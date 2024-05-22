Biogen: agreement to acquire HI-Bio
The transaction will include felzartamab, a promising potential therapeutic candidate in a range of IMDs, which has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in rare indications and is due to enter Phase III development.
Biogen will make an upfront payment of $1.15 billion, plus potential milestone payments of up to $650 million. Subject to customary conditions and approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction