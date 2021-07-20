Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biogen : Former FDA adviser calls for wider probe into Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval

07/20/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 20 (Reuters) - A federal probe of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a controversial new Alzheimer's disease drug should look into why that decision was made without clear evidence of patient benefit, a former adviser to the agency said on Tuesday.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock earlier this month asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate whether FDA representatives' interactions with drugmaker Biogen Inc were inconsistent with agency policies.

"I happen to think that there's a lot more to investigate than just that," said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who resigned as a member of the FDA advisory panel that reviewed and voted against approval of Biogen's drug prior to the FDA green light.

Speaking at a live event https://theforum.sph.harvard.edu/events/the-alzheimers-treatment-controversy sponsored by The Forum at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, he said more information is needed on FDA's role in Biogen's evaluation of clinical trial data, as well as why the agency decided to base its approval on a "surrogate" biomarker rather than the drug's impact on cognitive function.

The FDA in early June approved Biogen's Aduhelm, citing evidence that it can reduce brain plaques, a likely contributor to Alzheimer’s disease, rather than proof that it slows progression of the lethal mind-wasting condition.

"If the FDA knows about some really clear scientific evidence ... they should share that because I don't think there is a lot of clarity around that in the field right now," Kesselheim said.

He was one of three experts who resigned from the FDA advisory panel that recommended late last year that the agency turn down Biogen's application to market Aduhelm, which the company has priced at about $56,000 a year.

"I think that by all objective measures it is an excessive cost," Kesselheim said.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Writing by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BIOGEN INC.
02:45pBIOGEN : Former FDA adviser calls for wider probe into Biogen Alzheimer's drug a..
RE
07/16BIOGEN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Biogen to $453 From $455, Mainta..
MT
07/16Nikkei dips below 28,000 as tech stocks track Nasdaq slide
RE
07/15Nikkei breaks below 28,000 as tech stocks track Nasdaq slide
RE
07/15Health Care Down As Biogen Weighs -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
07/15BIOGEN : Slumps After Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai Say They Won't Use Controver..
MT
07/15Biogen Down Nearly 8%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data..
DJ
07/15BIOGEN : Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers
RE
07/15BIOGEN : Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers
RE
07/15UnitedHealth seeks more clarity on Biogen's $56,000 Alzheimer's drug coverage
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 640 M - -
Net income 2021 2 218 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 804 M 48 804 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 324,16 $
Average target price 419,52 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Alfred W. Sandrock Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.32.57%52 383
CSL LIMITED1.17%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.34.24%77 747
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.10.53%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.31.25%44 549
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.23%40 389