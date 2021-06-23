Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Biogen : drug for Alzheimer's with Eisai gets breakthrough status in U.S

06/23/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
June 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and Japanese partner Eisai Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted breakthrough therapy designation to their experimental therapy, lecanemab, for patients with early Alzheimer's.

The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen's Aduhelm, which was approved earlier this month. It removes sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its impact, including memory loss and the inability to take care of oneself.

Lecanemab is also being studied in a large trial on people with evidence of amyloid in their brains, who do not yet have symptoms of the disease. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -0.67% 371.9 Delayed Quote.52.90%
EISAI CO., LTD. -5.04% 12070 End-of-day quote.63.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 635 M - -
Net income 2021 2 212 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 368 M 56 368 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Alfred W. Sandrock Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN INC.52.90%56 368
CSL LIMITED3.91%102 930
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.35.21%73 428
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.75%49 210
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.20.00%42 287
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.63%39 702