Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's drug difficult to assess-Japan ministry

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel
said on Wednesday that inconsistent trial results made it
difficult to determine the efficacy of an Alzheimer's treatment
developed by Eisai Co and Biogen Inc.
Tokyo-based Eisai and its United States partner filed for
Japanese regulatory approval just over a year ago for the drug
Adulhelm, which was approved in the United States in June.
In a statement the panel cited inconsistent results from
global Phase III trials and a lack of clinical significance in
the drug's ability to reduce plaques in the brain. The panel
said it would take another look if further data is submitted.
Eisai and Biogen have jointly developed three experimental
drugs for the brain-wasting disease, which affects millions
around the world and has not seen a new treatment in decades.
Expectations among patient groups and investors for the drug
have been on a roller coaster for years. It was nearly abandoned
after disappointing trial results in 2019, but Biogen revived it
after reviewing data showing that higher doses of the drug could
slow disease progression.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the
drug earlier this year despite objections from an outside
advisory panel its clinical benefit was unproven.
Biogen said on Monday it would cut the U.S. price of
Adulhelm, known scientifically as aducanumab, in half amid
complaints about its high cost and slower than expected sales.
More than 8 million people in Japan are believed to have
dementia or cognitive impairment, while treatment of Alzheimer's
patients costs an estimated 7.4 trillion yen ($65 billion) per
year.
($1 = 114.0900 yen)
