    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
215.98 USD   +1.60%
04:14pBIOGEN : to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results July 20, 2022
PU
09:02aEisai Co., Ltd. - THE U.S. FDA ACCEPTS AND GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR EISAI'S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION OF LECANEMAB FOR EARLY ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE UNDER THE ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY
AQ
06:01aBiogen, Eisai Get FDA Priority Review for Alzheimer's Treatment Lecanemab
MT
Biogen : to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results July 20, 2022

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Cambridge, Mass.- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq:BIIB) today announced it will report second quarter 2022 financial results Wednesday, July 20, 2022, before the financial markets open.

Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live webcast with Biogen management at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Biogen's website at investors.biogen.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Biogen
As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Sir Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has a leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and developed the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen is also commercializing biosimilars and focusing on advancing one of the industry's most diversified pipelines in neuroscience that will transform the standard of care for patients in several areas of high unmet need.

In 2020, Biogen launched a bold 20-year, $250 million initiative to address the deeply interrelated issues of climate, health, and equity. Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives™ aims to eliminate fossil fuels across the company's operations, build collaborations with renowned institutions to advance the science to improve human health outcomes, and support underserved communities.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter,LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Contact:
Karen Jewell
Investor Relations
Biogen
781.464.2442

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
