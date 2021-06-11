Biogen : Wall Street flat with Fed meet in focus

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Dow Jones lags for the week on weakness in industrials
* S&P 500, Nasdaq set for mild weekly gains
* Royal Caribbean down after guests test COVID-19 positive
* Indexes: Dow down 0.17%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.05%
June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were flat on Friday
as focus turned to next week's Federal Reserve meeting, while
technology and growth- exposed sectors gained after inflation
data calmed fears over a long-term spike in consumer prices.
The S&P 500 traded just below a record high of
4,249.74, with heavyweight technology stocks serving as the
largest boost. Sectors such as financials and basic resources,
that stand to benefit from an economic bounceback this year,
also supported the index.
"We would continue to recommend a diversified equity
allocation with a barbell approach that has growth exposure on
one end, and economically sensitive cyclical exposure on the
other end," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National
Securities in New York, wrote in a note.
Investors scaled back expectations for early policy
tightening by the Fed after May's consumer price data suggested
a recent spike in inflation would be transitory.
Much of the price surge in May came from items such as
commodities and airfares and it is expected to be temporary.
A survey also showed that U.S. consumer sentiment improved
in early June, while markets trimmed their expectations for
inflation levels this year.
With recent data also indicating weakness in the labor
market, the Fed is widely expected to maintain accommodative
policy at its meeting next week, which is positive for stocks
and other risk-driven assets.
"Macro news continues to unfold positively and we're seeing
the market move higher," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
"Investors' enthusiasm continues and yesterday's S&P close
into new record territory suggests that a summer rally is
underway ... but I don't expect any galloping increase,"
Cardillo said.
At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 60.11 points, or 0.17%, at 34,406.13 and the S&P 500
was down 1.78 points, or 0.04%, at 4,237.40. The Nasdaq
Composite was up 7.14 points, or 0.05%, at 14,027.47.
Healthcare stocks sank 1.1% and were among the
worst-performing S&P sectors amid growing criticism of the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration's controversial approval of an
Alzheimer's drug developed by Biogen Inc.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set for mild weekly
gains, as a lack of major catalysts and a summer lull in trading
saw them move in a tight range.
But weakness in major industrial stocks saw the Dow Jones
set for a weekly loss amid doubts over whether President
Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan would
pass.
The S&P industrials sector was flat on Friday, and
was set to lose for the week.
Cruise operators fell, with Royal Caribbean Group
shedding 0.4% after two guests on its Celebrity Millennium ship
had tested positive for COVID-19.
Stocks favored by small-time retail investors that have
dominated trading volumes in recent weeks were set to close
higher for the week, even as a rally appeared to be running out
of steam on Thursday. Most of the so-called "meme" stocks rose
on Friday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.36-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 83 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)