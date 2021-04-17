Log in
    BIIB

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : Aducanumab EMBARK study design poster at AAN 2021

04/17/2021 | 08:55am EDT
P1.013 | American Academy of Neurology (AAN) - 73rd Annual Meeting | 2021

EMBARK: A Phase 3b, open-label,single-arm, safety study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab in eligible participants with Alzheimer's disease

Castrillo-Viguera C1, Chalkias S1, Burkett PR1, Wu S1, Chen H1, Harrison K1, Yurgalevitch C1, and Budd Haeberlein S1

1Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA

Disclosures: CCV, SC, PB, SW, HC, KH, CY and SBH are employees and shareholders of Biogen.

This study was sponsored by Biogen (Cambridge, MA, USA). Writing and editorial support for the preparation of this poster was provided by Nucleus Global (Atlanta, GA, USA): funding was provided by Biogen.

Forward-looking statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to additional results from the Phase 3 clinical studies of aducanumab; the potential clinical effects of aducanumab; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of aducanumab; potential regulatory discussions, submissions, and approvals and the timing thereof; clinical development programs, clinical trials, data readouts, and presentations related to aducanumab; the enrollment of any future clinical studies of aducanumab; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including aducanumab; the anticipated benefits and potential of Biogen's collaboration arrangements with
    Eisai Co, Ltd; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.
  • These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding aducanumab; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates, including aducanumab; actual timing and enrollment of future studies of aducanumab; the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risks of other unexpected hurdles; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of aducanumab; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; risks relating to the potential launch of aducanumab, including preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate reimbursement for aducanumab, and other unexpected difficulties or hurdles; product liability claims; third-party collaboration risks; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Statement on aducanumab

  • Aducanumab is an investigational drug whose efficacy and safety have not yet been established. It is not approved for use in any country.
  • Biogen licensed the worldwide rights to aducanumab from Neurimmune Holding AG in 2007 and is responsible for its development and commercialization.
  • As of October 22, 2017, Biogen and Eisai are collaborating on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.

Introduction

  • EMERGE and ENGAGE are Phase 3 studies that evaluated the safety and efficacy of aducanumab,1 a human monoclonal antibody that selectively targets aggregated forms of Aβ
    • In EMERGE, treatment with high-doseaducanumab significantly reduced clinical decline compared with placebo on the pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints; this finding was supported by biomarker results
    • ENGAGE did not meet its primary endpoint; however, participants who received adequate exposure to high-dose aducanumab had outcomes similar to those observed in EMERGE
  • The EMBARK (NCT04241068)2 re-dosingstudy was designed to address two fundamental questions:
    1) What is the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab dosing with the highest dose tested in the Phase 3 trials?
    2) What are the changes in clinical and biomarker measures during the treatment gap?

Study overview2

EMBARK is an open-label, multicenter, longitudinal, single-arm, global Phase 3b study in participants with Alzheimer's disease

Eligible patients with Alzheimer's disease actively enrolled in the

Population

aducanumab studies in March 2019 (including EMERGE, ENGAGE, the

LTE of the PRIME study, and the EVOLVE safety study)

Dose

Aducanumab 10 mg/kg IV infusion every 4 weeks, with a titration perioda

Duration

24 months

Sample size

Estimated enrollment of 1800 participantsb

Primary

To evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of a monthly dose (10

mg/kg) of aducanumab after a gap period imposed by discontinuation of

objective

feeder studies

To evaluate the long-term efficacy of aducanumab using clinical endpoints

Exploratory

To evaluate the long-term effect of aducanumab on biomarker endpoints

objectives

To evaluate the long-term effect of aducanumab on PK endpoints

Inclusion Criteria:2,c

  • Participation in an aducanumab clinical study at the time of the announcement of early termination (feeder studies)
  • Having a care partner who, in the Investigator's opinion, has adequate contact with the participant as to be able to provide accurate information about the participant's cognitive and functional abilities

Exclusion Criteria:2,c

  • Any medical or neurological condition (other than Alzheimer's disease) that might be a contributing cause of the patient's cognitive impairment
  • Stroke or any unexplained loss of consciousness within 1 year prior to Screening
  • Clinically significant unstable psychiatric illness in past 6 months
  • History of unstable angina, myocardial infarction, advanced chronic heart failure, or clinically significant conduction abnormalities within 1 year prior to Screening
  • A seizure event that occurred after the last visit of the feeder study and before Screening for this study
  • Evidence of impaired liver function as shown by an abnormal liver function profile at Screening
  • History of or known seropositivity for HIV
  • Clinically significant systemic illness or serious infection within 30 days prior to or during Screening
  • Contraindications to having a brain MRI
  1. 1mg/kg for the first 2 doses, 3 mg/kg for the next 2 doses, 6 mg/kg for the next 2 doses, and 10 mg/kg thereafter; b As of March 9, 2021; c EMBARK is an open-label, multicenter, longitudinal, single-arm, global Phase 3b study in participants with Alzheimer's disease who were previously participating in aducanumab studies (ENGAGE; EMERGE; PRIME, and EVOLVE, collectively referred to as feeder studies) at the time of their early termination. 1. Combined FDA and applicant PCNS Drugs Advisory Committee briefing document. US Food and Drug Administration website. Published November 6, 2020 (Accessed March 16, 2021); 2. ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04241068 (Accessed March 16, 2021). Aβ, amyloid beta; HIV, human immunodeficiency virus; IV, intravenous; LTE, long-term extension; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging; PK, pharmacokinetics.

EMBARK study design: Dosing and timing of key assessments

18 Weeks

24 Months

Follow-up

Week 52

Week 102

Screening

Open-label, target dose: 10 mg/kg

Longitudinal substudies

re-baseline

Aβ PET

Tau PET

CSF

Cognitive, functional, and HEOR endpoints

Safety MRI monitoring schedule

Analyses

Week

14

22

30

42

54

66

78

102

Safety

Exploratory Efficacy/Pharmacodynamics

Population

• Safety population: participants who received at least one dose in the

• Participants who received at least one dose of study treatment in the

EMBARK study

EMBARK studya

• Safety MRI population: participants who received at least one dose in the

• Participants who received at least one dose of study treatment in the

EMBARK study and have at least one follow-up MRI will be used for

EMBARK study and have PET and/or CSF dataa

analyses of ARIA data

Efficacy analyses will consider the prior exposure to aducanumab (length and

• Safety population will be used for all other safety analyses

dose level), the length of wash-out period, and participants' demographics and

other disease characteristics

Analyses

• Incidence of AEs and SAEs for aducanumab-naïve and aducanumab-pre-

• Changes from end-score in feeder study to baseline score in re-dosing study

exposed in the feeder studies patients

for clinical assessments and amyloid PET

• ARIA: Radiographical severity and clinical symptomatology

• Changes from re-dosing baseline in clinical assessments, amyloid PET, Tau

• Immunogenicity

PET and CSF biomarkers to 24 months by MMRM or ANCOVA

• Changes from EMBARK baseline in vital signs, laboratory measurements,

C-SSRS and ECG

  1. All screened patients will be considered for changes in clinical and biomarker measures during the treatment gap. EMBARK protocol. Data on file.
    Aβ, amyloid beta; AE, adverse event; ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; C-SSRS, Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale; ECG, electrocardiogram; HEOR, health economics and outcomes research; MMRM, mixed model repeated measures; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging; PET, positron emission tomography; SAE, serious adverse event.

What will we learn from the EMBARK study?

EMBARK will provide a deeper understanding of:

1) The occurrence of ARIA after a long treatment gap and re-exposure to aducanumab

and

2) The long-term safety of 10 mg/kg aducanumab

EMBARK will shed light on the

effect of prolonged

treatment interruption and improve our understanding of the durability of treatment effect

EMBARK is expected to be one of the largest clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease

As of March 9, 2021:

  • 20 countries
  • 305 sites selected globally
    • 301 active sites
  • Participants screened: 1705
  • Participants enrolled: 1361

EMBARK will inform the

Large imaging and fluid

effect of aducanumab on

biomarker substudies will

treatment-naïve

provide a deeper

patients who initiate

understanding of the durability

treatment at a more

of aducanumab effect

advanced stage of

following a treatment gap, after

Alzheimer's disease

prolonged exposure and,

potentially, the correlation

between biomarkers and

clinical outcomes

ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04241068 (Accessed March 16, 2021). ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Conclusions

EMBARK is a global open-label,single-arm clinical study assessing the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab in participants with Alzheimer's disease who were actively participating in the aducanumab clinical studies at the time of their early termination (March 21, 2019)

The primary objective of EMBARK is to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of aducanumab

The EMBARK study is currently enrolling, and is expect to be one of the largest clinical trials in

Alzheimer's disease, with an estimated enrollment of 1800 participantsa

The results of EMBARK will provide further information on the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab

We thank the Alzheimer's disease community, all the patients and their family members participating in the aducanumab studies,

as well as the investigators, partners, and site staff for their enormous efforts in such a challenging year

  1. As of March 9, 2021.

ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04241068 (Accessed March 16, 2021).

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 17 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2021 12:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
