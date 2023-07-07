July 7 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's Leqembi emerged as the first Alzheimer's treatment to win the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's standard approval on Thursday, a milestone in drug development for a disease that has seen multiple failures in the past. The following is a list of companies that are currently developing treatments that aim to modify the memory-robbing disease: Company Drug or Stage of Mechanism Therapy development & indication Eli Lilly donanemab Designed to and Co Late-stage trial target toxic for early protein plaque Alzheimer's in the brain known as beta-amyloid and remove brain plaques to slow cognitive decline BioVie Inc NE3107 An oral small Late-stage trial molecule that for mild to aims to inhibit moderate neuroinflammati Alzheimer's on and insulin resistance AB Science masitinib An oral SA Late-stage study tyrosine kinase for inhibitor that mild-to-moderate targets immune Alzheimer's cells responsible for neuroinflammati on Annovis buntanetap An Bio Inc Mid-to-late-stage orally-administ trial for moderate ered small Alzheimer's molecule inhibitor of several neurotoxic proteins Cognition CT1812 Oral drug Therapeuti Mid-stage trial designed to cs Inc for bind to a mild-to-moderate specific Alzheimer's receptor in brain cells, which mediates the attachment of beta-amyloid Coya COYA 301 Designed to Therapeuti Mid-stage trial inhibit cs Inc for molecules mild-to-moderate responsible for Alzheimer's neuroinflammati on and improve cognitive function Actinogen xanamem Blocks Medical Mid-stage trial production of a Limited for mild-moderate hormone linked Alzheimer's to stress called cortisol inside brain cells and is associated with cognitive impairment AC Immune ACI-24.060 Early- An SA -to-mid stage antibody-based trial for immunotherapy Alzheimer's vaccine designed to target beta amyloid plaques Biogen Inc BIIB080 An antisense Mid-stage trial oligonucleotide for early-stage therapy Alzheimer's directed against "tau" proteins Longeveron lomecel-B A cell therapy Inc Mid-stage trial designed to for mild stimulate Alzheimer's neuroregenerati on and prevent disease progression (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)