Biogen surged to a record intraday high of $468.55 on June 7, after the Food and Drug Administration approved a medicine developed by the company to treat Alzheimer's disease. "Biogen Shares Rise 9.2% After Report Samsung in Talks to Buy" at 3:07 p.m. on Dec. 29 incorrectly gave the date as July 7.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1734ET