 299 High dose adu n=554 532 448 293 ITT population. *p <0.05, † p<0.1 and ≥0.05 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in CDR-SB as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline CDR-SB, baseline CDR-SB by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard 10 error. Longitudinal change from baseline in amyloid PET SUVR from 0.05 0.00 change -0.05 (±SE) meanAdjusted -0.10 baseline -0.15 -0.20 -0.25 -0.30 -0.35 0 Placebo n=157 Low dose adu n=157 High dose adu n=171 EMERGE 0.05 from 0.00 0.019 *** change (±SE) -0.05 *** -0.10 *** meanAdjusted baseline -0.15 -0.165 -0.20 *** -0.25 -0.272 -0.30 Median cumulative dose at Analysis visit (weeks) Week 78a: 140 mg/kg -0.35 26 78 0 128 74 Placebo n=203 125 79 Low dose adu n=198 136 87 High dose adu n=181 ENGAGE -0.005 *** *** *** -0.168 ***-0.238 Median cumulative dose at Week 78a: 126 mg/kg Analysis visit (weeks) 26 78 164 104 166 116 149 97 aCalculated from patients with Week 78 PET assessment. 18F-florbetapir amyloid PET analysis population. ***p<0.0001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline SUVR, baseline SUVR by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; PET, 11 positron emission tomography; SE, standard error; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. CSF biomarkers of tau pathology and neurodegeneration EMERGE p-tau total tau Low High Low High Placebo dose dose Placebo dose dose n = 22 n = 28 n = 15 n = 23 n = 29 n = 14 0 0 changemeanAdjusted pg/mLbaseline,from(SE) changemeanAdjusted pg/mLbaseline,from(SE) -20 changemeanAdjusted pg/mLbaseline,from(SE) -5 -60 -5 -10 -100 -10 -15 * -140 -15 -20 -180 -20 -25 *** -220 -25 p-tau Low High Placebo dose dose n = 17 n = 21 n = 18 ** ** ENGAGE total tau Low High Placebo dose dose n = 17 n = 21 n = 16 changemeanAdjusted pg/mLbaseline,from(SE) -20 -60 -100 -140 -180 -220 CSF modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline CSF assessments). *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values were based on an ANCOVA model at Week 78, fitted with change from baseline as the dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline biomarker value, baseline age, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as the independent 12 variables. ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; ApoE, apolipoprotein; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; SE, standard error. EMERGE and ENGAGE: tau PET composite SUVR change from baseline Adjusted mean change from baseline (±SE) Medial temporal composite 0.12 0.10 0.08 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.00 -0.02 -0.04 -0.06 *** -0.08 *** -0.10 Placebo Low dose High dose n=11 n=14 n=11 HIPPOCAMPUS PARAHIPPOCAMPAL TEMPORAL LOBE ANTERIOR MEDIAL (includes Entorhinal and Amygdala) TEMPORAL LOBE ANTERIOR LATERAL Temporal composite (±SE) 0.12 0.10 baseline 0.08 0.06 from 0.04 change 0.02 0.00 mean -0.02 Adjusted -0.04 -0.06 Low dose * Placebo High dose n=11 n=14 n=11 TEMPORAL LOBE Comprised of: SUPERIOR, POSTERIOR, MIDDLE INFERIOR POSTERIOR, SUPERIOR ANTERIOR, FUSIFORM GYRUS Frontal composite (±SE) 0.12 baseline 0.10 from 0.08 change 0.06 * mean 0.04 Adjusted 0.02 0.00 Placebo Low dose High dose n=11 n=14 n=11 FRONTAL LOBE Comprised of: MIDDLE, PRECENTRAL, STRAIGHT GYRUS INFERIOR, SUPERIOR ORBITOFRONTAL CORTEX Comprised of: ANTERIOR, MEDIAL, LATERAL, POSTERIOR Tau PET modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline tau PET assessments). *P <0.05, ***P<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values based on an ANCOVA model, fitted with change from baseline as dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline tau PET value and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as independent variables. Due to the early termination of the studies, all the post-baseline tau PET assessments were performed within a range of 9 to 20 months post-baseline in the placebo-controlled period.13 ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; PET, positron emission tomography; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. Tau deposition in representative patients Placebo Aducanumab (10 mg/kg) Baseline Follow-up Baseline Follow-up Patient 1 Patient 4 Patient 2 Patient 5 Patient 3 Patient 6 Representative images from 3 patients in placebo group and 3 patients in aducanumab high dose group. 14 Safety summary EMERGE ENGAGE Placebo Low dose High dose Placebo Low dose High dose (n=547) (n=544) (n=547) (n=541) (n=548) (n=558) Patients with an AE, n (%) 476 (87.0) 477 (87.7) 505 (92.3) 465 (86.0) 491 (89.6) 500 (89.6) Patients with an SAE, n (%) 77 (14.1) 69 (12.7) 66 (12.1) 69 (12.8) 71 (13.0) 71 (12.7) Patients permanently discontinuing 16 (2.9) 42 (7.7) 48 (8.8) 28 (5.2) 45 (8.2) 64 (11.5) treatment due to AE, n (%) Patients permanently discontinuing 1 (0.2) 25 (4.6) 36 (6.6) 6 (1.1) 27 (4.9) 41 (7.3) treatment due to ARIA, n (%) Number of all-cause deaths, n (%) 5 (0.9) 0 6 (1.1) 0 3 (0.5) 2 (0.4) Safety population. Patients randomized to placebo who accidentally received active dose are summarized under active groups (4 in ENGAGE and 1 in EMERGE). All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period. 15 AE, adverse event; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; SAE, serious adverse event. Adverse events with incidence >10% EMERGE ENGAGE Placebo Low dose High dose Placebo Low dose High dose (n=547) (n=544) (n=547) (n=541) (n=548) (n=558) Patients with any event, n (%) 476 (87.0) 477 (87.7) 505 (92.3) 465 (86.0) 491 (89.6) 500 (89.6) ARIA-E (%) 12 (2.2) 140 (25.7) 186 (34.0) 16 (3.0) 139 (25.4) 198 (35.5) Headache (%) 83 (15.2) 106 (19.5) 106 (19.4) 81 (15.0) 98 (17.9) 114 (20.4) ARIA-H, microhemorrhage (%) 38 (6.9) 88 (16.2) 102 (18.6) 31 (5.7) 85 (15.5) 98 (17.6) Nasopharyngitis (%) 90 (16.5) 70 (12.9) 87 (15.9) 67 (12.4) 64 (11.7) 66 (11.8) ARIA-H, superficial siderosis (%) 14 (2.6) 50 (9.2) 73 (13.3) 10 (1.8) 48 (8.8) 86 (15.4) Fall (%) 68 (12.4) 64 (11.8) 69 (12.6) 55 (10.2) 77 (14.1) 83 (14.9) This table includes patients who received at least one dose of investigational treatment. Safety population. Patients randomized to placebo who accidentally received active dose are summarized under active groups (4 in ENGAGE and 1 in EMERGE). All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period. 16 ARIA-E, amyloid related imaging abnormality-edema/effusion;ARIA-H, amyloid related imaging abnormality-micro-hemorrhages and hemosiderin deposits. ARIA incidence EMERGE ENGAGE Placebo Low dose High dose Placebo Low dose High dose (n=544) (n=537) (n=541) (n=533) (n=544) (n=554) ARIA-Ea, n/total (%) 12/544 (2.2) 140/537 (26.1) 186/541 (34.4) 16/533 (3.0) 139/544 (25.6) 198/554 (35.7) ApoE ε4 carriers 7/371 (1.9) 109/366 (29.8) 154/362 (42.5) 9/371 (2.4) 112/390 (28.7) 158/378 (41.8) ApoE ε4 non-carriers 5/173 (2.9) 31/171 (18.1) 32/179 (17.9) 7/162 (4.3) 27/154 (17.5) 40/176 (22.7) ARIA-H, microhemorrhage, n (%) 38 (7.0) 88 (16.4) 102 (18.9) 31 (5.8) 85 (15.6) 98 (17.7) ARIA-H, superficial siderosis, n (%) 14 (2.6) 50 (9.3) 73 (13.5) 10 (1.9) 48 (8.8) 86 (15.5) ARIA-H, macrohemorrhage, n (%) 0 1 (0.2) 3 (0.6) 4 (0.8) 0 3 (0.5) Any ARIA (either E or H), n (%) 56 (10.3) 176 (32.8) 223 (41.2) 52 (9.8) 167 (30.7) 223 (40.3) Symptomatic status, n (%) 56 176 223 52 167 223 Asymptomatic ARIA 53 (94.6) 138 (78.4) 179 (80.3) 49 (94.2) 139 (83.2) 158 (70.9) Symptomatic ARIA 3 (5.4) 38 (21.6) 44 (19.7) 3 (5.8) 28 (16.8) 65 (29.1) This table includes patients who had at least one post-baseline safety MRI. Symptoms reported in patients with ARIA included: headache, dizziness, visual disturbances, nausea and vomiting

ARIA-E episodes generally resolved within 4-16 weeks

episodes generally resolved within 4-16 weeks The majority of patients who experienced ARIA were able to continue investigational treatment Safety MRI population (patients with at least one post-baseline MRI). aARIA-E with or without ARIA-H. All safety data presented are from the placebo-controlled period. ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ARIA-E,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to vasogenic edema; ARIA-H,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to microhemorrhage, superficial siderosis or macrohemorrhage. 17 Defining a population by a randomized cohort who had the opportunity for all 14 doses of 10 mg/kg Pre-PV4 Post-PV4 Individual patient consent to PV4 ApoE ε4+ ApoE ε4 - opportunity to opportunity to receive receive 6 mg/kg 10 mg/kg before PV4 before PV4 consent consent ApoE ε4 + opportunity to receive 0-13 doses of 10 mg/kg after PV4 consent Patients selected using the cutoff related to PV4: To assess the treatment effect under the intended dosing regimen and ARIA management To assess the treatment effect among a representative population (i.e., ApoE ε4 carriers consist of ~2/3 of the population in AD) To preserve the randomization ApoE ε4 + ApoE ε4 - opportunity to opportunity to receive 14 doses of receive 14 doses of 10 mg/kg after PV4 10 mg/kg after PV4 consent consent 116 mg/kg Median cumulative dose 153 mg/kg (pre-PV4) at Week 78 (post-PV4) ApoE, apolipoprotein E; PV4, Protocol Version 4. 18 CDR-SB for ITT population compared with Post-PV4 population for EMERGE and ENGAGE at Week 78 ITT Post-PV4a,b Low dose High dose EMERGE Placebo decline (n=543) (n=547) (n=548) diff vs. placebo, diff vs. placebo (%)c (%)c CDR-SB 1.74 -0.26 -0.39 (-15%) (-22%) ENGAGE Placebo decline Low dose High dose (n=545) (n=547) (n=555) CDR-SB 1.56 -0.18 0.03 (-12%) (2%) Low dose High dose Placebo decline (n=295) (n=288) (n=304) diff vs. placebo diff vs. placebo (%)c (%)c 1.76 -0.42 -0.53 (-24%) (-30%) Placebo decline Low dose High dose (n=247) (n=261) (n=282) 1.79 -0.35 -0.48 (-20%) (-27%) aMMRM model was fitted separately for pre- and post-Protocol Version 4 set; bPatients who consented to PV4 or higher version prior to Week 16 in ITT population; cDifference vs placebo at Week 78. Negative percentage means less progression in the treated arm; N denotes the number of all randomized and dosed patients that were included in the ITT analysis. 19 CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat. Populationa,b randomized with the opportunity to receive 14 doses of 10 mg/kg 2.00 EMERGE 2.00 changemeanAdjustedin baselinefromSB-CDR(±SE) changemeanAdjustedin baselinefromSB-CDR(±SE) 1.50 1.50 1.00 1.00 0.50 0.50 0.00 Analysis visit (weeks) 0.00 0 26 50 78 0 Placebo n=303 293 198 74 Placebo n=247 Low dose aducanumab n=295 280 197 76 Low dose aducanumab n=261 High dose aducanumab n=288 271 200 80 High dose aducanumab n=282 ENGAGE Analysis visit (weeks) 26 50 78 236 174 66 251 185 82 276 204 69 aMMRM model was fitted separately for pre- and post-Protocol Version 4 set; bPatients who consented to PV4 or higher version prior to Week 16 in ITT population. CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; PV4, Protocol Version 4; SE, standard error. 20 Summary of aducanumab Phase 3 topline results Following study termination based on futility, analysis of a larger dataset showed: In EMERGE, high dose aducanumab reduced clinical decline as measured by primary and secondary endpoints

In ENGAGE, aducanumab did not reduce clinical decline

In a post hoc analysis, data from a subset of patients exposed to high dose aducanumab support the positive findings of EMERGE

In sub-studies, aducanumab showed an effect on disease related biomarkers

sub-studies, aducanumab showed an effect on disease related biomarkers The most common AEs were ARIA-E and headache

ARIA-E and headache We are finalizing the details of a re-dosing study with the aim to offer access to aducanumab to eligible patients previously enrolled in the aducanumab clinical studies AE, adverse event; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ARIA-E,amyloid-related imaging abnormalities due to vasogenic edema. 21 Acknowledgments We thank all patients and family members who participated in the aducanumab studies and the investigators and staff who conducted these studies, DSMB, and steering committee members

We also thank those who contributed to this work, including Kimberly Umans, Stacy Lindborg, John

O'Gorman, Xiaopeng Miao, Charlie Cao, Carmen Castrillo-Viguera, Ping He, Carol Yurgalevitch, Ivana Rubino, and Eric Ponton 22 BACK-UP 23 EMERGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13 and ADSC-ADL-MCI 0.00 MMSE (±SE) 6.00 ADAS-Cog 13 (±SE) ADCS-ADL-MCI (±SE) -0.50 0.00 baseline baseline 5.00 baseline * -1.00 -1.00 from -1.50 † from 4.00 ** from * -2.00 change -2.00 change change *** 3.00 mean -2.50 † mean 2.00 mean -3.00 Adjusted -3.00 Adjusted Adjusted -4.00 1.00 * -3.50 * Analysis visit (weeks) Analysis visit (weeks) -4.00 0.00 Analysis visit (weeks) -5.00 0 26 50 78 0 26 50 78 0 26 50 78 Placebo n=548 531 434 288 n=545 528 431 287 n=545 528 430 283 Low dose adu n=543 516 423 293 n=542 514 420 290 n=540 509 416 286 High dose adu n=547 521 433 298 n=545 518 430 292 n=544 513 428 293 ITT population. † p<0.1 and ≥0.05, *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, or ADCS- ADL-MCI as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline measure, baseline measure by visit interaction, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities24 of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error. ENGAGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13 and ADSC-ADL-MCI (±SE) 0.00 -0.50 baseline -1.00 from -1.50 change -2.00 mean -2.50 -3.00 Adjusted -3.50 -4.00 0 Placebo n=545 Low dose adu n=547 High dose adu n=555 MMSE Analysis visit (weeks) 26 50 78 525 457 332 532 457 334 537 454 296 (±SE) 6.00 baseline 5.00 from 4.00 change 3.00 mean 2.00 Adjusted 1.00 0.00 0 n=542 n=547 n=553 ADAS-Cog 13 Analysis visit (weeks) 26 50 78 521 454 331 531 457 333 533 453 293 (±SE) 0.00 ADCS-ADL-MCI baseline * -1.00 from -2.00 change -3.00 mean Adjusted -4.00 -5.00 Analysis visit (weeks) 0 26 50 78 n=541 517 451 331 n=546 530 455 330 n=553 532 450 298 ITT population. *p <0.05 compared with placebo (nominal). compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, or ADCS-ADL- MCI as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline measure, baseline measure by visit interaction, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item);ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily 25 Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error. Attachments Original document

