EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Biogen Inc. – BIIB

11/09/2020 | 11:22am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) resulting from allegations that Biogen may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 6, 2020, Biogen trading was halted before the Company’s meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Later that day, Bloomberg published an article entitled “Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Fails to Gain FDA Panel’s Backing” which stated that “The outside experts voted 8 to 1, with 2 undecided, that data from a single clinical trial with positive results was insufficient to show Biogen’s drug works[,]” and “also voted 10 to 0, with 1 undecided, that the positive study shouldn’t be considered primary proof the drug works in light of conflicting evidence from a different trial.”

On this news, Biogen’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 9, 2020, the next trading day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Biogen shareholders. If you purchased securities of Biogen please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1981.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


