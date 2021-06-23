Biogen : drug for Alzheimer's with Eisai gets breakthrough status in U.S

June 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and Japanese partner
Eisai Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had granted breakthrough therapy designation to
their experimental therapy, lecanemab, for patients with early
Alzheimer's.
The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen's Aduhelm,
which was approved earlier this month. It removes sticky
deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of
patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave
off its impact, including memory loss and the inability to take
care of oneself.
Lecanemab is also being studied in a large trial on people
with evidence of amyloid in their brains, who do not yet have
symptoms of the disease.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)