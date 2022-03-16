Biogen publishes Alzheimer's drug data in lesser-known journal

March 16 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc on Wednesday
published long-awaited results of studies supporting approval of
its Alzheimer's drug in a lesser-known medical journal whose
editor was a leader on the research, adding controversy to the
already troubled treatment.
The data on the drug Aduhelm - the first treatment for the
mind-wasting disease to win U.S. approval in 20 years - was
published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease,
for which Dr. Paul Aisen, who is also a second author on the
studies, serves at editor-in-chief.
The company has been under pressure to publish its results
to allow the wider scientific community to view the data. Biogen
presented the studies earlier on Wednesday at an Alzheimer's
meeting in Barcelona.
"It has always been our intention for our Phase 3 data to be
peer-reviewed to provide physicians with a greater understanding
of the appropriate use of Aduhelm, and we have worked urgently
to that end," Biogen spokeswoman Ashleigh Koss said in an
emailed statement.
She declined to comment on why the study was published in a
lesser-known journal associated with one of its study authors.
Aisen in an email said he was not involved in the review of
the research or the decision to publish, details that are listed
in the disclosure section of the research paper.
Biogen's Aduhelm has been embroiled in controversy since
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted it accelerated
approval even after its expert panel of outside advisers
recommended against it, saying there was not enough evidence of
patient benefit.
The limited data released earlier showed that only one of
Aduhelm's two pivotal studies demonstrated a slowing of
cognitive decline.
In an unusual move, the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and
Medicare Services (CMS), which runs the government health plan
for people age 65 and older, in January proposed only paying for
the drug for patients enrolled in approved clinical trials, a
move that would severely limit patient access.
Patient groups have been lobbying CMS to change the policy,
which includes similar drugs in development, saying it will
delay Alzheimer's treatment for most people for many
years.
Biogen on Wednesday said patients enrolled in its Aduhelm
trials experienced reductions in two substances linked to the
memory-robbing disease after nearly two and a half years of
treatment.
The company said Aduhelm "significantly reduced" amyloid
beta plaque levels out to week 132 of treatment and also
decreased plasma levels of a protein called p-tau181 at week
128.
The company said patients who at week 78 of the trial had
shown reduced levels of plasma p-tau181 had less clinical
decline in the extended trial than those whose plasma p-tau181
levels were not reduced earlier on.
Amyloid-beta and tau make up the plaques and tangles in the
brain that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Critics have
said approval should be based on demonstrable patient
improvements or slowing of cognitive decline rather than
reductions of such secondary markers.
BMO analyst Evan David Seigerman in a research note called
the data "minimally incrementally positive," but said it was not
likely to sway the government's coverage plan.
Patient advocacy groups argue that new treatments for
Alzheimer's are desperately needed. The number of Americans with
Alzheimer's is expected to rise to 13.8 million by 2050 from
more than 6 million currently.
