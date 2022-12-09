Advanced search
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
289.10 USD   -1.04%
08:06aBiogen: FDA Accepts Application for Actemra Biosimilar
DJ
07:31aFDA Accepts Biogen Biologics License Application for BIIB800, A Biosimilar Candidate Referencing ACTEMRA® (tocilizumab)
GL
07:30aFDA Accepts Biogen Biologics License Application for BIIB800, A Biosimilar Candidate Referencing ACTEMRA® (tocilizumab)
AQ
Biogen: FDA Accepts Application for Actemra Biosimilar

12/09/2022 | 08:06am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Biogen Inc. on Friday said the European Medicines Agency has accepted its application seeking approval of BIIB800, a proposed biosimilar to Roche Holdings AG's blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug Actemra.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen said the filing is supported by Phase 3 data from a comparative clinical trial showing equivalent efficacy and a comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to Actemra, which is approved for several U.S. indications, including moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in adults, as well as juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Biosimilars are near-copies of biologic drugs that are made from living cells and are analogous to generic copies of traditional pill-form medicines.

Roche, which also markets Actemra as RoActemra, reported sales of roughly $2.2 billion for the drug for the first nine months of the year.

Biogen has exclusive regulatory, manufacturing and commercial rights to BIIB800 in all countries excluding China under a 2021 licensing agreement with Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 0805ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BIO-THERA SOLUTIONS, LTD. -0.86% 23.06 End-of-day quote.-10.72%
BIOGEN INC. -1.04% 289.1 Delayed Quote.21.77%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.12% 303.35 Delayed Quote.-20.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 067 M - -
Net income 2022 2 904 M - -
Net Debt 2022 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 631 M 41 631 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 610
Free-Float 85,2%
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Alphonse Galdes EVP-Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.21.77%41 631
CSL LIMITED2.33%96 965
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.42%44 692
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-39.98%30 132
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-31.92%19 486
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.17.36%19 401