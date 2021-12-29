Biogen Shares Rise 9.2% After Report Samsung in Talks to Buy

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Biogen Inc. shares rose 9.2% to $257.74 after The Korea Economic Daily reported the Samsung Group is in talks to buy the pharmaceuticals company.

Biogen surged to a record intraday high of $468.55 on July 7, after the Food and Drug Administration approved a medicine developed by the company to treat Alzheimer's disease. On Wednesday, the shares reached an intraday high of $261.36.

The Korea Economic Daily, citing investment bankers, reported Wednesday that Biogen approached Samsung and offered to sell the Korean company its shares, including a control premium. The stake could be valued at more than $42 billion, the newspaper said.

Biogen currently has a market capitalization of about $35 billion.

A Biogen spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1507ET