  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Biogen Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Biogen : Japan Panel Seeks Additional Data in Aducanumab Review

12/22/2021 | 08:11am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. said the First Committee on New Drugs of Japan's Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council decided to continue deliberations on the application for approval of aducanumab in Alzheimer's disease.

The council advises Japan's ministry of health, labor and welfare.

The NDC is seeking additional data to be submitted as part of this process. The companies said they will continue to engage with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency to agree on additional data requirements.

Biogen and Eisai said they remain committed to bringing aducanumab expeditiously to patients in Japan. The companies are collaborating on the global co-development and co-promotion of the medication.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 0811ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -0.97% 234.65 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
EISAI CO., LTD. 2.34% 7037 End-of-day quote.-4.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 881 M - -
Net income 2021 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 468 M 34 468 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 85,5%
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 234,65 $
Average target price 333,38 $
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Alfred W. Sandrock Head-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.-4.17%34 468
CSL LIMITED1.42%98 075
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.12.47%51 526
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-13.72%48 189
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-11.01%33 052