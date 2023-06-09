Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
308.88 USD   +1.31%
07:11aBiogen : Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Supplemental Biologics License Application for the Potential Traditional Approval of LEQEMBI in Early Alzheimer's Disease
PU
06/08Japan Shares Bleed Amid Fear of Rising Interest Rates; Eisai's Stock Zooms 8%
MT
06/07Biogen : Eisai files marketing authorization application for lecanemab as treatment for early alzheimer's disease in south korea
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biogen : Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Supplemental Biologics License Application for the Potential Traditional Approval of LEQEMBI in Early Alzheimer's Disease

06/09/2023 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cambridge, Mass. - JUNE 9, 2023 - Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that NASDAQ has halted trading of the company's common stock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting today to review the LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the potential traditional approval of LEQEMBI in Early Alzheimer's disease.

The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET. The briefing materials can be found on the FDA website HERE.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for completion of the review of the sBLA for LEQEMBI is July 6, 2023.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BIOGEN INC.
07:11aBiogen : Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Supplemental Biologi..
PU
06/08Japan Shares Bleed Amid Fear of Rising Interest Rates; Eisai's Stock Zooms 8%
MT
06/07Biogen : Eisai files marketing authorization application for lecanemab as treatment for ea..
PU
06/07Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Late Wednesday
MT
06/07Sector Update: Health Care
MT
06/07Biogen's Alzheimer's Treatment Leqembi May be Eligible for Full Approval, US FDA's Advi..
MT
06/07Biogen Needs to Generate $700 Million in Cost Savings to Restore Margin Profit in Line ..
MT
06/07Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's drug data confirms benefits, FDA staff says
RE
06/07FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns
RE
06/06Biogen : Withdrawal from the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 605 M - -
Net income 2023 1 987 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 44 708 M 44 708 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 8 725
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 308,88 $
Average target price 334,26 $
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Priya Singhal Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.11.54%44 708
CSL LIMITED6.25%99 043
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.38%43 071
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-27.23%23 511
UCB16.45%17 499
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-10.85%17 317
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer