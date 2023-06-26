June 26 (Reuters) - Biogen shareholders elected former company executive Susan Langer as a director on Monday, weeks after her romantic partner, Alex Denner, vacated the seat and the board nominated her to replace him.

Langer, 32, had served in various roles at the biotech company from 2013 to 2019. She is the daughter of Bob Langer, who co-founded vaccine maker Moderna.

Denner was a hedge fund manager, who had been a Biogen director since 2009 and headed the company's nominating and governance committee.

He stepped down as a Biogen director as he sought a board seat at Alkermes, whose shareholders would vote on directors on June 29.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had earlier this month recommended shareholders elect Susan Langer to Biogen's board, but made no mention of the relationship.

Biogen said shareholders had also reelected the company's nominees for seven directors, according to preliminary results. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru, and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)