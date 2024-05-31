Biogen: Brussels grants marketing authorization for Charcot disease
Qalsody thus becomes the first treatment approved in the European Union to target a genetic cause (mutation of the superoxide dismutase 1 gene) of ALS, also known as motor neurone disease, or Charcot disease.
Marketing authorization is granted under exceptional circumstances, a measure recommended when, due to the rarity of the disease, it is unlikely that complete data can be obtained under normal conditions of use.
