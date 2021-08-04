Log in
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : Federal investigators to review FDA's "accelerated pathway" over Alzheimer's drug approval

08/04/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Aug 4 (Reuters) - An independent federal review has been launched into the U.S. Food & drug Administration's accelerated approval pathway using which the agency approved Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm.

The probe will be undertaken by the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The listed date for the completion of the review is 2023 but the agency said there is potential for the review to be completed sooner, with some results being delivered by next year.

The agency will review a sample of drugs which were approved using the accelerated approval pathway, including Aduhelm, to find out if the FDA compiled with all relevant procedures and policies during the process.

The scientific appropriateness of the FDA's approval of any of the drugs are not under review.

The FDA has faced heavy criticism for approving the Biogen drug without definitive evidence of patient benefit and over objections of its own panel of outside experts. The agency's relationship with Biogen has also come under scrutiny.

"We will determine if the application of FDA's pertinent policies and procedures allow for inappropriate relationships with pharmaceutical officials and other external entities," HHS OIG spokeswoman Tesia Williams said in a statement.

The FDA approved Biogen's Aduhelm on June 7 despite one of its two large-scale clinical trials failing to show a benefit to patients.

The FDA has granted the so-called "accelerated approval" in more than 250 instances since 1992, mainly for rare diseases or small patient populations that have had no effective treatments available to them. In these cases, the agency requires that drugmakers conduct additional clinical trials to prove their therapy works, or face withdrawal from the market. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 800 M - -
Net income 2021 2 039 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50 373 M 50 373 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 338,00 $
Average target price 420,93 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Alfred W. Sandrock Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.38.04%50 373
CSL LIMITED3.21%98 841
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.27.72%68 764
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.9.32%52 278
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.18.59%43 252
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336