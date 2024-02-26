Biogen: positive opinion from the CHMP in Charcot disease

Biogen has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion concerning the marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for Qalsody in Charcot disease.



This application concerns the treatment of adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) associated with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 gene, making Qalsody the first treatment targeting a genetic cause of ALS to be authorized in the EU.



The CHMP's recommendation will now be examined by the European Commission with a view to an EU marketing authorization decision, with a final decision expected in the second quarter of 2024.



