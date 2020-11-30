Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen, Inc. (“Biogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) securities between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Biogen investors have until January 12, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Biogen develops therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. One of its product candidates is aducanumab (BIIB037), an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for use as a treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease.

On October 22, 2019, the Company announced that it would seek regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for aducanumab “based on a new analysis, conducted by Biogen in consultation with the FDA, of a larger dataset from the Phase 3 clinical studies that were discontinued in March 2019 following a futility analysis.” According to Biogen, the new analysis “show[ed] that aducanumab is pharmacologically and clinically active as determined by dose-dependent effects in reducing brain amyloid and in reducing clinical decline as assessed by the pre-specified primary endpoint Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB).”

On November 6, 2020, Reuters reported that an FDA panel found it “cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer’s drug.” The panel had also “voted that an earlier-stage study does not offer supportive evidence of Biogen’s application for the drug, aducanumab.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $92.64 per share, or 28%, to close at $236.26 per share on November 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

