Biogen : U.S. FDA panel votes cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most outside advisers to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration voted "no" to whether a successful trial of
Biogen Inc's experimental Alzheimer's drug can be
viewed as evidence that it is effective without regard for a
second, failed study.
They also voted that an earlier-stage study does not offer
supportive evidence of Biogen's application for the drug,
aducanumab. That vote was 7-0 with 4 "uncertain" votes.
On the first question, two panel members voted "uncertain,"
with only committee chair Dr. Nathan Fountain, neurology
professor at the University of Virginia, voting that the
successful trial could stand on its own.
The committee will vote on two more pivotal questions posed
by the FDA, including whether Biogen has presented strong
evidence that aducanumab has an effect on the progression of
Alzheimer's disease.
The data from the successful trial - detailed by Biogen and
the FDA at the meeting - "doesn't add up to strong evidence,"
said committee member Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, associate professor
at Harvard Medical School.
The FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug by
March. If approved, aducanumab would be the first new treatment
for the disease in decades and the first with evidence that it
may be able to slow progression of the fatal, mind-wasting
condition, should it win U.S. approval.
The FDA is not obligated to abide by its advisory panel
recommendations, but typically does. Biogen shares were halted
ahead of the advisory panel meeting.
Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in
the United States and there is "a profound and enormous unmet
medical need" for new treatments, Billy Dunn, director of
neurology products for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and
Research, said during the meeting.
The advisory committee on Friday also heard testimony from a
number of people suffering from Alzheimer's including several
who said they had benefited from aducanumab while enrolled in
trials of the drug.
"We know firsthand that it was helping Kevin," said Kim
Bonham, speaking of her husband, who was diagnosed with
Alzheimer's in 2016.
Biogen in October last year revived its plans to seek
approval for aducanumab, months after it had said that an
independent futility analysis of its two pivotal trials showed
they were unlikely to succeed.
The company said it changed course after a new analysis
showed a high dose of the drug could slow disease progression.
The FDA staff earlier this week said data from one of the
trials "provides the primary evidence of effectiveness" and a
clinically meaningful treatment effect.
They said failure of a second large trial did not detract
from the findings of the positive study.
