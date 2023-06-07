Advanced search
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16:29 2023-06-07 am EDT
306.22 USD   +2.14%
11:06aFDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns
RE
06/06Biogen : Withdrawal from the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
PU
06/05Denali Therapeutics, Biogen to Revise Development Program for Potential Parkinson's Disease Treatment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns

06/07/2023 | 11:06am EDT
June 7 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, may still be eligible for a full approval despite concerns of brain hemorrhage from using blood thinners along with the drug.

The FDA staff's comments about the drug were made in documents released ahead of a meeting of the panel of external advisers on Friday to discuss the Japanese company's application for a traditional approval. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -0.22% 299.03 Delayed Quote.8.26%
EISAI CO., LTD. -2.06% 9598 Delayed Quote.12.59%
TOPIX INDEX -1.34% 2206.3 Delayed Quote.18.21%
11:06aFDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns
RE
06/06Biogen : Withdrawal from the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
PU
06/05Denali Therapeutics, Biogen to Revise Development Program for Potential Parkinson's Dis..
MT
06/05Statement : Biogen Provides Update on Parkinson's Disease Clinical Development Program
PU
06/01Health Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
06/01Biogen : Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
06/01Piper Sandler Increases Price Target on Biogen to $360 From $346, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
06/01US to require patient data for payment of Leqembi, similar Alzheimer's drugs
RE
06/01BACKGROUND/Change at the top of Bayer: Bill Anderso..
DP
05/21Biogen : Eisai submits marketing authorization application for lecanemab as treatment for ..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 605 M - -
Net income 2023 1 987 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 43 392 M 43 392 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
EV / Sales 2024 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 725
Free-Float 84,9%
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 299,79 $
Average target price 334,26 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Priya Singhal Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.8.26%43 392
CSL LIMITED6.94%98 957
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.38%42 946
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-27.57%23 379
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-11.09%17 270
UCB14.17%17 018
