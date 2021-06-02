Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biogen : Annual Stockholder Presentation 2021

06/02/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Overview

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer

1

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and the discussions during this presentation contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: our strategy and plans; potential of, and expectations for, our commercial business and pipeline programs; capital allocation and investment strategy; clinical development programs, clinical trials, and data readouts and presentations; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; regulatory discussions, submissions, filings, and approvals and the timing thereof; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of our and our collaboration partners' products and investigational therapies; the anticipated benefits and potential of investments, collaborations, and business development activities; anticipated benefits and potential of investments related to Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives and other environmental, sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives; results that may be achieved through our Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative and other environmental, sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives; and the anticipated timeline of our Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative and other environmental, sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives. These forward- looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "prospect," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our dependence on sales from our products; uncertainty of long-term success in developing, licensing, or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; failure to compete effectively due to significant product competition in the markets for our products; failure to successfully execute or realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic and growth initiatives; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing, and reimbursement for our products; our dependence on collaborators, joint venture partners, and other third parties for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of products and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential future healthcare reforms; risks related to commercialization of biosimilars; the risk that positive results in a clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent or confirmatory trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage or large scale clinical trials or trials in other potential indications; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events, restrictions on use with our products, or product liability claims; risks relating to the distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit or unfit versions of our products; risks relating to the use of social media for our business; failure to obtain, protect, and enforce our data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and the risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, and financial condition; risks relating to technology failures or breaches; risks relating to management and key personnel changes, including attracting and retaining key personnel; failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements; the risks of doing business internationally, including currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks relating to investment in our manufacturing capacity; problems with our manufacturing processes; fluctuations in our effective tax rate; fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to investment in properties; the market, interest, and credit risks associated with our investment portfolio; risks relating to share repurchase programs; risks relating to access to capital and credit markets; risks related to indebtedness; change in control provisions in certain of our collaboration agreements; environmental risks; risks that the goals of our Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative and other environmental, sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives will be completed in a timely manner or at all; uncertainty as to whether the anticipated benefits of our Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative and other environmental, sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives can be achieved; and any other risks and uncertainties that are described in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Note regarding trademarks: AVONEX®, PLEGRIDY®, RITUXAN®, SPINRAZA®, TECFIDERA®, TYSABRI®, and VUMERITY® are registered trademarks of Biogen. BENEPALI™, FLIXABI™, Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives ™, and IMRALDI™ are trademarks of Biogen. Other trademarks referenced in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

2

Addressing unmet needs with large market potential

Alzheimer's Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

  • 5 years average life expectancy for patients with ALS

Acute Neurology

Stroke is 5thleading cause of death in U.S.

Ophthalmology

Up to 200,000 people with inherited retinal disorders in U.S.

#1 Neurodegenerative Disease

~50M Dementia Patients

Parkinson's Disease

#2 Neurodegenerative Disease

~10M Parkinson's Patients

Neuropsychiatry

~260M people suffer from depression

Lupus

~800k people with Lupus*

Potential to launch multiple blockbuster therapies

Source: Lancet Neurology, 2017; World Health Organization; The ALS Association; American Heart Association; Biogen, data on file.

3

*Represents patients with systemic lupus erythematosus and/or cutaneous lupus erythematosus in the G7.

Continuing to lead and invest in multiple sclerosis

MS Patients

338k

343k

346k

357k

342k

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

AVONEX

PLEGRIDY

TYSABRI

TECFIDERA

VUMERITY

Highlights

  • 2020 revenue of$6.0 billion, excluding U.S.
    TECFIDERA
  • VUMERITY launched in the U.S. as a novel oral option; E.U. approval expected in late 2021
  • Intramuscular PLEGRIDY launched in U.S. and E.U.
  • Approval of subcutaneous TYSABRI in E.U.
  • Data from NOVA study on extended interval dosing for TYSABRI expectedmid-2021

Note: Patient numbers represent estimated ending patient count as of December 31stof each year. Revenue includes royalties on the sales of OCREVUS.

4 4

Continued leadership position in SMA

SPINRAZA Patients1

Highlights

2020 revenue of $2.1 billion

11,180

10,000

Over 11,000 patients on therapy1

Proven efficacy across all patient types and a

well characterized safety profile

6,220

Strengthening our competitive positioning

in SMA, pursuing:

3,230

-Higher dose for even greater efficacy

-Potential benefit following sub-optimal

response to competitor's gene therapy

2017

2018

2019

2020

1. Total patients across the post-marketing setting, the Expanded Access Program, and clinical trials.

5

5

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOGEN INC.
01:19pBIOGEN  : Annual Stockholder Presentation 2021
PU
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Trying to Make Gains Ahead of Tuesday Opener
MT
06/01BIOGEN  : Bio-Thera Report Positive Results of Phase 3 Study of BAT1806 to Treat..
MT
06/01BIOGEN  : and Bio-Thera Announce Positive Results From Phase 3 Study of BAT1806,..
AQ
06/01PRESS RELEASE : Immunic, Inc. Announces Appointment of Inderpal Singh as General..
DJ
05/25BIOGEN  : Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
05/24BIOGEN  : and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Collaboration and License Agreement to De..
AQ
05/21SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Friday
MT
05/21BIOGEN  : Ginkgo Bioworks Sign License Agreement to Develop Gene Therapy Manufac..
MT
05/21Biogen and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Collaboration and License Agreement to De..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 543 M - -
Net income 2021 2 084 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 221 M 40 221 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 289,37 $
Last Close Price 267,15 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Alfred W. Sandrock Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN INC.9.10%40 221
CSL LIMITED2.48%101 739
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.18.00%67 782
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.30%49 745
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.31.97%49 237
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.56%38 868