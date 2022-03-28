Biogen, Ionis End Development of ALS Candidate After Study Failure

By Colin Kellaher

Biogen Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Monday said they are ending development of a drug candidate for a form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the paralyzing condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, following the failure of a Phase 1 study.

The companies said BIIB078 didn't show a clinical benefit in patients with C9orf72-associated ALS and didn't meet any secondary efficacy endpoints.

Biogen and Ionis said the primary objective of the study was to assess safety and tolerability, and BIIB078 was generally well-tolerated. The companies said they remain committed to their work advancing ALS research and developing therapies for all forms of the disease, and the study results will inform future research.

Cambridge, Mass., drugmaker Biogen and Ionis, a Carlsbad, Calif., pharmaceutical company, have collaborated on neurology drugs since 2012.

Shares of Ionis, which closed Friday at $36.67, fell 4.5% in premarket trading. Biogen shares slipped 0.6%.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 0816ET