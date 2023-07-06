July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted standard approval to Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi that has slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients at an early stage of the memory-robbing disease.

It is the first traditional approval for a drug shown to modify the course of Alzheimer's and is expected to increase use among U.S. patients who have had limited access to the treatment since it received accelerated FDA approval in January. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Shinjini Ganguli)