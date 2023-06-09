Biogen : Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Supplemental Biologics License Application for the Potential Traditional Approval of LEQEMBI in Early Alzheimer's Disease

Cambridge, Mass. - JUNE 9, 2023 - Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that NASDAQ has halted trading of the company's common stock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting today to review the LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the potential traditional approval of LEQEMBI in Early Alzheimer's disease.

The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET. The briefing materials can be found on the FDA website HERE.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for completion of the review of the sBLA for LEQEMBI is July 6, 2023.

