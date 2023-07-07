       July 7 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen
Inc's Leqembi emerged as the first Alzheimer's
treatment to win the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's
standard approval on Thursday, a milestone in drug development
for a disease that has seen multiple failures in the past.
    The following is a list of companies that are currently
developing treatments that aim to modify the memory-robbing
disease: 
    
 Company     Drug or     Stage of            Mechanism
             Therapy     development &       
                         indication          
 Eli Lilly   donanemab                       Designed to
 and Co                  Late-stage trial    target toxic
                         for early           protein plaque
                         Alzheimer's         in the brain
                                             known as
                                             beta-amyloid
                                             and remove
                                             brain plaques
                                             to slow
                                             cognitive
                                             decline
 BioVie Inc  NE3107                          An oral small
                         Late-stage trial    molecule that
                         for mild to         aims to inhibit
                         moderate            neuroinflammati
                         Alzheimer's         on and insulin
                                             resistance 
 AB Science  masitinib                       An oral
 SA                      Late-stage study    tyrosine kinase
                         for                 inhibitor that
                         mild-to-moderate    targets immune
                         Alzheimer's         cells
                                             responsible for
                                             neuroinflammati
                                             on
 Annovis     buntanetap                      An
 Bio Inc                 Mid-to-late-stage   orally-administ
                         trial for moderate  ered small
                         Alzheimer's         molecule
                                             inhibitor of
                                             several
                                             neurotoxic
                                             proteins 
 Cognition   CT1812                          Oral drug
 Therapeuti              Mid-stage trial     designed to
 cs Inc                  for                 bind to a
                         mild-to-moderate    specific
                         Alzheimer's         receptor in
                                             brain cells,
                                             which mediates
                                             the attachment
                                             of beta-amyloid
 Coya        COYA 301                        Designed to
 Therapeuti              Mid-stage trial     inhibit
 cs Inc                  for                 molecules
                         mild-to-moderate    responsible for
                         Alzheimer's         neuroinflammati
                                             on and improve
                                             cognitive
                                             function
 Actinogen   xanamem                         Blocks
 Medical                 Mid-stage trial     production of a
 Limited                 for mild-moderate   hormone linked
                         Alzheimer's         to stress
                                             called cortisol
                                             inside brain
                                             cells and is
                                             associated with
                                             cognitive
                                             impairment
 AC Immune   ACI-24.060              Early-  An
 SA                      -to-mid stage       antibody-based
                         trial for           immunotherapy
                         Alzheimer's         vaccine
                                             designed to
                                             target  beta
                                             amyloid plaques
 Biogen Inc  BIIB080                         An antisense
                         Mid-stage trial     oligonucleotide
                         for early-stage     therapy
                         Alzheimer's         directed
                                             against "tau"
                                             proteins 
 Longeveron  lomecel-B                       A cell therapy
 Inc                     Mid-stage trial     designed to
                         for mild            stimulate
                         Alzheimer's         neuroregenerati
                                             on and prevent
                                             disease
                                             progression
 
 (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)