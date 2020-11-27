Log in
Biogen Inc.

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Biogen : bets on depression drug in $1.5 billion deal with Sage Therapeutics

11/27/2020 | 12:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc will take a $650 million stake in Sage Therapeutics and make an upfront payment of $875 million to jointly develop and sell treatments for depression and other neurological disorders, the two companies said on Friday.

The deal will give Biogen access to zuranolone, an oral therapy being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression as well as SAGE-324, which is being developed for essential tremor and other neurological disorders.

An estimated 16 million Americans experience symptoms of MDD each year, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Analysts said the agreement will help strengthen Biogen's pipeline with two treatments that have blockbuster potential at a time when it faces uncertainty over approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will buy about 6.2 million newly issued shares of Sage for $104.14 apiece, a 26% premium to Sage's Wednesday closing price.

Apart from the $1.525 billion in cash, Sage will also be eligible to get up to $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments.

Biogen will jointly market the drugs in the United States and get the exclusive rights to sell the drugs outside of the country, excluding rights to zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

Shares of Sage, which entered the depression drugs market in 2019 with its postpartum treatment, Zulresso, fell nearly 6% in afternoon trading.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai said investors might be worried about the timing of deal as Sage is likely to report data from late-stage trial of zuranolone in first half of 2021 that are largely expected to be positive.

"Investors will ask, why do the deal for less now, as opposed to waiting for positive data in 2021, which is only three to six months away," Tsai said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Mrinalika Roy


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 0.84% 243.78 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. -8.62% 75.57 Delayed Quote.14.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 385 M - -
Net income 2020 4 454 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37 201 M 37 201 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 286,93 $
Last Close Price 241,75 $
Spread / Highest target 86,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred W. Sandrock Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN INC.-18.53%37 201
CSL LIMITED11.34%102 823
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.84.53%47 765
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.138.48%28 818
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.67%26 903
UCB28.12%20 435
