Biogen : withdrew Aduhelm paper after JAMA asked for edits - Axios

July 27 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc withdrew its paper
that analyzed results from the clinical trials of its
controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, that was submitted to
medical journal JAMA, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two
sources familiar with the matter.
Biogen withdrew the paper as JAMA considered rejecting it
unless edits were made, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3f2zsvf)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month approved
Aduhelm despite strong objection from its own expert advisory
panel, citing convincing evidence that Aduhelm can clear amyloid
brain plaques and benefit Alzheimer's patients.
Biogen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Many experts have also raised questions about whether there
is evidence that the drug slows cognitive decline.
Some large hospitals have declined to use the drug and
insurers representing millions of American enrolled in private
Medicare plans have said the drug is yet to meet their bar for
coverage based on the data.
