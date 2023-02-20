Advanced search
Biogen : to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

02/20/2023
Cambridge, MA, - - Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that Christopher A. Viehbacher, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference. The webcast will be live on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors section of Biogen's website at investors.biogen.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Biogen
Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Contact:
Karen Jewell
Investor Relations
Biogen
781.464.2442

