BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : Evaluation of aducanumab efficacy in early Alzheimer's disease at AD/PD

03/13/2021 | 06:29am EST
Evaluation of aducanumab efficacy in early Alzheimer's disease

Samantha Budd Haeberlein,1 Stephen Salloway,2 Paul S. Aisen,3 Frederik Barkhof,4,5 Carmen Castrillo-Viguera,1 Tianle Chen,1 Sharon Cohen,6 Oskar Hansson,7,8 Ping He,1 Takeshi Iwatsubo,9 Craig Mallinkrodt,1 Catherine Jane Mummery,10 Kumar Kandadi Muralidharan,1 Laura Nisenbaum,1 Rajasimhan Rajagovindan,1 Bruno Vellas,11 Shuang Wu,1 Lili Yang,1 Ying Tian1

  • 1. Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA

  • 2. Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry, Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI

  • 3. Alzheimer Therapeutic Research Institute, University of Southern California, San Diego, CA

  • 4. Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK

  • 5. Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

  • 6. Toronto Memory Program, North York, ON, Canada

  • 7. Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

  • 8. Memory Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

  • 9. Department of Neuropathology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

  • 10. Dementia Research Centre, Queen Square Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK

  • 11. Toulouse Gerontopole University Hospital, Univeriste Paul Sabatier, INSERM U 1027, France

AD/PD 2021, Virtual Conference

March 9-14, 2021

Disclosures

  • SBH, CCV, TC, PH, CM, KKM, LN, RR, SW, LY, and YT are employees of Biogen and may be stockholders

  • SS was a site investigator and co-chair of the Investigator Steering Committee for the ENGAGE study and is a consultant to Biogen. He also receives research support and is a consultant to Eisai, Novartis, Genentech, Roche, Avid, and Lilly

  • PSA was Chair of the Steering Committee, has received research support from Lilly, Janssen, Eisai, the Alzheimer

    Association, NIH and FNIH, and has consulted for Merck, Roche and ImmunoBrain Checkpoint

  • FB was supported by NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at UCLH. He receives personal fees for consultancy from

    Bayer, Biogen, Roche, IXICO Ltd, Novartis and Combinostics

  • SC was an ENGAGE trial site investigator and an Aducanumab Steering Committee member. She is a consultant to

    Biogen, Cogstate, ProMIS Neuroscience, and RetiSpec and receives research support (paid to institution) from AgeneBio, Alector, Anavex, Biogen, CCHI, Eisai, Genentech, Green Valley, Eli Lilly, RetiSpec, Roche, and Vielight

  • OH has acquired research support (for the institution) from AVID Radiopharmaceuticals, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Eisai, GE

    Healthcare, Pfizer, and Roche. In the past 2 years, he has received consultancy/speaker fees from AC Immune, Alzpath, Biogen, Cerveau and Roche

  • TI is a consultant to Eisai and Roche

  • CJM was an ENGAGE trial site investigator and an Aducanumab Steering Committee member. She is supported by

    NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at UCLH and has acted as a consultant to Biogen, Roche, and IONIS

  • BV has no conflicts of interest to disclose

Forward-looking statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation

    Reform Act of 1995, relating to additional results from the Phase 3 clinical studies of aducanumab; the potential clinical effects of aducanumab; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of aducanumab; potential regulatory discussions, submissions, and approvals and the timing thereof; clinical development programs, clinical trials, data readouts, and presentations related to aducanumab; the enrollment of any future clinical studies of aducanumab; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including aducanumab; the anticipated benefits and potential of Biogen's collaboration arrangements with Eisai Co, Ltd; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and

    commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product.

    Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

  • These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding aducanumab; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates, including aducanumab; actual timing and enrollment of future studies of aducanumab; the occurrence of

    adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risks of other unexpected hurdles; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of aducanumab; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; risks relating to the potential launch of aducanumab, including preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate reimbursement for aducanumab, and other unexpected difficulties or hurdles; product liability claims; third-party collaboration risks; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Statement on aducanumab

  • Aducanumab is an investigational drug whose efficacy and safety have not yet been established. It is not approved for use in any country.

  • Biogen licensed the worldwide rights to aducanumab from

    Neurimmune Holding AG in 2007 and is responsible for its development and commercialization.

  • As of October 22, 2017, Biogen and Eisai are collaborating on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 11:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
