Biogen : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Press Release Cambridge, Mass. - Apr. 25, 2023 Strong progress toward three potential launches in 2023; Company reports first quarter 2023 results and reaffirms full year 2023 guidance First quarter 2023 financial results First quarter revenue $2,463 million; GAAP diluted EPS $2.67; Non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.40 Poised for leadership in Alzheimer's disease (AD) with LEQEMBI and BIIB080 LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) FDA Accelerated Approval; filing for traditional approval submitted on same day and granted Priority Review. Advisory Committee expected on June 9, 2023 and PDUFA date of July 6, 2023

Priority Review for LEQEMBI in Japan and China; under review for traditional approval in E.U.

U.S. Veteran's Health Administration providing coverage of LEQEMBI

Eisai expects to file for maintenance dosing & subcutaneous formulation of LEQEMBI by Q1 2024

New data showed BIIB080 is the first tau-directed agent to substantially reduce tau pathology in early-stage AD as measured by both CSF levels and tau PET imaging Advancing launch plans with Sage Therapeutics for zuranolone, a potential 14-dayrapid-acting, once- daily oral treatment for depression Zuranolone New Drug Application for major depressive disorder and postpartum depression accepted in the U.S. and granted Priority Review; PDUFA date of August 5, 2023 Breaking new ground with tofersen - first potential therapy to target a genetic cause of ALS Advisory Committee unanimously agreed that reduction in plasma neurofilament light chain is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit of tofersen for treatment of patients with SOD1-ALS

SOD1-ALS PDUFA date of April 25, 2023 Favorable decision relating to TECFIDERA regulatory data and marketing protection in E.U. Deprioritized certain programs in stroke, gene therapy, and ophthalmology as part of ongoing R&D pipeline optimization Initiated additional cost optimization program to align our cost base with expected revenue while also investing for growth - further information to be communicated at second quarter 2023 earnings release Appointed Chuck Triano, Head of Investor Relations, and Adam Keeney, Head of Corporate Development Commenting on Biogen Inc.(Nasdaq: BIIB) results, President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher A. Viehbacher said: "In the first quarter, we continued to make strong progress against our business priorities, most importantly execution of three potential launches in 2023. Biogen is at the forefront of groundbreaking science as demonstrated by our ability to help advance new surrogate biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease and ALS while also delivering breakthrough data to address tau pathology in Alzheimer's. I believe these achievements represent Biogen at its best. We also continue to remain diligent in prioritizing our R&D pipeline, optimizing our operating model, and evaluating external opportunities as we work to establish a sustainable growth trajectory."

Financial Highlights Q1 '22 Δ Δ (CC#) Q1 '23 Total Revenue (in millions) $ 2,463 $ 2,532 (3%) 0% GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.67 $ 2.06 30% - Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.40 $ 3.62 (6%) - Note: Percent changes represented as favorable/(unfavorable) versus the prior year period. Percentage changes in revenue growth at constant currency (CC) are presented excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and hedging gains or losses. The current period's foreign currency revenue values are converted into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates from the prior period. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in Table 4 at the end of this news release. Revenue Summary (in millions) Q1 '23 Q1 '22 Δ Δ (CC#) MS product revenue1 $ 1,125 $ 1,394 (19%) (17%) Spinal muscular atrophy revenue $ 443 $ 473 (6%) (2%) Alzheimer's disease revenue2 ($ 18) $ 3 NMF NMF Biosimilars revenue $ 192 $ 194 (1%) 4% Other product revenue3 $ 2 $ 2 (9%) (5%) Revenue from anti-CD20 therapeutic programs $ 399 $ 399 0% 0% Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue4 $ 319 $ 66 383% 383% Total Revenue* $ 2,463 $ 2,532 (3%) 0% Note: Percent changes represented as favorable/(unfavorable) versus the prior year period. Numbers may not foot or recalculate due to rounding. NMF = No Meaningful Figure Multiple sclerosis includes TECFIDERA ® , VUMERITY ® , AVONEX ® , PLEGRIDY ® , TYSABRI ® , and FAMPYRA TM includes ADUHELM ® product revenue and revenue from LEQEMBI TM collaboration. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, Biogen's 50% share of net commercial profits and losses for LEQEMBI in the U.S, which includes in-market revenue less cost of sales, royalties, and SG&A expense, is reflected as a component of total revenue. includes FUMADERM TM includes revenue from manufacturing of LEQEMBI beginning in the first quarter of 2023. * Net of hedge Expense Summary (in millions) Q1 '23 Q1 '22 Δ GAAP and Non-GAAP cost of sales* $ 663 $ 754 12% % of Total Revenue 27% 30% - GAAP and Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 571 $ 552 (3%) GAAP SG&A expense $ 605 $ 635 5% Non-GAAP SG&A expense $ 603 $ 635 5% Note: Percent changes represented as favorable/(unfavorable) versus the prior year period *Excluding amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets | 2 |

First quarter 2023 GAAP and Non-GAAP cost of sales includes approximately $45 million of idle capacity charges. First quarter 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP cost of sales includes approximately $275 million of charges resulting from ADUHELM inventory write-offs as well as approximately $45 million of idle capacity charges.

The decrease in first quarter 2023 GAAP and Non-GAAP SG&A expense was driven primarily by cost savings initiatives, partially offset by investments to support new product launches and $31 million related to the termination of the co-promotion agreement with Eisai for Biogen's multiple sclerosis products in Japan. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023 the reimbursement to Eisai for Biogen's share of U.S. LEQEMBI SG&A expense is reflected as a component of revenue rather than SG&A. Other Financial Highlights First quarter 2023 GAAP and Non-GAAP collaboration profit sharing was a net expense of $57 million, all related to Biogen's collaboration with Samsung Bioepis.

Non-GAAP collaboration profit sharing was a net expense of $57 million, all related to Biogen's collaboration with Samsung Bioepis. First quarter 2023 GAAP other expense was $69 million, primarily driven by net unrealized losses on strategic equity investments of $77 million. First quarter 2023 Non-GAAP other income was $8 million, primarily driven by net interest income.

First quarter 2023 GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rates were 12% and 14%, respectively, as compared to 36% and 16% in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rates benefited from the resolution of an uncertain tax matter. Lower unrealized losses in our equity investments favorably impacted the first quarter 2023 GAAP effective tax rate as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter 2022 GAAP effective tax rate included an $85 million expense related to a valuation allowance on Neurimmune SubOne AG's tax basis in ADUHELM with an equal and offsetting amount assigned to noncontrolling interest, resulting in zero net impact to net income attributable to Biogen Inc. Financial Position First quarter 2023 cash flow from operations was $455 million. Capital expenditures were $67 million, and free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, was $389 million.

As of March 31, 2023, Biogen had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $6,020 million and $6,283 million in total debt, resulting in net debt of $263 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Biogen received an installment payment of approximately $813 million related to the sale of its equity stake in Samsung Bioepis, which is not included in these figures.

No shares of the Company's common stock were repurchased in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, there was $2,050 million remaining under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2020.

For the first quarter of 2023 the Company's weighted average diluted shares were 145 million. | 3 |

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance For the full year 2023, Biogen is reaffirming its guidance ranges as follows: Full Year 2023 Guidance Total revenue Mid-single digit percentage decline versus reported full year 2022 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $15.00 to $16.00 This guidance assumes that foreign exchange rates as of March 31, 2023, will remain in effect for the remainder of the year, net of hedging activities. This financial guidance does not include any impact from potential acquisitions or large business development transactions or pending and future litigation, as all are hard to predict, or any impact of potential tax or healthcare reform. Biogen may incur charges, realize gains or losses, or experience other events or circumstances in 2023 that could cause any of these assumptions to change and/or actual results to vary from this financial guidance. Biogen does not provide guidance for GAAP reported financial measures (other than revenue) or a reconciliation of forward-lookingNon-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the financial impact of items such as the transaction, integration, and certain other costs related to acquisitions or large business development transactions; unusual gains and losses; potential future asset impairments; gains and losses from our equity security investments; and the ultimate outcome of pending significant litigation without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Recent Developments Today Biogen announced that it will terminate its involvement in the development of BIIB093 (glibenclamide IV), currently in a Phase 3 study for large hemispheric infarction and a Phase 2 study for brain contusion, due to operational challenges and other strategic considerations. Under the terms of its agreement, Biogen has sent a letter of termination to Remedy Pharmaceuticals (Remedy), the original developer of BIIB093. Remedy has 30 days to exercise its reversion right to assume development of both programs. During this period, both studies will continue as planned. Biogen expects its decision to result in a modest reduction to full year 2023 R&D expense with more meaningful savings expected in subsequent years.

Today Biogen announced that it is pausing the initiation of a Phase 2b study for BIIB131 (TMS-007) for acute ischemic stroke and is assessing whether to initiate this study. | 4 |