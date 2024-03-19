BIOGEN : Jefferies confirms its Buy rating on the stock

Jefferies confirms its Buy rating on Biogen shares, with an unchanged price target of $285.



The analyst reports that a meeting is scheduled today with the European Medicines Agency on Leqembi (a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease), and that a CHMP opinion could be published by the end of the week.



Jefferies estimates that consensus models predict an 80-90% probability of approval in the EU.



'Overall, the efficacy data from the Phase III study were strong, so we don't expect global approval to be a driver of questions', notes the broker.





