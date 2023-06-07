FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns

June 7 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that Eisai
and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, may still be
eligible for a full approval despite concerns of brain
hemorrhage from using blood thinners along with the drug.
The FDA staff's comments about the drug were made in
documents released ahead of a meeting of the panel of external
advisers on Friday to discuss the Japanese company's application
for a traditional approval.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Shinjini Ganguli and Anil
D'Silva)