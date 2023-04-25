Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
293.03 USD   -0.33%
07:11aBiogen : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
07:11aBiogen : Q1 2023 Biogen Earnings Presentation
PU
07:11aBiogen : Strong progress toward three potential launches in 2023; Company reports first quarter 2023 results and reaffirms full year 2023 guidance - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biogen beats profit estimates on strong Spinraza sales

04/25/2023 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc on Tuesday beat expectations for quarterly profit on strong sales of spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, but said it would pause or discontinue some studies to cut costs.

At least four studies testing stroke and gene therapies and eye disorder treatment will be discontinued or put on hold to reduce research-related expenses, Biogen said in a statement.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $3.40 per share, beating estimates of $3.28 per share.

The drugmaker also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast of $15 to $16 per share.

The company is betting on its second Alzheimer's disease treatment, Leqembi, and depression drug zuranolone to offset slowing sales of Spinraza and multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -0.33% 293.03 Delayed Quote.5.82%
EISAI CO., LTD. -1.54% 7632 Delayed Quote.-10.95%
NOVARTIS AG 2.94% 92.14 Delayed Quote.7.08%
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. -0.57% 47.21 Delayed Quote.23.78%
SANOFI 1.11% 103.94 Real-time Quote.14.45%
All news about BIOGEN INC.
07:11aBiogen : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
07:11aBiogen : Q1 2023 Biogen Earnings Presentation
PU
07:11aBiogen : Strong progress toward three potential launches in 2023; Company reports first qu..
PU
07:04aBiogen Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07:02aBiogen beats profit estimates on strong Spinraza sales
RE
06:02aMarketmind: Bank angst echo
RE
04/21Exclusive-Lilly expects US Medicare to reverse course, fully cover Alzheimer's drugs
RE
04/21BofA Securities Adjusts Biogen's Price Target to $300 From $295, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
04/21UBS Raises Biogen's Price Target to $347 From $340, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/21Lilly Expects US Medicare to Fully Cover Alzheimer's Drugs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 582 M - -
Net income 2023 2 038 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 42 339 M 42 339 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
EV / Sales 2024 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 725
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 293,03 $
Average target price 325,62 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Priya Singhal Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.5.82%42 339
CSL LIMITED5.76%98 092
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.92%42 504
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-16.71%26 859
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-4.33%19 497
UCB19.44%18 366
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer