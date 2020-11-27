Log in
BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : Sage Therapeutics Reach Global Collaboration for Potential Depression and Movement Disorders Therapies

11/27/2020 | 08:08am EST
By Maria Armental

Biogen Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. agreed to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder, postpartum depression and other psychiatric disorders and SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders, the companies said Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sage Therapeutics would receive $1.53 billion in cash, including an upfront payment of $875 million, in addition to up to some $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments, profit sharing and royalties.

The two companies would develop and commercialize zuranolone and SAGE-324 in the U.S. jointly and Biogen would receive exclusive license to develop and commercialize zuranolone and SAGE-324 outside of the U.S., excluding rights to zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, the companies said.

"With the recent and pending data outputs for zuranolone and SAGE-324, the timing is right for a collaboration between two like-minded companies committed to patients and driven by a passion for neuroscience and brain health," Sage Therapeutics Chief Operating Officer Mike Cloonan said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of January.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 0807ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -0.31% 241.75 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. 3.53% 82.7 Delayed Quote.14.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 385 M - -
Net income 2020 4 454 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37 201 M 37 201 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 86,1%
