Biogen : Evaluation of aducanumab safety in early Alzheimer's disease at AD/PD

Evaluation of aducanumab safety in early Alzheimer's disease
Spyros Chalkias,1 Catherine Jane Mummery,2 Stephen Salloway,3 Frederik Barkhof,4,5 Patrick Burkett,1 Jerome Barakos,6,7 Derk Purcell,6,7 Joyce Suhy,7 Fiona Forrestal,1 Ying Tian,1 Kimberly Umans,1 Karen Smirnakis,1 Priya Singhal,1 Samantha Budd Haeberlein1
1. Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA
2. Dementia Research Centre, Queen Square Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK
3. Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry, Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, USA
4. Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK
5. Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
6. Department of Radiology, California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco, CA
7. BioClinica, Newark, CA, USA
AD/PD 2021, Virtual Conference
March 9-14, 2021
Disclosures
• SC, PB, FF, YT, KU, KS, PS, and SBH are employees of Biogen and may be stockholders
• CJM was an ENGAGE trial site investigator and an Aducanumab Steering Committee member. She is supported by NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at UCLH and has acted as a consultant to Biogen, Roche, and IONIS
• SS was a site investigator and co-chair of the Investigator Steering Committee for the ENGAGE study and is a consultant to Biogen. He also receives research support and is a consultant to Eisai, Novartis, Genentech, Roche, Avid, and Lilly
• FB was supported by NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at UCLH. He receives personal fees for consultancy from Bayer, Biogen, Roche, IXICO Ltd, Novartis and Combinostics
• JB, DP, and JS are employees of Bioclinica
Forward-looking statements
• This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to additional results from the Phase 3 clinical studies of aducanumab; the potential clinical effects of aducanumab; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of aducanumab; potential regulatory discussions, submissions, and approvals and the timing thereof; clinical development programs, clinical trials, data readouts, and presentations related to aducanumab; the enrollment of any future clinical studies of aducanumab; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including aducanumab; the anticipated benefits and potential of Biogen's collaboration arrangements with Eisai Co, Ltd; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product.
Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.
• These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding aducanumab; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates, including aducanumab; actual timing and enrollment of future studies of aducanumab; the occurrence of
adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risks of other unexpected hurdles; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of aducanumab; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; risks relating to the potential launch of aducanumab, including preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate reimbursement for aducanumab, and other unexpected difficulties or hurdles; product liability claims; third-party collaboration risks; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
Statement on aducanumab
• Aducanumab is an investigational drug whose efficacy and safety have not yet been established. It is not approved for use in any country.
• Biogen licensed the worldwide rights to aducanumab from Neurimmune Holding AG in 2007 and is responsible for its development and commercialization.
• As of October 22, 2017, Biogen and Eisai are collaborating on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.
Summary of aducanumab exposure and follow-up
Aducanumab 10 mg/kg
Total aducanumab (all doses combined)
Placebo-controlledNumber dosed
1033
2198
period of EMERGE and
|
Exposure, person-years
|
1295
|
2752
|
ENGAGE
|
Follow-up, person-years
|
1479
|
3136
|
Combined placebo and
|
Number dosed
|
1414
|
2959
|
long-term extension
|
Exposure, person-years
|
2106
|
4520
|
periods of multiple
|
dose studiesa
|
Follow-up, person-years
|
2492
|
5319
a Includes PRIME, PROPEL, EMERGE, and ENGAGE. Does not include EVOLVE.
Safety analysis by target dose
Study-level treatment arms
3 mg/kg carrier
Integrated safety dose groups
Carrier and non-carrier status refers to ApoE ε4 allele. ApoE ε4, apolipoprotein E ε4.
Low dose
3 mg/kg
6 mg/kg noncarrier
6 mg/kg carrier
6 mg/kgHigh dose
10 mg/kg noncarrier
10 mg/kg carrier
10 mg/kg
Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA)
ARIA refers to radiographic abnormalities observed with anti-Aβ antibodies
ARIA may result from increased cerebrovascular permeability as a consequence of antibody binding to deposited Aβ
Greenberg SM, et al. Nature Rev Neurol 2020;16:30-42.
Aβ, amyloid beta.
Summary of adverse events
Adverse events
ARIA-E
Serious adverse events
Serious ARIA-E
AE leading to discontinuation
Due to ARIA*
Fatal adverse events
* Percentages for this row based on the number of patients with at least one postbaseline MRI.
AE, adverse event; ARIA, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities; ARIA-E, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities edema; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging.
Adverse events with ≥5% incidence in aducanumab 10 mg/kg group and with ≥2% difference from placebo group
EMERGE and ENGAGE placebo-controlled period
Patients, n (%)
Aducanumab
|
Placebo
|
10 mg/kg
|
n=1087
|
n=1033
|
Adverse events
|
945 (86.9)
|
946 (91.6)
|
ARIA-E
|
29 (2.7)
|
362 (35.0)
|
Headache
|
165 (15.2)
|
212 (20.5)
|
ARIA-H brain microhemorrhage
|
71 (6.5)
|
197 (19.1)
|
Fall
|
128 (11.8)
|
155 (15.0)
|
ARIA-H superficial siderosis
|
24 (2.2)
|
151 (14.6)
|
Diarrhea
|
74 (6.8)
|
92 (8.9)
ARIA-E, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities edema; ARIA-H, ARIA‒microhemorrhages, macrohemorrhages, or superficial siderosis.
ARIA-E incidence
|
Patients,a n (%)
|
Placebo n=1076
|
Aducanumab 10 mg/kg n=1029
|
ARIA-E
29 (2.7)
|
362 (35.2)
|
ApoE ε4 carriers
16/742 (2.2)
|
290/674 (43.0)
|
ApoE ε4 non-carriers
13/334 (3.9)
|
72/355 (20.3)
a Analyses specific to ARIA are based on patients with at least 1 post-baseline MRI.
ApoE ε4, apolipoprotein E ε4; ARIA-E, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities edema; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging.
Kaplan-Meier analysis of time to first ARIA-E
EMERGE and ENGAGE, 10 mg/kg
ProbabilityofARIA-E
Patients at risk, n
Placebo-controlled period
0.7
MRI 1
2
3
0.6
4
0.5
5
0.4
6
0.3
0.2
0.1
0
0
16
32
48
64
1029
938
738
643
537
ARIA-E, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities edema; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging.
7
Continued MRI monitoring
-
80 96 112
Long-term extension
Time on study (weeks)
-
393 290
128
144
160
176
192 208
195
128
76
32
9
1 0
ARIA-E MRI severity
EMERGE and ENGAGE placebo-controlled period, 10 mg/kg
98% of ARIA-E events resolved on study
a Each participant counted once, at maximum radiographic severity.
Symptomatic ARIA-E
|
Patients, n (%)
|
Placebo n=1076
|
Aducanumab 10 mg/kg n=1029
|
Patients with ARIA-E
29
|
362
|
Asymptomatic
26 (89.7)
|
268 (74.0)
|
Symptomatic
3 (10.3)
|
94 (26.0)
-
• The most common symptoms were headache, confusion, dizziness, and nausea
-
• Most symptoms during ARIA were mild (67.7%) or moderate (28.3%) in clinical severity
-
• Severe symptoms were uncommon and included rare reports of seizures
Each participant counted once, at maximum symptomatic status and severity.
ARIA-H incidence
|
Patients, n (%)
|
Placebo n=1076
|
Aducanumab 10 mg/kg n=1029
|
ARIA-H
94 (8.7)
|
291 (28.3)
|
Brain microhemorrhage
71 (6.6)
|
197 (19.1)
|
Localized superficial siderosis
24 (2.2)
|
151 (14.7)
|
Macrohemorrhage
4 (0.4)
|
3 (0.3)
ARIA-H, ARIA‒microhemorrhages, macrohemorrhages, or superficial siderosis.
Relationship between ARIA-E and ARIA-H
Patients, n (%)
Aducanumab
|
Placebo
|
10 mg/kg
|
n=1076
|
n=1029
|
Patients with ARIA-E
|
29
|
362
|
ARIA-H subtype
|
Brain microhemorrhage
|
4 (13.8)
|
146 (40.3)
|
Localized superficial siderosis
|
9 (31.0)
|
140 (38.7)
|
Patients without ARIA-E
|
1047
|
667
|
ARIA-H subtype
|
Brain microhemorrhage
|
67 (6.4)
|
51 (7.6)
|
Localized superficial siderosis
|
15 (1.4)
|
11 (1.6)
ARIA-E, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities edema; ARIA-H, ARIA‒microhemorrhages, macrohemorrhages, or superficial siderosis.
Aducanumab safety summary
The safety profile of aducanumab is well characterized
ARIA-E is most common adverse event among aducanumab-treated patients
-
• Mainly mild or moderate MRI severity and transient
-
• Asymptomatic in majority of patients
-
• Can be mitigated with routine MRI monitoring and dosing management
ARIA-E, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities edema; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging.