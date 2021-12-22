Biogen : Japan Panel Seeks Additional Data in Aducanumab Review

By Michael Dabaie

Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. said the First Committee on New Drugs of Japan's Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council decided to continue deliberations on the application for approval of aducanumab in Alzheimer's disease.

The council advises Japan's ministry of health, labor and welfare.

The NDC is seeking additional data to be submitted as part of this process. The companies said they will continue to engage with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency to agree on additional data requirements.

Biogen and Eisai said they remain committed to bringing aducanumab expeditiously to patients in Japan. The companies are collaborating on the global co-development and co-promotion of the medication.

