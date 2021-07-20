Biogen : Former FDA adviser calls for wider probe into Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval

July 20 (Reuters) - A federal probe of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration's approval of a controversial new
Alzheimer's disease drug should look into why that decision was
made without clear evidence of patient benefit, a former adviser
to the agency said on Tuesday.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock earlier this month
asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of
Health and Human Services to investigate whether FDA
representatives' interactions with drugmaker Biogen Inc
were inconsistent with agency policies.
"I happen to think that there's a lot more to investigate
than just that," said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard-affiliated
Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who resigned as a member of the
FDA advisory panel that reviewed and voted against approval of
Biogen's drug prior to the FDA green light.
Speaking at a live event https://theforum.sph.harvard.edu/events/the-alzheimers-treatment-controversy
sponsored by The Forum at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of
Public Health, he said more information is needed on FDA's role
in Biogen's evaluation of clinical trial data, as well as why
the agency decided to base its approval on a "surrogate"
biomarker rather than the drug's impact on cognitive function.
The FDA in early June approved Biogen's Aduhelm, citing
evidence that it can reduce brain plaques, a likely contributor
to Alzheimer’s disease, rather than proof that it slows
progression of the lethal mind-wasting condition.
"If the FDA knows about some really clear scientific
evidence ... they should share that because I don't think there
is a lot of clarity around that in the field right now,"
Kesselheim said.
He was one of three experts who resigned from the FDA
advisory panel that recommended late last year that the agency
turn down Biogen's application to market Aduhelm, which the
company has priced at about $56,000 a year.
"I think that by all objective measures it is an excessive
cost," Kesselheim said.
