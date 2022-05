May 3 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos will step down and the company has started a search for a successor.

The company reported a 26% fall in quarterly profit as sales of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera continued to be pressured by cheaper versions of the treatment. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)