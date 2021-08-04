Biogen : Federal investigators to review FDA's "accelerated pathway" over Alzheimer's drug approval

Aug 4 (Reuters) - An independent federal review has been
launched into the U.S. Food & drug Administration's accelerated
approval pathway using which the agency approved Biogen Inc's
Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm.
The probe will be undertaken by the Office of the Inspector
General at the Department of Health and Human Services.
The listed date for the completion of the review is 2023 but
the agency said there is potential for the review to be
completed sooner, with some results being delivered by next
year.
The agency will review a sample of drugs which were approved
using the accelerated approval pathway, including Aduhelm, to
find out if the FDA compiled with all relevant procedures and
policies during the process.
The scientific appropriateness of the FDA's approval of any
of the drugs are not under review.
The FDA has faced heavy criticism for approving the Biogen
drug without definitive evidence of patient benefit and over
objections of its own panel of outside experts. The agency's
relationship with Biogen has also come under scrutiny.
"We will determine if the application of FDA's pertinent
policies and procedures allow for inappropriate relationships
with pharmaceutical officials and other external entities," HHS
OIG spokeswoman Tesia Williams said in a statement.
The FDA approved Biogen's Aduhelm on June 7 despite one of
its two large-scale clinical trials failing to show a benefit to
patients.
The FDA has granted the so-called "accelerated approval" in
more than 250 instances since 1992, mainly for rare diseases or
small patient populations that have had no effective treatments
available to them. In these cases, the agency requires that
drugmakers conduct additional clinical trials to prove their
therapy works, or face withdrawal from the market.
