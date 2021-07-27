Log in
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : withdrew Aduhelm paper after JAMA asked for edits - Axios

07/27/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
July 27 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc withdrew its paper that analyzed results from the clinical trials of its controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, that was submitted to medical journal JAMA, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Biogen withdrew the paper as JAMA considered rejecting it unless edits were made, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3f2zsvf)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month approved Aduhelm despite strong objection from its own expert advisory panel, citing convincing evidence that Aduhelm can clear amyloid brain plaques and benefit Alzheimer's patients.

Biogen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Many experts have also raised questions about whether there is evidence that the drug slows cognitive decline.

Some large hospitals have declined to use the drug and insurers representing millions of American enrolled in private Medicare plans have said the drug is yet to meet their bar for coverage based on the data. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
