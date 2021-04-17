Biogen : Aducanumab EMBARK study design poster at AAN 2021
04/17/2021 | 08:55am EDT
P1.013 | American Academy of Neurology (AAN) - 73rd Annual Meeting | 2021
EMBARK: A Phase 3b, open-label,single-arm, safety study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab in eligible participants with Alzheimer's disease
Castrillo-Viguera C1, Chalkias S1, Burkett PR1, Wu S1, Chen H1, Harrison K1, Yurgalevitch C1, and Budd Haeberlein S1
1Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA
Disclosures: CCV, SC, PB, SW, HC, KH, CY and SBH are employees and shareholders of Biogen.
Statement on aducanumab
Aducanumab is an investigational drug whose efficacy and safety have not yet been established. It is not approved for use in any country.
Biogen licensed the worldwide rights to aducanumab from Neurimmune Holding AG in 2007 and is responsible for its development and commercialization.
As of October 22, 2017, Biogen and Eisai are collaborating on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.
Introduction
EMERGE and ENGAGE are Phase 3 studies that evaluated the safety and efficacy of aducanumab,1 a human monoclonal antibody that selectively targets aggregated forms of Aβ
In EMERGE,treatment withhigh-doseaducanumab significantly reduced clinical decline compared with placebo on the pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints; this finding was supported by biomarker results
ENGAGE did not meet its primary endpoint; however, participants who received adequate exposure to high-dose aducanumab had outcomes similar to those observed in EMERGE
TheEMBARK (NCT04241068)2re-dosingstudy was designed to address two fundamental questions:
1) What is the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab dosing with the highest dose tested in the Phase 3 trials?
2) What are the changes in clinical and biomarker measures during the treatment gap?
Study overview2
EMBARK is an open-label, multicenter, longitudinal, single-arm, global Phase 3b study in participants with Alzheimer's disease
Eligible patients with Alzheimer's disease actively enrolled in the
Population
aducanumab studies in March 2019 (including EMERGE, ENGAGE, the
LTE of the PRIME study, and the EVOLVE safety study)
Dose
Aducanumab 10 mg/kg IV infusion every 4 weeks, with a titration perioda
Duration
24 months
Sample size
Estimated enrollment of 1800 participantsb
Primary
To evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of a monthly dose (10
mg/kg) of aducanumab after a gap period imposed by discontinuation of
objective
feeder studies
To evaluate the long-term efficacy of aducanumab using clinical endpoints
Exploratory
To evaluate the long-term effect of aducanumab on biomarker endpoints
objectives
To evaluate the long-term effect of aducanumab on PK endpoints
Inclusion Criteria:2,c
Participation in an aducanumab clinical study at the time of the announcement of early termination (feeder studies)
Having a care partner who, in the Investigator's opinion, has adequate contact with the participant as to be able to provide accurate information about the participant's cognitive and functional abilities
Exclusion Criteria:2,c
Anymedical or neurological condition (other than Alzheimer's disease) that might be a contributing cause of the patient's cognitive impairment
Strokeor any unexplained loss of consciousness within 1 year prior to Screening
Clinically significant unstable psychiatric illness in past 6 months
History of unstable angina, myocardial infarction, advanced chronic heart failure, or clinically significant conduction abnormalities within 1 year prior to Screening
Aseizure event that occurred after the last visit of the feeder study and before Screening for this study
Evidence of impaired liver function as shown by an abnormal liver function profile at Screening
History of or known seropositivity for HIV
Clinically significant systemic illness or serious infection within 30 days prior to or during Screening
Contraindications to having a brain MRI
1mg/kg for the first 2 doses, 3 mg/kg for the next 2 doses, 6 mg/kg for the next 2 doses, and 10 mg/kg thereafter;b As of March 9, 2021; c EMBARK is an open-label, multicenter, longitudinal, single-arm, global Phase 3b study in participants with Alzheimer's disease who were previously participating in aducanumab studies (ENGAGE; EMERGE; PRIME, and EVOLVE, collectively referred to as feeder studies) at the time of their early termination. 1. Combined FDA and applicant PCNS Drugs Advisory Committee briefing document. US Food and Drug Administration website. Published November 6, 2020 (Accessed March 16, 2021); 2. ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04241068 (Accessed March 16, 2021). Aβ, amyloid beta; HIV, human immunodeficiency virus; IV, intravenous; LTE, long-term extension; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging; PK, pharmacokinetics.
EMBARK study design: Dosing and timing of key assessments
18 Weeks
24 Months
Follow-up
Week 52
Week 102
Screening
Open-label, target dose: 10 mg/kg
Longitudinal substudies
re-baseline
Aβ PET
Tau PET
CSF
Cognitive, functional, and HEOR endpoints
Safety MRI monitoring schedule
Analyses
Week
14
22
30
42
54
66
78
102
Safety
Exploratory Efficacy/Pharmacodynamics
Population
• Safety population: participants who received at least one dose in the
• Participants who received at least one dose of study treatment in the
EMBARK study
EMBARK studya
• Safety MRI population: participants who received at least one dose in the
• Participants who received at least one dose of study treatment in the
EMBARK study and have at least one follow-up MRI will be used for
EMBARK study and have PET and/or CSF dataa
analyses of ARIA data
Efficacy analyses will consider the prior exposure to aducanumab (length and
• Safety population will be used for all other safety analyses
dose level), the length of wash-out period, and participants' demographics and
other disease characteristics
Analyses
• Incidence of AEs and SAEs for aducanumab-naïve and aducanumab-pre-
• Changes from end-score in feeder study to baseline score in re-dosing study
exposed in the feeder studies patients
for clinical assessments and amyloid PET
• ARIA: Radiographical severity and clinical symptomatology
• Changes from re-dosing baseline in clinical assessments, amyloid PET, Tau
• Immunogenicity
PET and CSF biomarkers to 24 months by MMRM or ANCOVA
• Changes from EMBARK baseline in vital signs, laboratory measurements,
C-SSRS and ECG
All screened patients will be considered for changes in clinical and biomarker measures during the treatment gap. EMBARK protocol. Data on file.
Aβ, amyloid beta; AE, adverse event; ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; C-SSRS, Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale; ECG, electrocardiogram; HEOR, health economics and outcomes research; MMRM, mixed model repeated measures; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging; PET, positron emission tomography; SAE, serious adverse event.
What will we learn from the EMBARK study?
EMBARK will provide a deeper understanding of:
1) The occurrence of ARIA after a long treatment gap and re-exposure to aducanumab
and
2) The long-term safety of 10 mg/kg aducanumab
EMBARK will shed light on the
effect of prolonged
treatment interruption and improve our understanding of the durability of treatment effect
EMBARK is expected to be one of the largest clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease
EMBARK is a global open-label,single-arm clinical study assessing the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab in participants with Alzheimer's disease who were actively participating in the aducanumab clinical studies at the time of their early termination (March 21, 2019)
The primary objective of EMBARK is to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of aducanumab
The EMBARK study is currently enrolling, and is expect to be one of the largest clinical trials in
Alzheimer's disease, with an estimated enrollment of 1800 participantsa
The results of EMBARK will provide further information on the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab
We thank the Alzheimer's disease community, all the patients and their family members participating in the aducanumab studies,
as well as the investigators, partners, and site staff for their enormous efforts in such a challenging year