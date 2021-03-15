Biogen : Evaluation of aducanumab efficacy in early Alzheimer's disease at AD/PD 03/15/2021 | 04:33am EDT Send by mail :

Evaluation of aducanumab efficacy in early Alzheimer's disease Samantha Budd Haeberlein,1 Stephen Salloway,2 Paul S. Aisen,3 Frederik Barkhof,4,5 Carmen Castrillo-Viguera,1 Tianle Chen,1 Sharon Cohen,6 Oskar Hansson,7,8 Ping He,1 Takeshi Iwatsubo,9 Craig Mallinkrodt,1 Catherine Jane Mummery,10 Kumar Kandadi Muralidharan,1 Laura Nisenbaum,1 Rajasimhan Rajagovindan,1 Bruno Vellas,11 Shuang Wu,1 Lili Yang,1 Ying Tian1 1. Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA

2. Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry, Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI

3. Alzheimer Therapeutic Research Institute, University of Southern California, San Diego, CA

4. Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK

5. Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6. Toronto Memory Program, North York, ON, Canada

7. Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

8. Memory Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

9. Department of Neuropathology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

10. Dementia Research Centre, Queen Square Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK

11. Toulouse Gerontopole University Hospital, Univeriste Paul Sabatier, INSERM U 1027, France AD/PD 2021, Virtual Conference March 9-14, 2021 Disclosures • SBH, CCV, TC, PH, CM, KKM, LN, RR, SW, LY, and YT are employees of Biogen and may be stockholders

• SS was a site investigator and co-chair of the Investigator Steering Committee for the ENGAGE study and is a consultant to Biogen. He also receives research support and is a consultant to Eisai, Novartis, Genentech, Roche, Avid, and Lilly

• PSA was Chair of the Steering Committee, has received research support from Lilly, Janssen, Eisai, the Alzheimer Association, NIH and FNIH, and has consulted for Merck, Roche and ImmunoBrain Checkpoint

• FB was supported by NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at UCLH. He receives personal fees for consultancy from Bayer, Biogen, Roche, IXICO Ltd, Novartis and Combinostics

• SC was an ENGAGE trial site investigator and an Aducanumab Steering Committee member. She is a consultant to Biogen, Cogstate, ProMIS Neuroscience, and RetiSpec and receives research support (paid to institution) from AgeneBio, Alector, Anavex, Biogen, CCHI, Eisai, Genentech, Green Valley, Eli Lilly, RetiSpec, Roche, and Vielight

• OH has acquired research support (for the institution) from AVID Radiopharmaceuticals, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Eisai, GE Healthcare, Pfizer, and Roche. In the past 2 years, he has received consultancy/speaker fees from AC Immune, Alzpath, Biogen, Cerveau and Roche

• TI is a consultant to Eisai and Roche

• CJM was an ENGAGE trial site investigator and an Aducanumab Steering Committee member. She is supported by NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at UCLH and has acted as a consultant to Biogen, Roche, and IONIS

• BV has no conflicts of interest to disclose Forward-looking statements • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to additional results from the Phase 3 clinical studies of aducanumab; the potential clinical effects of aducanumab; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of aducanumab; potential regulatory discussions, submissions, and approvals and the timing thereof; clinical development programs, clinical trials, data readouts, and presentations related to aducanumab; the enrollment of any future clinical studies of aducanumab; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including aducanumab; the anticipated benefits and potential of Biogen's collaboration arrangements with Eisai Co, Ltd; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

• These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding aducanumab; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates, including aducanumab; actual timing and enrollment of future studies of aducanumab; the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risks of other unexpected hurdles; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of aducanumab; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; risks relating to the potential launch of aducanumab, including preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate reimbursement for aducanumab, and other unexpected difficulties or hurdles; product liability claims; third-party collaboration risks; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. Statement on aducanumab • Aducanumab is an investigational drug whose efficacy and safety have not yet been established. It is not approved for use in any country.

• Biogen licensed the worldwide rights to aducanumab from Neurimmune Holding AG in 2007 and is responsible for its development and commercialization.

• As of October 22, 2017, Biogen and Eisai are collaborating on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally. Aducanumab Phase 3 studies EMERGE and ENGAGE Studies Two 18-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 studies Geography/ sample size 3285 patients at 348 sites in 20 countries ▪ Early Alzheimer's disease (MCI due to Alzheimer's disease + mild Alzheimer's disease dementia) Population • MMSE 24-30, CDR-GS 0.5, RBANS DMI score ≤ 85 • Confirmed amyloid pathology Doses

▪ Two dosing regimens (low and high dose) and placebo; randomized 1:1:1 Primary endpointOther endpoints

▪ Change from baseline in CDR-SB score at 18 months

▪ Secondary: MMSE, ADAS-Cog 13, ADCS-ADL-MCI

▪ Tertiary (efficacy): NPI-10

▪ Sub-studies: amyloid PET, tau PET, CSF disease- related biomarkers Countries with active sites included: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-GS, Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Global; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; NPI-10, Neuropsychiatric Inventory (10-item); PET, positron-emission tomography; RBANS DMI, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of Neuropsychological Status-Delayed Memory Index. ClinicalTrials.gov:https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02477800. Accessed November 2019; ClinicalTrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02484547. Accessed November 2019. Background • Two randomized clinical trials, EMERGE and ENGAGE were conducted in 3285 patients with early Alzheimer's disease

• A prespecified interim analysis for futility was conducted, per protocol, after approximately 50% of the participants had the opportunity to complete Week 78 • EMERGE and ENGAGE were halted in March 2019 based on the results of the futility analysis

• Based on a larger dataset after the trials were terminated, it was determined that the assumptions in the futility analysis were not valid

• After collection of data at safety follow-up visits, databases were locked and analyzed per the prespecified analysis plan; data were censored following the futility announcement

• Aducanumab is currently under review by the FDA (US), EMA (EU), and PDMA (Japan) EMA, European Medicines Agency; EU, European Union; FDA, Food and Drug Administration; PDMA, Product Development and Management Association; US, United States. Alzheimer's disease medications used, n (%) Age in years, mean ± SD Female, n (%) Race, n (%) Education years, mean ± SD ApoE ε4, n (%) Non-carriers Clinical stage, n (%) Asian White Carriers MCI due to Alzheimer's disease Mild Alzheimer's disease dementia ITT population. Baseline demographics EMERGE ENGAGE Placebo Low dose High dose Placebo Low dose High dose (n=548) (n=543) (n=547) (n=545) (n=547) (n=555) 70.6±7.4 70.6±7.5 69.8±7.7 70.4±7.0 70.0±7.7 269 (50) 284 (52) 287 (53) 284 (52) 292 (53) 39 (7) 42 (8) 55 (10) 55 (10) 65 (12) 432 (80) 422 (77) 413 (76) 412 (75) 413 (74) 14.5±3.6 14.5±3.6 14.7±3.7 14.6±3.8 14.6±3.7 281 (52) 285 (52) 299 (55) 317 (58) 313 (56) 362 (67) 365 (67) 376 (69) 391 (71) 378 (68) 178 (33) 181 (33) 167 (31) 156 (29) 176 (32) 452 (83) 438 (80) 443 (81) 440 (80) 442 (80) 91 (17) 109 (20) 102 (19) 107 (20) 113 (20) 7 47 (9) 431 (79) 14.5±3.7 282 (51) 368 (67) 178 (32) 446 (81) 102 (19) ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; SD, standard deviation. CDR-SB score, mean ± SD ADAS-Cog 13 score, mean ± SD ADCS-ADL-MCI score, mean ± SD PET substudy populationRBANS delayed memory score, mean ± SD MMSE score, mean ± SD CDR global score, n (%) Amyloid PET SUVR, mean composite ± SD 0.5 1 ITT population. Baseline disease characteristics EMERGE ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR, Clinical Dementia Rating; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; ITT, intent to treat; MCI, mild cognitive impairment; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; RBANS, Repeatable Battery for Assessment of Neuropsychological Status; PET, positron-emission tomography; SD, standard deviation; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. ENGAGE Low dose High dose (n=547) (n=555) 59.5±14.2 60.6±14.1 26.4±1.8 26.4±1.8 546 (100) 554 (100) 1 (0) 0 2.43±1.01 2.40±1.01 22.25±7.0722.48±6.56 22.52±6.30 22.40±6.54 42.9±5.7 42.9±5.7 n=198 n=183 1.39±0.19 1.41±0.18 8 60.5±14.2 26.4±1.8 2.47±1.00 1.37±0.17 60.0±14.0 26.3±1.7 60.7±14.2 26.3±1.7 3 (1) 0 2.46±1.01 1 (0) 2.51±1.05 n=159 n=159 1.39±0.18 n=170 1.38±0.18 60.0±13.6 26.4±1.7 1 (0) 2.40±1.01 n=204 1.38±0.20 EMERGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in CDR-SB The primary endpoint of change from baseline in CDR-SB at Week 78 was met Week 78 2.00 5 Low dose High dose n=543 n=547 Adjustedmeanchangefrom baseline (±SE) 0 1.50 -5* 1.00 0.50 %Differencevsplacebo -10 -15 -20 Analysis visit (weeks) 26 50 78 % Difference from placebo at Week 78 Placebo 532 430 288 (95% CI) Low-dose aducanumab n=543 513 420 290 p value High-dose aducanumab n=547 513 431 299 n=548 0.000 -25 -30 -0.26 (-0.569, 0.041) p=0.0901 -0.39 (-0.694, -0.086) p=0.0120 -22% * ITT population. *p <0.05 compared with placebo. Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in CDR-SB as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline CDR-SB, baseline CDR-SB by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; CI, confidence interval; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error. EMERGE: Clinical endpoints at Week 78 High dose aducanumab met all clinical endpoints assessing cognition, function and behavior at Week 78 Primary endpoint CDR-SB 3%MMSE % Difference vs placebo Secondary endpoints Tertiary endpoint ADAS-Cog 13 ADCS-ADL-MCI NPI-10 -87% * -0.5 (-1.62, 0.64) p=0.3921 -1.3 (-2.45, -0.20) p=0.0215 a n=numbers of randomized and dosed patients included in the analysis. *p <0.05, **p <0.01, and ***p <0.001 compared with placebo (nominal for NPI-10). ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating; CI, confidence interval; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; NPI-10, Neuropsychiatric Inventory (10-item). EMERGE: Clinical endpoints at Week 78 High dose aducanumab met all clinical endpoints assessing cognition, function and behavior at Week 78 Primary endpoint Secondary endpoints Tertiary endpoint Treatment effect was also observed on the NPI-10, an exploratory clinical CDR-SB 3%MMSE efficaAcDy AeSnd-Cpoignt13 ADCS-ADL-MCI NPI-10 5 5 -0.26 Caregivers of patients who received high-dose aducanumab reported 84% % Difference vs placebo (-0.569, 0.041) p=0.0901 less burden compared with caregivers of patients who received placebo -0.1 (-0.65, 0.48) 0.6 (0.00, 1.13) -0.7 (-1.76, 0.36) -1.4 (-2.46, -0.34) 0.7 (-0.27, 1.73) 1.7 (0.75, 2.74) p=0.7578 p=0.0493 p=0.1962 p=0.0097 p=0.1515 p=0.0006 -10 -25 -15% -14% * -18% -16% -25 -22% * * -27% % ** -40 Difference from placebo (95% CI) -40% p value *** % Difference vs placebo -10 -40 -55 -70 -55 Low-dose aducanumab n=543aHigh-dose aducanumab n=547a -85 -87% -100 * -0.39 (-0.694, -0.086)p=0.0120 -0.5 (-1.62, 0.64) p=0.3921 -1.3 (-2.45, -0.20) p=0.0215 a n=numbers of randomized and dosed patients included in the analysis. *p <0.05, **p <0.01, and ***p <0.001 compared with placebo (nominal for NPI-10). ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating; CI, confidence interval; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; NPI-10, Neuropsychiatric Inventory (10-item). EMERGE: Clinical endpoints at Week 78 High dose aducanumab met all clinical endpoints assessing cognition, function and behavior at Week 78 Primary endpoint Secondary endpoints Tertiary endpoint Treatment effect was also observed on the NPI-10, an exploratory clinical CDR-SB 3%MMSE efficaAcDy AeSnd-Cpoignt13 ADCS-ADL-MCI NPI-10 5 5 -0.26 Caregivers of patients who received high-dose aducanumab reported 84% % Difference vs placebo (-0.569, 0.041) p=0.0901 less burden compared with caregivers of patients who received placebo -0.1 (-0.65, 0.48) 0.6 (0.00, 1.13) -0.7 (-1.76, 0.36) -1.4 (-2.46, -0.34) 0.7 (-0.27, 1.73) 1.7 (0.75, 2.74) p=0.7578 p=0.0493 p=0.1962 p=0.0097 p=0.1515 p=0.0006 -10 -25 -15% -14% * -18% -16% -25 -22% * The*probability of all four primary and secondary clinical endpoints -27% % being false-positive is 1**in 10,000 -40 Difference from placebo (based on a multivariate normal distribution with between-endpoint correlation set as observed) (95% CI) -40% p value *** % Difference vs placebo -10 -40 -55 -70 -55 Low-dose aducanumab n=543aHigh-dose aducanumab n=547a -85 -87% -100 * -0.39 (-0.694, -0.086)p=0.0120 -0.5 (-1.62, 0.64) p=0.3921 -1.3 (-2.45, -0.20) p=0.0215 a n=numbers of randomized and dosed patients included in the analysis. *p <0.05, **p <0.01, and ***p <0.001 compared with placebo (nominal for NPI-10). ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating; CI, confidence interval; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; NPI-10, Neuropsychiatric Inventory (10-item). EMERGE: Sensitivity analyses assessed the robustness of treatment effect with high-dose aducanumab Primary analysis (ITT) CDR-SB MMSE ADAS-Cog 13 ADCS-ADL-MCI Favors aducanumab Favors aducanumab Favors aducanumab Favors aducanumab Missing data due to study early termination OTC analysis ITT uncensored Missing data due to subject premature withdrawal Copy increment from reference Jump to reference Normality Non-parametric test Log-transformation analysis -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 2.5 1.5 0.5 -0.5 -1.5 -5.5 -3.5 -1.5 0.5 Adjusted mean change vs placebo (95% CI for difference) 2.5 6 5 4 3 2 ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating; CI, confidence interval; ITT, intent to treat; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; OTC, opportunity to complete. 1 0 -1 EMERGE: Amyloid PET showed dose- and time-dependent reduction in β-amyloid pathology with aducanumab Adjustedmeanchangefrombaseline, compositeSUVR,±SE Baseline SUVR (centiloid) 0.05 1.394 (88.0) 10 0 -10 -20 -30 -40 -0.20 -0.179 (-41.3) -50 -0.25 -0.30 The amyloid level in the high dose aducanumab group was reduced to ~25 centiloid units at Week 78 *** -60 -0.278 (-64.2) -70 -0.35 -80 Analysis visit (weeks) Adjustedmeanchangefrombaseline, centiloid scale, ±SE 0 26 52 78 Placebo n=159 129 93 Low-dose adu n=159 129 100 High-dose adu n=170 138 109 18F-florbetapir amyloid PET analysis population. ***p<0.0001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline SUVR, baseline SUVR by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. adu, aducanumab; ApoE, apolipoprotein E; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; PET, positron emission tomography; SE, standard error; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. EMERGE: CSF biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease and downstream pathology were impacted by aducanumab treatment Anti-amyloid target engagement, pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease 400 Pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease Adjustedmeanchange frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) 0 Neurodegeneration Adjustedmeanchange frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) *** 300 200 100 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 -25 -30 Adjustedmeanchange frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) -20 -60 -100 * -140 ** -100 *** -180 Placebo n=28 Low dose n=33 High dose n =17 Placebo n=28 Low dose n=33 High dose n =17 Placebo n=28 Low dose n=33 High dose n =17 CSF modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline CSF assessments). *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values were based on an ANCOVA model at Week 78, fitted with change from baseline as the dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline biomarker value, baseline age, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as the independent variables. Aβ, amyloid beta; ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; ApoE, apolipoprotein; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; p-tau, phosphorylated tau 181; SE, standard error; t-tau, total tau. EMERGE: CSF biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease and downstream pathology were impacted by aducanumabtreatment PlaceboLow doseHigh dose Adjusted mean change frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) 400 300 200 Aβ1-42 *** *** 100 0 -100 Adjusted mean change frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE)Adjusted mean change frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) -20 -60 -100 -140 * -180 400 ** Low High Placebo dose dose n=28 n=33 n=17 200 Changefrombaseline atWeek78,pg/ml Changefrombaseline atWeek78,pg/ml Changefrombaseline atWeek78,pg/ml 0-200 -400-600 -800 0 40 80 120 160 0 40 80 120 160 Cumulative dose by Week 78, mg/kg Cumulative dose by Week 78, mg/kg Cumulative dose by Week 78, mg/kg CSF modified analysis population (patients with both baseline and post-baseline CSF assessments). *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values were based on an ANCOVA model at Week 78, fitted with change from baseline as the dependent variable, and with categorical treatment, baseline biomarker value, baseline age, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status (carrier and non-carrier) as the independent variables. Aβ, amyloid beta; ANCOVA, analysis of covariance; ApoE, apolipoprotein; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; p-tau, phosphorylated tau 181; SE, standard error; t-tau, total tau. ENGAGE: Longitudinal change from baseline in CDR-SB The primary endpoint of change from baseline in CDR-SB at Week 78 was not met Week 78 ITT population. Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in CDR-SB as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline CDR-SB, baseline CDR-SB by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. ApoE, apolipoprotein E; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; CI, confidence interval; ITT, intent to treat; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; SE, standard error. ENGAGE: Clinical endpoints at Week 78 Results of the ENGAGE study were partially discordant with those of EMERGE % Difference vs placebo 5 -10 -25 -40 Primary endpoint CDR-SB MMSE 3% 2% %Differencevsplacebo Secondary endpoints Tertiary endpoint ADAS-Cog 13 ADCS-ADL-MCI NPI-10 8% -18% -18% -0.18 0.03 (-0.469, 0.110) (-0.262, 0.326) 0.2 (-0.35, 0.74) -0.1 (-0.62, 0.49) -0.583 -0.588 (-1.5835, 0.4181) (-1.6067, 0.4309) 0.7 (-0.19, 1.64) 0.7 (-0.25, 1.61)p=0.2250 p=0.8330 p=0.4795 p=0.8106 p=0.2536 p=0.2578 p=0.1225 p=0.1506 % Difference from placebo (95% CI) p value -55 Low-dose aducanumab n=547aHigh-dose aducanumab n=555a 5 -10 -25 -40 -55 -70 -85 -100 -83% * ITT population. *p <0.05 with placebo (nominal for NPI-10). an=numbers of randomized and dosed participants included in the analysis. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating; CI, confidence interval; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; NPI-10, Neuropsychiatric Inventory (10-item). ENGAGE: Amyloid PET showed dose- and time-dependent reduction in β-amyloid pathology with aducanumab Adjustedmeanchangefrombaseline, compositeSUVR,±SE 0.05 Baseline SUVR (centiloid) 1.385 (85.9) 10 1.407 (90.8) 0.00-0.05 0 -10 -0.10 1.383 (85.3) (EMERGE) *** *** Difference vs placebo -20 SUVR (centiloid) -30 -0.15 *** -0.20 EMERGE PlaceboEMERGE High-dose -0.167 (-38.5) -40 -50 -0.25 In ENGAGE, the amyloid level in the high dose aducanumab group was reduced to ~37 centiloid units at Week 78 -0.232 (-53.5) *** -60 -0.30 -0.278 (-64.2) (EMERGE) -70 Analysis visit (weeks) -0.35-80 Adjustedmeanchangefrombaseline, centiloid scale, ±SE 0 26 78 The magnitude of treatment effect observed in ENGAGE high dose (-0.232) is 16.5% less than that observed in EMERGE high dose (-0.278) Placebo Low-dose adu High-dose adu n=204 n=198 n=183 168 124 169 138 156 112 18F-florbetapir amyloid PET analysis population. ***p<0.0001 compared with placebo (nominal). Values at each time point were based on an MMRM model, with change from baseline in MMSE as the dependent variable and with fixed effects of treatment group, categorical visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, baseline SUVR, baseline SUVR by visit interaction, baseline MMSE, Alzheimer's disease symptomatic medication use at baseline, region, and laboratory ApoE ε4 status. adu, aducanumab; ApoE, apolipoprotein E; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measure; MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination; PET, positron emission tomography; SE, standard error; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. The effect of high-dose aducanumab CSF biomarkers in ENGAGE was less than in EMERGE Adjusted mean change frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) 400 300 200 100 0 -100 Low Placebo dosen=15 n=19 High dose n=17 Changefrombaseline atWeek78,pg/ml Cumulative dose by Week 78, mg/kg ***p <0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). Adjusted mean change frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 -25 Placebo dosen=15 Changefrombaseline atWeek78,pg/ml 906030 0-30 -60-90 -120 0 40 Cumulative dose by Week 78, mg/kg Aβ, amyloid beta; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; p-tau, phosphorylated tau 181;SE, standard error; t-tau, total tau. PlaceboLow doseHigh dose Lown=20 High dose n=18 Adjusted mean change frombaseline,pg/mL(±SE) -20 -60 -100 -140 -180 Placebo dosen=14 n=18 LowHigh dose n=16 Changefrombaseline atWeek78,pg/ml 400200 0-200 -400-600 -800 80 120 160 0 40 80 120 Cumulative dose by Week 78, mg/kg 160 EMERGE & ENGAGE: Aducanumab reduced tau pathophysiology, as measured by MK-6420 tau PET Medial temporal composite Adjustedmeanchangefrom baseline SUVR (SE) 0.12 0.1 0.08 0.06 Temporal composite 0.12 Adjustedmeanchangefrom baseline SUVR (SE) 0.1 0.04 0.08 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.02 0 -0.02 0 -0.02 -0.04 -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 -0.1 -0.1 Placebo n=12 Low dose High dose Placebo n=12 Low dose High dosen=14 n=11 n=14 Pooled tau PET analysis population. 18F-MK6240 Tau PET tracer. *p<0.05; ***p<0.0001 compared with placebo (nominal). PET, positron emission tomography; SE, standard error; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. Frontal composite 0.12 Adjustedmeanchangefrom baseline SUVR (SE) 0.1 0.08 0.06 0.04 * 0.02 0 -0.02 -0.04 * -0.06 -0.08 -0.1 Placebo n=12 Low dose High dosen=11 n=14 n=11 Higher cumulative dose of aducanumab was correlated with a greater reduction in MK-6420 tau PET signal 0.12 Medial temporal composite 0.1 0.08 Adjustedmeanchangefrom baseline SUVR (SE) 0.06 0.04 0.02 0 -0.02 -0.04 -0.06 -0.08 -0.1 *** Placebo Low dose High dose n=12 n=14 n=11 Pooled tau PET analysis population. *p<0.05; ***p<0.0001 compared with placebo (nominal). PET, positron emission tomography; SE, standard error; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. TauPETmedialtemporalcomposite 0.2 SUVRchangefrombaseline 0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 0 20 40 60 Cumulative dose by Week 78, mg/kg Treatment:Placebo 80 100 Low dose 120 140 160 High dose EMERGE, ENGAGE, and PRIME results were largely consistent, excepting the high-dose aducanumab group from ENGAGE p<0.05 favoring aducanumabNumeric advantage favoring aducanumabNo numeric advantage favoring aducanumab N=numbers of randomized and dosed participants. * Number of participants in ENGAGE PET substudy = 585 and EMERGE substudy = 488. ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; CI, confidence interval; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; PET, positron emission tomography; SUVR, standardized uptake value ratio. The partially discordant results between EMERGE and ENGAGE were extensively investigated • Demographics, disease characteristics, frequency, severity and management of ARIA were all similar between studies

• Underlying pharmacology of aducanumab is similar in ENGAGE and EMERGE

• Differences between studies were largely driven by: ▪ Lower exposure to 10 mg/kg dosing in ENGAGE ▪ Imbalance in number and distribution of rapid progressing Alzheimer's disease patients

In ENGAGE, patients randomized to groups with the opportunity for full 10 mg/kg dosing had results similar to EMERGE ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. No evidence of functional unblinding from ARIA management was observed across clinical scales Differences vs placebo with respect to primary and secondary endpoints were compared using: • primary analysis (x-axis)

• analysis excluding data after ARIA onset (y-axis) Results show that data points are scattered evenly above and below the line of unity, indicating random variability and no evidence of functional unblinding EMERGE ENGAGE high dose carrierhigh dose non-carrierlow dose carrierlow dose non-carrier ExcludingdataafterARIAonset -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 Primary analysisExcludingdataafterARIAonset -3.0 ExcludingdataafterARIAonset -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 Primary analysisExcludingdataafterARIAonset ADCS-ADL-MCI 1.0 -2.5 -2.0 -1.5 -1.0 0.5 0.0 Primary analysis 0.5 1.0 1.5 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 Primary analysis 2.5 3.0 ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination. 1.5 3.5 Differences in study enrollment and implementation of protocol amendments reduced exposure to 10 mg/kg Early enrolled patients had lower exposure to 10 mg/kg Numberofpatients 1800 1600 1400 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 Protocol Version 3 July 2016 Patients with ARIA to restart at the same dose or titrate up to the originally assigned dose EMERGE: ~250 ENGAGE: ~350 ENGAGE EMERGE ENGAGEEMERGE Median number of 10 mg/kg doses 0 Aug-15 Oct-15 Dec-15 Feb-16 Apr-16 Jun-16 Aug-16 Oct-16 Dec-16 Feb-17 Apr-17 ApoE, apolipoprotein E; ARIA, amyloid related imaging abnormalities. Jun-17 Aug-17 Oct-17 Dec-17 Feb-18 Apr-18 Jun-18 First 200 patientsPatients 201-400 Patients 401-600 Patients 600-800 Patients >800 Early Lateenrollersenrollers Patients who had the opportunity for 14 doses of 10 mg/kg had similar benefit in both studies -2.5 CDR-SB Adjusted Mean Change vs Placebo (95% CI for difference) Patients who have had the opportunity to complete week 78 visit by 20 March 2019. -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 ApoE, apolipoprotein E; pbo, placebo; CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes; CI, confidence interval; pbo, placebo, PV4, protocol amendment version 4. Clinical endpoints measure distinct, important symptoms of cognition, function, and behavior Five clinical rating scales were used in EMERGE andENGAGE • Validated and widely used in early Alzheimer's disease

• Includes key perspectives: o Expert clinical judgements based on patient examination and caregiver input o Patient and caregiver reports o Cognitive performance tests

• Collectively they cover the full scope of symptoms experienced by patients with Alzheimer's disease with minimal overlap ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR, Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; NPI-10, Neuropsychiatric Inventory (10-item). High-dose aducanumab increased the percentage of responders using multiple thresholds EMERGE OTCa 0 20 40 60 Cut-off for Responder CDR-SB ≤ 0.5 CDR-SB ≤ 1.0*CDR-SB ≤ 1.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 Estimated percentage of responders in placebo group a Patients with missing values at Week 78 were classified as non-responders. * CDR-SB ≤ 1.0 was post hoc analysis. 80 100 61.9 CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes; CI, confidence interval; OTC, opportunity to complete. Favors PlaceboFavors Treatment Odds Ratio (CI)Odds ratio (95% CI) High dose compared with placebo 1.41 (1.017, 1.962) 1.31 (0.958, 1.798) 1.25 (0.908, 1.709) 2.0 High-dose aducanumab improved response vs placebo across clinical endpoints EMERGE OTCa Outcomeandcut-offforresponder CDR-SB ≤ 0.5 MMSE ≥ -1 ADAS-Cog 13 ≤ 3 ADCS-ADL-MCI ≥ -3 0.0 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Favors Placebo 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 Estimated percentage of responders in placebo group Odds Ratio (CI) a Patients with missing values at Week 78 were classified as non-responders. Responder threshold defined as worsening ≤ 0.5 baseline SD. Favors TreatmentOdds ratio (95% CI) High dose compared with placebo 1.41 (1.017, 1.962) 1.32 (0.946, 1.837) 1.25 (0.906, 1.730) 1.60 (1.166, 2.185) 2.0 ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes; CI, confidence interval; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; OTC, opportunity to complete; SD, standard deviation. Composite measures were consistent with primary analyses iADRS-like endpoint Composite results based on total scores of ADAS-Cog13 and ADCS-ADL-MCI -12 Adjusted mean change frombaseline(±SE) -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 EMERGE Week 78 Placebo n=548 Low dose n=543 *** High dose n=547 -12 Adjusted mean change frombaseline(±SE) -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 16% less decline p=0.0781 *** 15% less decline p=0.1025 Placebo n=545 ENGAGE Week 78 Low dose n=547 High dose n=555 Composite results based on selected items in ADAS-Cog13, MMSE and CDR-SB Adjusted mean change frombaseline(±SE) 0.25 0.2 ADCOMS 0.15 0.1 ** 0.05 Adjusted mean change frombaseline(±SE) 0 Placebo n=548 Low dose n=543 High dose n=547 n=numbers of randomized and dosed patients included in the analysis. **p <0.01, and ***p <0.001 compared with placebo (nominal). 0.25 0.2 0.15 0.1 0.05 0 Placebo n=545 Low dose n=547 High dose n=555 ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCOMS, Alzheimer's Disease Composite Score; ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes; iADRS, The Integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale; MMSE, Mini-Mental State Examination; SE, standard error. Aducanumab Phase 3 studies EMERGE and ENGAGE • In EMERGE, high-dose aducanumab resulted in a consistent reduction of clinical decline across all 5 clinical endpoints spanning cognition, daily function and behavioral symptoms in patients with early Alzheimer's disease • Effects on amyloid PET and downstream biomarkers specific to Alzheimer's disease (CSF p-tau) and neurodegeneration (CSF t-tau) further support the clinical findings

• ENGAGE did not meet its primary endpoint • The partially discordant results between EMERGE and ENGAGE were extensively investigated • Dose and unbalanced distribution of rapid progressors were the primary contributors to the discordant results observed between the two studies in the high dose aducanumab arm • Patients in ENGAGE who had the opportunity for 14 doses of 10 mg/kg had clinical efficacy consistent with EMERGE

• Post-hoc analyses of composite scales are reflective of the component scales, and consistent with the primary analyses Aβ, amyloid beta; ADAS-Cog 13, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (13-item); ADCS-ADL-MCI, Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (mild cognitive impairment version); CDR-SB, Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes; CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; PET, positron-emission tomography; p-tau, phosphorylated tau 181; t-tau, total tau. Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document

