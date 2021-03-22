Log in
BIOGEN INC.

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : to Participate in the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day

03/22/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
Cambridge, MA, - Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day. The webcast will be live on Wednesday, March 31, at 12:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please visit Biogen's Investors section at www.investors.biogen.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Contact:
Karen Jewell
Investor Relations
Biogen
781-464-2442

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 20:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
