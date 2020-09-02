Log in
Biogen : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

09/02/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Cambridge, MA, - - Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that it will participate in a live Q&A at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. The webcast will be live on Monday, September 14, at 10:30 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please visit Biogen's Investors section at www.investors.biogen.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics, and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, immunology, neurocognitive disorders, acute neurology, and pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Contact:
Karen Jewell
Investor Relations
Biogen
781.464.2442

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 20:34:06 UTC
