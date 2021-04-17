Biogen : Aducanumab EMBARK study design poster at AAN 2021

Conclusions

EMBARK is a global open-label,single-arm clinical study assessing the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab in participants with Alzheimer's disease who were actively participating in the aducanumab clinical studies at the time of their early termination (March 21, 2019)

The primary objective of EMBARK is to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of aducanumab

The EMBARK study is currently enrolling, and is expect to be one of the largest clinical trials in

Alzheimer's disease, with an estimated enrollment of 1800 participantsa

The results of EMBARK will provide further information on the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab

We thank the Alzheimer's disease community, all the patients and their family members participating in the aducanumab studies,

as well as the investigators, partners, and site staff for their enormous efforts in such a challenging year