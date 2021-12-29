Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Biogen Shares Rise 9.2% After Report Samsung in Talks to Buy

12/29/2021 | 03:07pm EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Biogen Inc. shares rose 9.2% to $257.74 after The Korea Economic Daily reported the Samsung Group is in talks to buy the pharmaceuticals company.

Biogen surged to a record intraday high of $468.55 on July 7, after the Food and Drug Administration approved a medicine developed by the company to treat Alzheimer's disease. On Wednesday, the shares reached an intraday high of $261.36.

The Korea Economic Daily, citing investment bankers, reported Wednesday that Biogen approached Samsung and offered to sell the Korean company its shares, including a control premium. The stake could be valued at more than $42 billion, the newspaper said.

Biogen currently has a market capitalization of about $35 billion.

A Biogen spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 10.12% 260.2 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.87% 78800 End-of-day quote.-2.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 881 M - -
Net income 2021 1 687 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 665 M 34 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 235,99 $
Average target price 329,07 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Alfred W. Sandrock Head-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.-3.62%34 665
CSL LIMITED3.41%101 434
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.7.75%49 621
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-14.93%48 239
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-15.25%31 938